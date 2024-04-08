TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in TSH Resources Berhad's (KLSE:TSH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TSH Resources Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = RM193m ÷ (RM2.8b - RM318m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, TSH Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 7.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 7.5%.

In the above chart we have measured TSH Resources Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for TSH Resources Berhad .

How Are Returns Trending?

TSH Resources Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 132% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 11%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that TSH Resources Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 30% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

