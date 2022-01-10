U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,639.41
    -37.62 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,906.65
    -325.01 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,807.05
    -128.85 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,152.83
    -26.98 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.19
    -0.71 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.80
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2050
    -0.3450 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,364.62
    -1,214.45 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.46
    -73.77 (-7.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

TSD Appoints Shawn Concannon as President

·2 min read

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD, the leading mobility platform for OEMs, automotive groups, dealerships, and car rental companies, has named Shawn Concannon as its President. As President, Shawn will continue to evolve TSD's time-tested solutions for multi-use fleet scenarios, leveraging the company's innovative technology and extensive partnerships in the car rental and manufacturing industries to continue its long-term growth.

(PRNewsfoto/TSD)
(PRNewsfoto/TSD)

Shawn has been instrumental in evolving TSD's solutions to meet the needs of multi-use fleet scenarios, a concept which focuses on utilizing a single fleet for a variety of purposes.

"Shawn has played an integral role in our growth and evolution over more than a decade with TSD," said CEO Charles Grieco, who will remain in his role guiding the company's strategic direction. "Shawn's collaborative, forward-thinking approach means that we are consistently innovating to meet the rapidly changing needs of our customers with the latest available technology."

Shawn's tenure at TSD began in 2007, managing business development, and he has been instrumental in TSD's dominance in the loaner and rental fleet management markets. He helped drive TSD's expansion into the mobility space, facilitating the onboarding OEM programs with manufacturers such as BMW, MINI, Subaru, Porsche, Hyundai, Genesis, Mazda, Lexus, Toyota, Nissan, Infiniti, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, and more.

Shawn's ten years of prior car rental management experience helped grow TSD's position in over 80 countries providing solutions to independent car rental companies as well as to the largest car rental company in the world.

"The automotive industry is experiencing a challenging time, but there are a variety of unique opportunities on the horizon," said Shawn. "We look forward to continuing our position as trusted industry leaders who continually deliver the solutions our customers need through the TSD platform."

About TSD
Since 1983 TSD has designed, developed, and implemented fleet mobility solutions and professional services for auto manufacturers, public and independent auto groups, dealerships, and rental companies worldwide. Our solutions are used in over 80 countries and on six continents. Every day we help thousands of customers improve their fleet management and operations. Many of the metrics, operational patterns, and subsidy patterns used in the industry today were created by the TSD team. TSD is a customer-driven technology and service company. For more information on getting started with TSD, contact sales@tsdweb.com or visit www.tsdweb.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsd-appoints-shawn-concannon-as-president-301457523.html

SOURCE TSD

Recommended Stories

  • Strong demand revs Rolls-Royce car sales to a record high in 2021

    LONDON (Reuters) -Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce, a unit of Germany's BMW, said on Monday its sales soared 49% to a record high in 2021 despite the global coronavirus pandemic, as demand worldwide for luxury vehicles surged. In an online presentation, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said the carmaker sold 5,586 vehicles to customers in more than 50 countries, the largest number in its 117-year history despite all the volatility wrought by the pandemic. "In the luxury sector as a whole, the struggle was not so much focused on attempting to find customers, but rather producing enough product to satisfy huge customer demand," Müller-Ötvös said.

  • Electric-Vehicle Race Heats Up as Detroit Makes Its Move

    GM, Ford and Chrysler-owned Stellantis are looking to close the gap versus startups with initiatives such as new battery-powered pickups and electric-van sales to Amazon.

  • Rolls-Royce sales surge as Covid makes super-rich value the 'nice, lovely things'

    Rolls-Royce delivered a record number of cars last year after Covid made its ultra-wealthy customers appreciate that life is short and they should enjoy the “lovely things in the world”, its chief executive has said.

