Do TSH Resources Berhad's (KLSE:TSH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

TSH Resources Berhad's Improving Profits

TSH Resources Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. TSH Resources Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.19 to RM0.25; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 30%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Unfortunately, revenue is down and so are margins. This is less than stellar for the company.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are TSH Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that TSH Resources Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 51% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM707m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is TSH Resources Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into TSH Resources Berhad's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for TSH Resources Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

