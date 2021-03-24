U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,902.75
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,306.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,067.00
    +60.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.70
    +5.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.82
    +0.06 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.10
    +6.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    -0.0460 (-2.73%)
     

  • Vix

    20.30
    +1.42 (+7.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5620
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,859.99
    -364.35 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.02
    +1.21 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,699.19
    -26.91 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,465.86
    -530.06 (-1.83%)
     

TSMC shares fall as Taiwan plays down Intel expansion

·1 min read
Logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), in Hsinchu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) fell on Wednesday after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, even as Taiwan's economy minister sought to downplay the impact.

Intel said on Tuesday it will build two factories in Arizona and open its plants to outside customers, directly challenging the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips - TSMC and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Shares in TSMC, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer with clients including Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, fell as much as 3% on Wednesday morning, compared with a drop of around 1% on the broader market.

TSMC announced plans last May to build a $12 billion factory in Arizona, in an apparent win by the then-Trump administration in its push to wrestle global tech supply chains back from China.

Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said Intel's plan was "not a challenge" to the island's formidable semiconductor industry.

"First of all I believe that our whole semiconductor ecosystem is very good, and secondly our manufacturers are awesome, and are continually advancing their technology," she said.

Wang said she would be happy to see Taiwan-U.S. cooperation on semiconductors "but of course we still hope they can increase their investment in Taiwan."

The move by Intel's new Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger aims to restore Intel's reputation after manufacturing stumbles sent shares plunging last year.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee, writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jane Wardell)

Recommended Stories

  • Turning Point Seen for Malaysia Stocks as Foreigners Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors have been pulling out of Malaysian equities for 20 straight months. March could mark the turn of the tide.Foreigners have poured a net $97 million into local stocks this month through March 22, while withdrawing a combined $1 billion from four other Southeast Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg.The inflows come as valuation of Malaysia’s main equity gauge is now the cheapest in the region while the dividend yield of 3% is the highest among major Asia Pacific indexes after Singapore.Foreigners becoming net buyers would mark a rare event for a market that saw global funds pull a record $5.7 billion last year. That’s as political upheaval combined with the Covid outbreak to sour sentiment even as local investors turned Malaysian glove makers into one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades.“There’s a thematic play for Malaysia in a sense that it has underperformed,” said Geoffrey Ng, director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn. “Part of why there was so much foreign selling earlier was because of political uncertainty, which is fading now.”Malaysia in January declared a state of emergency to tackle surging coronavirus infections. That allowed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to suspend parliament until the emergency ends in August, amid calls for immediate snap polls from the ruling coalition’s largest party.Muhyiddin has said he will hold an election as soon as the pandemic is brought under control. He came to power in March last year after securing a razor-thin majority following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.Monthly WithdrawalsForeign shareholdings in Malaysian companies stood at 20.4% at the end of February, near the lowest in more than a decade, according to CGS CIMB Research. Ending March with a positive number would snap the longest run of foreign monthly withdrawals since at least 2009.The Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index, down more than 5% from a December peak, is up 1.1% in March, poised for its best month this year. Beaten-down bluechips like casino operator Genting Bhd., banks and utilities have led the gains as new Covid infections slow and vaccines are rolled out.Even so, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Malaysia to underweight from market weight. The bank downgraded developing stocks due to a stronger U.S. dollar, slow rollout of vaccines in the region and political risks in some commodity-exporting markets.“Its just one month of data so we have to see if this trend continues,” said Ng.(Updates to add background on politics from sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton Buys Wearables, AI, Hardware Companies in Deal Flurry

