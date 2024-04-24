TSMC says 'A16' chipmaking technology will start production in late 2026

SANTA CLARA, California (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said on Wednesday that a new chip manufacturing technology called "A16" will enter production in the second half of 2026.

At a conference in Santa Clara, California, TSMC's co-Chief Operating Officer Y.J. Mii said the technology will also allow for the delivery of power to computing chips from the backside of the chip, which helps speed up artificial intelligence chips and is an area where TSMC has been competing with U.S. rival Intel.

TSMC is the world's biggest contract manufacturer of chips for firms such as Nvidia and currently makes the worlds fastest chips. In March, Intel said it expects to overtake TSMC in making faster chips with Intel's "14A" technology in 2026.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in Santa Clara, California)

