U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.75
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,550.00
    +52.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,596.00
    +26.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.70
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.66
    -0.36 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.24
    +1.95 (+8.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2290
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8220
    +0.2720 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,972.67
    -193.03 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.93
    -8.31 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,462.26
    -14.37 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

TScan Therapeutics Presents Phase 1 Umbrella Trial in Progress on HA-1 (TSC-100) and HA-2 (TSC-101) at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting 2022

TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
·6 min read
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

Poster presents Phase 1 trial design and translational assays to generate early evidence of biological activity in residual leukemia after hematopoietic cell transplantation

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced a poster presentation on the clinical trial design and trial in progress for the Phase 1 umbrella trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101 to treat residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2022.

TScan has developed two lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, that express TCRs targeting minor histocompatibility antigens (MiHA) HA-1 and HA-2, respectively, both presented by HLA-A*02:01. The goal is to select HCT patients who are HA-1 or HA-2 positive and donors who are mismatched on either the MiHA or HLA-A*02:01, whereby TSC-100 and TSC-101 can eliminate all recipient hematopoietic cells while leaving donor cells unaffected. Both products are being developed in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) undergoing allogeneic haploidentical HCT with reduced intensity conditioning (RIC) to eliminate any residual recipient hematopoietic cells after HCT and prevent disease relapse. Approximately 40% of patients with these diseases relapse within two years after RIC transplant, at which point there are limited treatment options and poor prognosis. The longer-term objective is to enable more patients to maintain prolonged remission after HCT using RIC, which is a more tolerable chemotherapy than myeloablative conditioning, followed by TScan’s TCR-T.

“We continue to make meaningful progress across our pipeline and most notably with our lead hematologic malignancies Phase 1 trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101,” said David P. Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain on track to enroll the first two cohorts in this trial in the first half of next year with an interim data report by the end of 2023.”

Debora Barton, M.D., Chief Medical Officer added: “We are very excited that our Phase 1 trial design enables us to simultaneously assess TSC-100 and TSC-101 versus a control arm in a single umbrella study. We currently have five sites actively recruiting patients with more sites planned to open in the first half of 2023.”

A copy of the poster can be accessed on the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at www.tscan.com.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, in order to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the Company’s plans, progress, and timing relating to the Company’s Phase 1 umbrella trial for TSC-100 and TSC-101 and the presentation of interim data, and the potential benefits of the Company’s proprietary platforms or current or future product candidates in treating patients. TScan intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan,” “on track,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy, therapeutic effects and potential advantages of TScan’s TCR-T therapy candidates; TScan’s expectations regarding its preclinical studies being predictive of clinical trial results; the timing of the initiation, progress and expected results of TScan’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and its research and development programs; TScan’s plans relating to developing and commercializing its TCR-T therapy candidates, if approved, including sales strategy; estimates of the size of the addressable market for TScan’s TCR-T therapy candidates; TScan’s manufacturing capabilities and the scalable nature of its manufacturing process; TScan’s estimates regarding expenses, future milestone payments and revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; TScan’s expectations regarding competition; TScan’s anticipated growth strategies; TScan’s ability to attract or retain key personnel; TScan’s ability to establish and maintain development partnerships and collaborations; TScan’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; TScan’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its proprietary platform technology and our product candidates; the sufficiency of TScan’s existing capital resources to fund its future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including mitigation efforts and political, economic, legal and social effects, on any of the foregoing or other aspects of TScan’s business or operations; and other factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of TScan’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other filings that TScan has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent TScan’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, TScan explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Heather Savelle
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
VP, Investor Relations
857-399-9840
hsavelle@tscan.com

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Managing Director
617-435-6602
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meet the Biotech Stock That Jumped Over 1000% in One Day

    Investors looking for some unseemly gains will often pivot to the biotech space, a segment for which the term high-risk/high-reward might possibly have been coined. Bear or bull, it can make no difference to these names, which can soar or crash, depending on specific events such as regulatory approval/rejection or strong/disappointing results from a clinical trial. Even so, the gains posted by Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in Friday’s session are unusual and particularly eye-catching. The stock soared

  • Amgen Agrees to Deal to Buy Horizon Therapeutics

    The U.S. biotech company agreed to buy drugmaker Horizon Therapeutics in a deal valued at $27.8 billion, marking the largest healthcare merger of the year.

  • China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners

    Beijing's uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.

  • Is There any Hope for Veru Stock?

    With approval of Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) drug sabizabulin for severe COVID-19 in serious question, the company's shareholders have every right to be a bit flighty at the moment. The most significant near-term risk to Veru's stock is that regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might decide to rebuff its request to commercialize sabizabulin with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In November, a non-binding advisory committee at the FDA voted against the company, finding with an 8-5 vote that the medicine's purported efficacy characteristics were not compelling enough for an expedited approval in light of the known risks of treatment and the ongoing public health need for such therapies.

  • Could Amgen's Heart Disease Candidate Generate Billions in Sales?