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. recently acquired three companies, adding technology and expertise in wearable devices, artificial intelligence, digital voice assistants, and interactive workout mats.The New York-based fitness technology company bought Aiqudo Inc. in February, and Atlas Wearables Inc. and Otari late last year. Peloton confirmed the acquisitions closed and were done to add talent and technology. The stock edged higher in extended trading on Monday following the news. Aiqudo built an AI-powered digital voice assistant that let developers add voice actions to apps and devices. Atlas Wearables made fitness-oriented smartwatches that guide users through workouts and gauge performance, while Otari created a interactive workout mat with its own screen.The deals give Peloton technology to potentially build new hardware and services, expanding on its bikes, treadmills and existing software. The deals could help the company offer its own digital voice assistant, for instance. The engineers who joined from Atlas Wearables and Otari say on their LinkedIn profiles that they are focusing on AI and computer-vision technology.All three deals appear to be small. Aiqudo had dozens of staff, while Atlas Wearables and Otari employed smaller groups of engineers. In a recent regulatory filing, Peloton said it paid a total of $78.1 million in cash for three companies during the final quarter of 2020. Aiqudo is not included in that amount given the deal closed this year. In November, Peloton acquired intellectual property from Peerfit, a digital health company.In December, Peloton said it would buy Precor, a fitness equipment provider, for $420 million. In 2019, it also purchased Gossamer Engineering, a Silicon Valley engineering firm that helped design devices for Google and Facebook Inc.In a recent interview with Bloomberg News, Peloton Chief Executive Officer John Foley suggested the company has a pipeline of new products and said a rowing machine and a strength training device are “good guesses” as to what the company is developing. The company has also invested millions of dollars recently in its supply chain to increase production capacity as wait times for its equipment skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic.The company is currently under scrutiny for a pair of accidents with its high-end treadmill that led to the death of one child and significant injury to another. Shares of the company, however, have climbed in recent days on optimism that home workouts will endure.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bargain Hunters Save Turkish Stocks From Worst Drop in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Losses in Turkish markets slowed on Tuesday as a number of investors scooped up bargains, pulling the main equity gauge back from its biggest two-day drop in 20 years.The morning started with the BIST 100 Index plunging almost 9%, triggering circuit breakers on the Istanbul bourse. But after a few hours, stocks had clawed back almost all of the losses and the lira’s decline was a fraction of the previous day’s tumble. The BIST 100 ended the day 0.1% lower, still down nearly 10% since the start of the week, while the lira was trading 0.4% lower as of 6:17 p.m. in Istanbul.After a chaotic trading day on Monday in the wake of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to fire central bank Governor Naci Agbal, markets seemed to calm down following reassuring statements from Turkish officials. Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, said the central bank would avoid any extraordinary steps under Agbal’s successor, Sahap Kavcioglu. He also reiterated Erdogan’s monetary policy theory that high inflation is caused by elevated interest rates.“We’re starting to remove some of the hedges as we see opportunities in some stocks,” said Semih Kara, chief investment officer of Tacirler Asset Management. Kara said the fund is mostly looking to add names outside the banking industry, particularly the shares of exporters and companies with strong cash positions and no foreign-currency debt.The BIST 100‘s intraday reversal was led by gains in shares of exporters and companies with foreign currency income, while a gauge of banking stocks ended the day down 8.5%.READ MORE: Turkey ETF Gets Best Inflow Since 2018 on Worst-Ever Day: Chart“Investors had a bitter pill to swallow with yet another pivot at the central bank,” said Akber Khan, senior director of asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha. “With his proactive measures, Agbal had rapidly built precious credibility with investors, so his abrupt departure, and little clarity on the way forward, left investors fearing the worst.”READ MORE: Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting TurkeyThe lira plunged as much as 15% on Monday. Renaissance Capital predicts the currency could slide a further 12% by year-end, while Commerzbank AG expects it to reach 10 per dollar. Options traders are the most bearish on the currency on record, one-month risk reversals show.“In contrast to previous periods, like in 2018 or November 2020, interest-rate hikes might not stop lira depreciation” because any tightening has proved short-lived, said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency strategy at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “What will end the next lira depreciation episode? I am asking myself, without having an answer.”The yield on Turkey’s benchmark 10-year local-currency bond was up 21 basis points at 19.1%, the highest since May 2019, following Monday’s record jump of 483 basis points.“Barring the carry, which is suppressing short-term weakness in the lira, the overall decimation of central-bank credibility and independence will see further outflows out of Turkey,” said Saed Abukarsh, chief investment officer at Ark Capital Management in Dubai. “Ultimately, Erdogan would like to make an omelet without breaking any eggs.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasuries Set for Smooth Auctions Even as Caution Abounds

