TSI Healthcare Continues Workforce Success with Top-Ranked Recognition by Modern Healthcare

·3 min read

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TSI Healthcare, a national leader in the sales and support of customized, specialty-specific Practice Management, Electronic Health Records, Revenue Cycle Management and Add-On Modules software, has once again established itself as a leader in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare has named the organization as one of the "Best Places to Work in Healthcare", highly-ranked among competitive healthcare vendors and suppliers, nationwide.

TSI Healthcare's acknowledgement as one of the top places to work in healthcare technology comes as no surprise as the organization continues to receive recognition from The Stevie Awards® for best "Sales and Customer Service" in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Related Industries. This is TSI Healthcare's 10th year of recognition.

Each year, Modern Healthcare compares, evaluates and ranks companies that are at the top of the highly competitive labor market within the healthcare industry. They've partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which involves an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same; awarding workplaces that empower employees to provide clients and their patients the best possible care, products and services.

Those who receive acknowledgment as a top-ranked place to work do so only after demonstrating an innovative and positive work environment as compared to hundreds of other similar healthcare organizations. By offering an industry-leading portfolio of benefits, fun-filled, celebratory activities, and an emphasis on work-life balance, TSI Healthcare continues to hire and retain the most talented and satisfied teams in the workforce.

"We are honored to be named one of the 'Best Places to Work in Healthcare' once again," said Founder, President and CEO, David M. Dickson, Jr. "This award reflects the personal experiences of our valued team members, and it is incredibly close to my heart for its honest and authentic determination. We place the same immense value on ensuring our team members are satisfied and successful as we do our clients."

About TSI Healthcare

TSI Healthcare® is a national leader in the sales and support of customized NextGen® Practice Management and Electronic Health Record software. TSI Healthcare continues to deliver innovative, specialty-specific solutions to maximize revenue, reduce costs, and advance patient care through unmatched customer service that focuses on the human element. TSI's support teams include NextGen Certified Professionals, clinicians, and former practice administrators, solely based nationwide. In addition to core products, TSI Healthcare also offers Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Portal, Population Health Management, Cloud Hosting and more. For additional information, visit www.tsihealthcare.com.

About Modern Healthcare 

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsi-healthcare-continues-workforce-success-with-top-ranked-recognition-by-modern-healthcare-301640022.html

SOURCE TSI Healthcare Inc.

