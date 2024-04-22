TSH Resources Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM1.07b (down 18% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM95.1m (down 79% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 8.9% (down from 35% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue.

EPS: RM0.069 (down from RM0.33 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

TSH Resources Berhad EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 5.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 9.6%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Palm Products segment contributing a total revenue of RM1.02b (96% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM661.7m amounted to 62% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM189.2m (61% of total expenses). Explore how TSH's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.3% growth forecast for the Food industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Food industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with TSH Resources Berhad.

