TSMC’s 13% Rout May Have Further to Go, Options Traders Indicate

Charlotte Yang
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. options traders are contending with a rising wave of bearishness following the chipmaker’s cautious guidance and concerns about whether the artificial-intelligence trade is unwinding.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The volume of put options on the chipmaker’s US-listed shares climbed to the highest level since January on Friday, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. TSMC shares have dropped 13% over the past six sessions, erasing more than $100 billion in market value.

The world’s largest maker of advanced chips cut its expectations for 2024 semiconductor market growth — excluding memory chips — to about 10% last week. That added to a spate of cautious news for a sector that’s been flying high over the past year as enthusiasm about AI swelled, with some seeing the gains as overdone. Nvidia Corp and Super Micro Computer Inc., two other sector darlings, plummeted on Friday.

While put options have been on the increase, call options have also seen elevated activity, suggesting some traders see potential for a rebound. Open interest for both put and call options on Friday was each about 20% higher than their 20-day average levels.

Cautious capital spending and industry outlook have depressed sentiment for TSMC, Morningstar analyst Phelix Lee wrote in a note Friday. However, he added that the “shares remain attractive, as artificial intelligence-related demand continues to pleasantly surprise us, and there is limited downside to sentiment for the automotive and industrial markets.”

--With assistance from John Cheng.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Now?

    Taiwan Semiconductor offers investors insights into the hottest investing trend of 2024.

  • Macquarie's banking unit to stop new car loans to focus on mortgage growth

    "This decision will enable us to further prioritise the growth of our home loan and deposit offerings," Ben Perham, Macquarie's head of personal banking, said in a statement. Macquarie's Banking and Financial Services Group, which contributed 15.5% to the infrastructure investor's fiscal 2023 net operating income of A$19.12 billion ($12.33 billion), said the change will not impact existing customers.

  • Pressure Mounts at IMF Against Blueprint for EM Debt Reworks

    (Bloomberg) -- World financial leaders are pushing to overhaul a system for sovereign debt restructurings that has left poor countries locked out of capital markets as China’s emergence as a key player upends traditional negotiations.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s

  • Asia stocks edge up, oil and gold retreat on tempered Mideast fears

    Asian stocks recovered some losses on Monday and bond yields rose as fears of a wider Middle East conflict ebbed, with investors gravitating back towards riskier assets. Gold and the safe-haven dollar pulled back from near their peaks, and crude oil prices declined as the potential for a major supply disruption waned. Iran said on Friday that it had no plan to retaliate following an apparent Israeli drone attack within its borders, which in turn followed an unprecedented Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel days before.

  • Tesla cuts the price of its "Full Self Driving" system by a third to $8,000

    Tesla knocked roughly a third off the price of its “Full Self Driving” system — which can’t drive itself and so drivers must remain alert and be ready to intervene — to $8,000 from $12,000, according to the company website. Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk promised in 2019 that there would be a fleet of robotaxis on the road in 2020, but the promise has yet to materialize, and the system still has to be supervised by humans. The cuts, which occurred on Saturday, follow Tesla's moves to slash $2,000 off the prices of three of its five models in the United States late Friday.

  • Jay Powell just made 2024 more of a puzzle for regional banks

    Higher deposit costs are eating into profits of regional banks. That pressure is not likely to abate anytime soon as the Fed dials back its expectations for rate cuts in 2024.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Down Over 20% So Far in 2024 to Buy Now

    These are good companies for patient investors to own, even if there is more volatility ahead.

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.

  • Last Week's Worst-Performing Stocks: Are These 11 Large-Cap Stocks In Your Portfolio?

    These seven large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they in your portfolio? Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) was the worst large-cap stock performer last week, plummeting 31.08%. The company fell alongside ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), which reported worse-than-expected first-quarter FY24 results last week. Exane BNP Paribas analyst David O’Connor downgraded ARM from “Outperform” to “Neutral” with a $100 price target. MicroStrategy Inc’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock lost 20.07% last wee

  • HK Bankers Face More Job Cuts on China Slowdown, High Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong investment bankers could face more job cuts as the slowdown in China deals persists and employers look to trim highly compensated staff, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasing