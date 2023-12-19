TSMC Chairman Mark Liu to Retire in 2024, Cede Post to CEO
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu will retire in 2024, ceding his role to Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei, the company said in a statement.
The move awaits shareholder approval. Liu has been the public face of TSMC since becoming chair in 2018, outlining the company’s global expansion as more customers demand it diversify its manufacturing footprint amid growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
