The Tsinghua University-initiated Global Alliance of Universities on Climate Celebrates Three Years of Empowering Youth to Take Climate Action

·3 min read

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- January 2022 marks the third year since Tsinghua University initiated the Global Alliance of Universities (GAUC) in 2019 in Davos, Switzerland during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. Established in May 2019, GAUC's mission is to advance climate change solutions through research, education, and public outreach, and to partner with industry, non-profit and government organizations to promote rapid implementation on a local and global scale by promoting exchange and cooperation among member universities.

GAUC COP25 Youth Delegation (PRNewsfoto/Tsinghua University)
GAUC COP25 Youth Delegation (PRNewsfoto/Tsinghua University)

Focusing on promoting joint research, talent cultivation, campus action, social implementation, and public engagement on climate change, GAUC has launched a series of projects, such as the GAUC Graduate Forum. Against the backdrop of climate emergency, it has been upgraded to the Global Youth Summit on Net-Zero Future (Climate x Summit), to undertake a more active role in mobilizing youth leadership.

In November 2021, on Youth and Public Empowerment Day of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), the award ceremony of the Climate x Summit was held simultaneously at Tsinghua University in Beijing and COP26 in Glasgow. Hosted by GAUC with the support of its 15 member universities in 9 countries on 6 continents, the one-week Summit, presented a total of 30 events, attracted over 350 youth submissions from 6 continents with over 125 million global participants.

The centerpiece of the Climate x Summit was the "Three Tracks", comprised of a climate research competition (Academic Track) co-organized by Columbia University, the University of Oxford, Yale University and Tsinghua University; a mini-hackathon (Action Track) for climate change solutions organized by Imperial College London; and a youth climate messaging project (Voice Track) organized by the University of Cambridge.

"The question of how to deal with climate change and mitigate natural disaster risks has become a serious issue for all countries, which requires the collective efforts of the entire global community. This decade is an extremely important period in the history of humanity, as it will determine whether we can achieve a carbon-neutral future. Young people play a vital role in achieving this goal," said Qiu Yong, the President of Tsinghua University and Founding Chair of GAUC.

"It's critically important for younger generations to take the lead and make their voices heard in this race to zero carbon to protect the future of the planet," said Minouche Shafik, Co-Chair of GAUC and Director of London School of Economics and Political Science. "Universities prepare the leaders of tomorrow, and students have been vocal advocates for urgent action at universities and in their later professional lives."

Representatives from GAUC member universities joined, either online or offline in Glasgow, and together witnessed new ideas, reflections and solutions of youth on climate change. During the award ceremony, student representatives from GAUC universities made the "Global Youth Climate Declaration." Inspired by the Climate x Summit, the participants from the Voice Track initiated the declaration and gathered modifications and signatures from youth across six continents, aiming to inspire more youth to take part in climate action.

In 2019 and 2020, the GAUC Graduate Forum offered a global platform to exchange climate research discoveries for over 400 postgraduates from over 50 universities, and received recognition from world climate leaders such as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UNFCCC ESG Patricia Espinosa.

For more information, please visit Tsinghua University and GAUC.

SOURCE Tsinghua University

  • Toyota heading to moon with lunar cruiser featuring robotic arms

    Toyota is working with Japan's space agency on a vehicle to explore the lunar surface, with ambitions to help people live on the moon by 2040 and then go live on Mars, company officials said Friday.

  • ‘This feels very unfair.’ I’m 73 and worked full-time in education. Over 17 years, I made only one late payment on my student loans. I still owe $12K. Can you help?

    After applying for loan forgiveness, I was notified that payments made before 2007 do not count. Answer: “You can, seemingly, do everything right — work in public service and make your payments — and still not get forgiveness due to the red tape inherent in the system,” says Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet’s student loan expert. For those unfamiliar, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program forgives the remaining balance on direct loans after 120 qualifying monthly payments have been made under a qualifying repayment plan — but even the Department of Education itself notes that this program has had flaws: “The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program is an important — but largely unmet — promise to provide debt relief to support the teachers, nurses, firefighters, and others serving their communities through hard work that is essential to our country’s success,” it writes.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Investors Pump Breaks On Clean Energy Stocks?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • My Top Renewable Energy Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    One of the few renewable energy stocks that had been performing well was SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG). After reporting its Q3 2021 earnings on Nov. 2 2021, shares of SolarEdge proceeded to reach a new intraday all-time high of $389.71 on Nov. 22, 2021. Here's why shares of SolarEdge are too good of a deal to pass up, even if the U.S stock market keeps falling.

  • Oil price and energy stocks having a strong 2022 so far

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down the energy sector's strong start to 2022.

  • Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought

    Gas stoves are contributing more to global warming than previously thought because of constant tiny methane leaks while they’re off, a new study found. The same study that tested emissions around stoves in homes raised new concerns about indoor air quality and health because of levels of nitrogen oxides measured.

  • Federal judge throws out Biden administration’s Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale

    A federal court has rejected a plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling, saying the Biden administration did not adequately take into account the lease sale's effect on planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, violating a bedrock environmental law.

  • NexGen Reports 2021 Exploration and Site Geotechnical Confirmation Drilling Results

    NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce radioactivity results and the completion of the 2021 field programs that focused on exploration and a detailed geotechnical site confirmation program at the Arrow Deposit ("Arrow" or the "Project") at the 100% owned, Rook I property, in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

  • Hudson parents wanted 3 'offensive' books pulled from high school library. What happened?

    A probe has led to the removal of one work from the Hudson High School library, the return of one to the shelf and a committee review of a third item.