  • Bonhams launches The Market – an Innovative Online Platform – in the US

    The Market by Bonhams, the record-setting and fastest-growing online car and motorcycle marketplace, is launching on January 24 across the US, with the first sales at themarket.bonhams.com going li...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Lululemon Falls After Warning Omicron to Hit Sales, Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares tumbled after the company warned that financial results will come at the low end of previous guidance, saying the omicron coronavirus variant was constraining its operations.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronStocks Come Off Day’s Lows as Dip Buyers Resurface: Markets WrapGoldman

  • Cub Foods owner UNFI once planned to sell chain; not anymore

    When United Natural Foods Inc. acquired Cub Foods as part of its acquisition of Supervalu, the company indicated it wasn't interested in staying in the retail business. Here's what's changed since then.

  • After inking seven acquisitions in late 2021, local public company makes first deal of 2022

    A Northern Kentucky public company that inked seven acquisitions in the second half of 2021 has announced its first deal of the new year, scooping up a competitor in nearby Indiana for more than $13 million.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Shrug Off Rising Yields; Focus on Wednesday’s CPI Report

    We could be looking at a short-term rangebound trade until the release of the U.S. consumer inflation numbers on Wednesday.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • Figs expects Q4 and full-year revenue to come in ahead of expectations

    Figs Inc. said Monday that it expects fourth-quarter unaudited revenue of $128 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $120.4 million. And full-year unaudited revenue to be $419 million, up from previous guidance of $410 million and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $411.9 million. The updated revenue numbers come ahead of the ICR Conference, taking place this week. By 2025, Figs expects annual net revenue to reach $1 billion. Figs shares began trading in May 2021. The stock has tumbled

  • Goldman Sachs Expects Four Rate Hikes in 2022. It’s Not All Bad News for Stocks.

    Goldman Sachs rates strategists expect the bond yield rally to slow in the coming weeks, which could help stocks recover lost ground.

  • Commercial Metals Company building a micro mill

    Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western markets. The planned mill will help Commercial Metals Company expand its footprint and increase its scale in the Eastern regions of the country. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) aims to have the facility be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking plants in the world.

  • Las Vegas Sands Cut to Underperform Amid Macau Headwinds. Shares Lose About 5%.

    In a note Monday about casino stocks, BofA Securities observed that for Las Vegas Sands it expects “a continued tough path for Macau amid the 3 C’s risks: COVID, concession and crackdown.”

  • Bitcoin price tests $40,000, ethereum hovers near $3,000 level again

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are tumbling in an ugly start to the year for digital assets.

  • Bitcoin's Next Move Amid Talks of More Interest Rate Hikes, Other Macro Factors

    Bitcoin and most other cryptocurrencies continue to retreat amid the Federal Reserve’s release of minutes from its December meeting, signaling it would tighten monetary policy faster than was once expected. Don Kaufman, the co-founder of trading education firm TheoTrade, discusses the potential macro factors impacting bitcoin and where the crypto markets could head.

  • Lululemon shares slide 7% premarket after company guides to low end of ranges as omicron hurt staffing

    Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares slid 7% in premarket trade Monday, after the maker of yoga gear said fourth-quarter sales and profit will come in at the low end of its guidance ranges, after the omicron variant of the coronavirus hurt staffing levels in certain locations. The company is now expecting per-share earnings to come in at the low end of a $3.24 to $3.31 range, and for adjusted per-share earnings to come in at the low end of its $3.25 to $3.32 range. It expects revenue to come in at th

  • Here's the next terrifying hurdle for the stock market

    To get inflation under control, a much faster pace of interest rate increases may be needed from the Federal Reserve, pros speculate.

  • China’s private tutoring giant disclosed the huge toll of Beijing’s education crackdown

    China’s largest tutoring company, New Oriental, announced last year it would shut down most of its business to comply with Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the education sector. China in July issued rules that aim to ease homework and after-school study hours for students, a policy dubbed the “double reduction.” In November, New Oriental announced the decision to end its K9 business by the end of 2021.

  • Ex-IMF Official Urges China to Add Carbon to Monetary Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- China should take into account carbon neutrality goals when setting monetary policies, local media Securities Times cited Zhu Min, a former deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, as saying at a forum on Sunday. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for