    In early November, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) broke some encouraging news to shareholders. Phase 2 clinical trial results revealed that the company's drug candidate, known as olpasiran, is very effective in treating patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) levels and a history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Let's delve into the results of the clinical trial and the ASCVD market to address these questions.

  • A New Drug Slashed Cholesterol by 70 Percent in a Recent Study. Could It Help You?

    High cholesterol increases your risk of a range of serious health conditions, including two leading causes of death in the nation: heart attack and stroke. Unfortunately, the problem is woefully under-treated, according to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC). "Slightly more than half of U.S. adults (54.5 percent, or 47 million people) who could benefit from cholesterol medicine are currently taking it," they note.The good news? Experts are producing increasingly effective ways t

  • COVID Trend That Spelled Big Trouble in 2020 Is Back

    Scott OlsonIn the early months of the COVID pandemic, elderly people were at much greater risk than their younger friends, family, and neighbors. It was simple: weaker immune systems and more comorbidities—other diseases and conditions—made COVID more dangerous for people around 65 years and older.This “pandemic of the elderly” eased as seniors all over the world rushed to get vaccinated in late 2020 and the new, more transmissible Delta and Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 variants became dominant—and tor

  • Europe Is Hit by Shortages of Antibiotics

    Countries across Europe are reporting shortages of antibiotics as demand for the medicines rises and manufacturers grapple with supply-chain snags. Amoxicillin, cephalosporins and other widely used antibiotics are in short supply, data from various countries show, raising concerns among doctors and officials about the availability of drugs that are relied on to treat conditions ranging from ear infections to pneumonia. Health groups and manufacturers attribute the shortages to several factors.

  • ‘I saved my husband’s life with CPR —here’s what you need to know’

    Leanne Griffiths and her husband Sam, 33, were asleep on August 30 when their youngest son Brody, eight, came and climbed into their bed

  • Queues form at fever clinics as China wrestles with COVID surge

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -People queued outside fever clinics at China's hospitals for COVID-19 checks on Monday, a new sign of the rapid spread of symptoms after authorities began dismantling stringent curbs on movement. Three years into the pandemic, China is moving to align with a world that has largely opened up to live with COVID, making a major policy change last Wednesday after unprecedented protests. But with little exposure to a disease kept largely in check until now, China is ill-prepared, analysts say, for a wave in infections that could heap pressure on its fragile health system and drive businesses to a halt.

  • How to avoid illness as COVID-19 and the flu surge

    The coronavirus and the flu are surging in California. Here are the steps to protect yourself from getting sick during the holiday season.

  • Roche’s phase 3 data show Lymphoma treatment can reduce disease risks

    Polivy is currently marketed in the European Union for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

  • Dozens have gotten sick from oysters — including in Florida. Publix issues a warning

    Publix is cautioning consumers to check the shell on oysters sold in its “live shell on oysters” fresh seafood display case.

  • Elon Musk Attacks Dr. Fauci

    Tesla's CEO is an opponent of anti-Covid-19 restrictions. Dr Anthony Fauci is the face of America's response to the pandemic.

  • Amgen emerges frontrunner in Horizon deal as Sanofi drops bid

    A deal for Amgen to buy the company could be finalised by Monday assuming the talks don’t fall apart, the Journal report added. Amgen and Horizon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. Last month, Horizon Therapeutics - which has a market capitalization of about $22 billion - had said it was in talks with Amgen Inc, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Global Services unit, all three of which have been active in deal-making this year.

  • Canada prepares to expand assisted death amid debate

    Canada is preparing to expand its medically assisted death framework to become one of the broadest in the world, a change some want to delay due to concerns vulnerable people have easier access to death than to a life without suffering. Starting in March, people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness will be able to access assisted death. Mental illness was excluded when the most recent medical assistance in dying (MAiD) law was passed in 2021.

  • China's Looming 'Tsunami' of COVID Cases Will Test Its Hospitals

    Until recently, China, the world’s most populous nation, was also the world’s last COVID holdout. But in a matter of weeks it will be hit by a wave that a top health official predicts could infect many hundreds of millions of people. This week, Beijing took its biggest step toward living with COVID, all but abandoning an unpopular and costly “zero-COVID” policy of lockdowns and mass quarantines it had hoped would eliminate infections. The abrupt pivot has raised the specter of tremendous strain

  • What Is Biotin & Why Do You Need It?

    We dive into the trendy nutrient plus the health benefits it can provide.

  • Emory University hospital apologizes after nurses make 'disrespectful' TikTok sharing labor, delivery 'icks'

    Emory University's hospital apologized on Friday after some of its nurses made a TikTok sharing their "icks" about labor and delivery patients.

  • Brooke Burke, 51, shares her favorite tips to staying in shape during the holidays

    Brooke Burke, a former host on "Dancing with the Stars" is a fitness enthusiast who launched her workout app Brooke Burke Body in 2017. She's since launched Longevity.