  • Martine Colette, Wildlife Waystation founder who rescued animals by the thousands, dies

    Martine Colette, founder of Wildlife Waystation who created a model for rescuing animals, has died. She was 79.

  • Get Rid of Household Mold for Good with These Tips

    Arm yourself with the following info and the nasty stuff won't stand a chance.

  • Should You Buy Oil and Gas Stocks and Sell Renewable Energy Stocks in 2022?

    Renewable energy, particularly solar energy, was one of the best-performing industries in 2020 -- with the Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund (ETF) (NYSEMKT: TAN) rising over 233% that year while the energy sector fell over 36%. Since Jan. 1, 2021, however, the Invesco Solar ETF is down 31% while the energy sector is up over 66%. The energy sector is a bit of a misnomer, as it mainly contains oil and gas companies while solar companies typically fall in the technology, utility, or industrial sector.

  • New Mexico State University removes Carol Parker as provost, begins search for replacement

    New Mexico State University has removed Carol Parker as provost. The university is starting on the search for a permanent replacement.

  • Five teachers booted from Jupiter school for refusing to wear masks

    The five teachers were sent home with pay Thursday and continued to be out Friday and Saturday from Limestone Creek Elementary for refusing to wear masks on campus.

  • University Mistakenly Told 58 Students They'd Won Full Rides. It'll Pay Their Tuition Anyway.

    A full ride, including tuition, room and board, plus a $5,000 award to study abroad and admission to the school’s honors program. That’s what 58 high school seniors were told they would receive from Central Michigan University when they were notified over the weekend that they had been awarded the school’s prestigious Centralis Scholar Award. But then on Sunday they got horrible news: They had been sent that message by mistake. In fact, they had actually not been awarded the scholarship to the u

  • 'Friendly' Endangered Fin Whale Swims Alongside Boat Off California Coast

    Whale watchers enjoyed a close encounter with a beautiful fin whale off the coast of Dana Point, California.This drone video from boat tour agency Capt Dave’s Whale Watching, posted on January 25, shows the whale swimming near their boat.“We love encountering these ‘greyhounds of the sea,’ who are often curious and friendly toward our boats,” wrote Capt Dave’s Whale Watching. “With fin whales, humpbacks, and gray whales all being sighted in the last several days, it’s absolutely a ‘fintastic’ time for whale watching off Dana Point.”Fin whales are the second-largest whale species after blue whales, according to the NOAA, weighing between 40 to 80 tons and measuring from 75 to 85 feet. The species is classified as endangered. Credit: Capt. Dave’s Whale Watching via Storyful

  • Democratic lawmakers press crypto mining companies over energy consumption concerns

    A group of Democratic lawmakers led by Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachuttes has asked six crypto mining companies, including Riot Blockchain, to answer questions about the impact of their operations on the environment and cost of electricity in the US.

  • At the new Intel factory complex in Ohio, the average salary will be $135,000

    Intel's new Ohio project will bring an estimated 3,000 jobs to the state and pay an average salary of $135,000

  • Scientists want protection for mysterious Weddell Sea

    Antarctica’s Weddell Sea is nearly impenetrable to human exploration.For now at least.Its inaccessibility and seemingly stable climate mean conservationists have been calling for years to turn it into what would be the largest marine protected area on earth – nearly 700,000 square miles or five times the size of Germany.But so far, countries have failed to agree, potentially compromising this unspoiled ecosystem of untouched animal populations.Louisa Carsen is an oceans campaigner for Greenpeace."It's urgent that we put in place an ocean sanctuary so that the expansion of industrial krill fishing does not add an additional pressure onto these populations as they try and build resilience to the climate crisis.”Alex Borowicz is a researcher in polar ecology."The Weddell Sea is the sort of place that can crush a ship, like what happened to Ernest Shackleton with the Endurance. There’s ice drifting all over the place with unpredictable winds, unpredictable weather patterns so finding your way through the sea ice, the tabular icebergs is the challenge that you have to face when you’re coming to do research on a place like this."He is part of a team from Stony Brook University in the U.S. that is hoping to change one reason cited for the slow progress on the Marine Protected Area designation: a lack of data on what exactly lives in the Weddell Sea."Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are crucial for conserving species around the planet in the ocean. But in order to understand where we should place these MPAs and what we're actually protecting, we need to do science on the ground first. That's why we're in a place like this, a penguin colony to understand change and what's here already so that we can protect the species where they need it most."The team is particularly interested in how Adelie penguins are doing.These penguins prefer colder climates and their populations have suffered in other faster warming parts of the Antarctic.If their populations are holding up in the Weddell Sea this would provide further impetus for establishing the MPA, which was first proposed by the European Union in 2013.CARSEN: “Governments have failed for several years to create an ocean sanctuary in the Weddell Sea. This cannot be another year of delay and continued harm to penguin populations and other wildlife here in the Antarctic."Once granted, all fishing in the area would be banned, helping to safeguard species like penguins, blue whales, killer whales, as well as other species yet to be discovered.Earlier in January scientists discovered a huge icefish colony of 60 million nests in the Weddell Sea. Researchers say it is the world’s largest fish breeding area known to date.Though many countries have come on board, China and Russia remain two notable exceptions.Both have strong fishing interests in the waters around the Antarctic.BOROWICZ: "At the end of the day, it's the role of policymakers to decide what's most important, what sort of values motivate the creation of a protected area, and we can talk about what's going to happen to penguins. But whether that matters is up to the rest of the world."

  • 'I definitely was not comfortable': Vaccinated IU students reject unvaccinated roommates

    Most of Indiana University's unvaccinated students who are living in dorms were placed in the Willkie Center or Ashton Residence Center buildings.