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied as this week’s debt auctions kicked off, adding to confidence that the market can digest supply unscathed.The U.S. sold $60 billion two-year notes on Tuesday and received solid demand. This auction will be followed by offerings of five-year debt Wednesday and seven-year notes Thursday. Tuesday yields on seven-year Treasuries fell 5 basis points to about 1.3%, mirroring declines across the curve. It’s a far cry from price action in the run-up to last month’s disastrous sale, when yields were already up 14 basis points ahead of the auction deadline.Treasury yields are pulling back from pandemic-era highs seen last week, aided by renewed demand for havens amid turmoil in Turkey and extended lockdowns in Europe. That’s prompting some strategists to reconsider the extent of the selloff, helping shore up sentiment heading into this week’s sales.“Weak auctions are almost always overblown -- they simply tell you that at that time, on that day, there wasn’t as much demand as expected,” said Mike Riddell, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. “You can’t read much into the seven-year auction disaster either, because this came at a time of near unprecedented rates volatility.”Read More: Treasury Strategists Weigh Fading the Selloff: Research RoundupFed CommentsTreasury’s 2-year note sale Tuesday came at a yield of 0.152%, matching that traded in the when-issued market just before bidding for the debt ended. Total bids amounted to 2.54 times the amount of debt offered, with this so-called bid-to-cover ratio above the 2.44 level of the February sale.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economic recovery has exceeded expectations, though it’s far from complete, in prepared testimony to the House Financial Services Committee. He and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen kicked off two days of congressional hearings Tuesday assessing the economic policy response to the Covid-19 crisis.The 10-year note yield remained lower as Powell and Yellen began to answer questions from committee members. The benchmark yield hovers at about 1.65%, down about 5 basis points on the day.“We might see some upward pressure on prices” over the course of this year,” Powell said. “Our best view, is that the effect on inflation will be neither particularly large nor persistent.”The outlook for the pace of consumer prices over the next decade as measured by the gap between inflation-linked and plain vanilla Treasuries held steady at about 2.32% following Powell’s comment in his views of the path of price pressures. The 10-year so-called breakeven rate has risen from as low last year as 0.47%.In forecasts released last week, Fed policy makers projected that the economy will grow 6.5% in 2021. It has also said it will keep short-term interest rates pinned near zero until the labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2%While Tuesday’s sale went without a hitch, Aberdeen Standard Investments money manager James Athey says its successors later this week may encounter more of a challenge.“Investor caution around Treasury supply events is likely to remain elevated,” Athey said. “The dovish stance of the Fed with respect to rate policy is somewhat supportive for shorter dated Treasuries, while their comfort with rising yields at the long end on top of rising growth and inflation expectations create a much less conducive environment for the belly.”Quarter-end rebalancing flows may also affect markets over the remainder of this month. Bank of America strategists warn that in light of the rally in equities and the sharp bond selloff, flows could be large and “out of equities into fixed income.”Seven-Year WeaknessPre-auction weakness set the tone for February’s seven-year sale, which saw the smallest bid-to-cover ratio on record. Allotment data released in March show foreign demand had plummeted to just 8%, the lowest since at least 2009. The equivalent for domestic investors fell to 49%, its lowest since May 2020.Contrary to the narrative that demand was already stalling, the six-month moving average of foreign interest had been in an uptrend, while the domestic measure was stable. That suggests the slump in buy orders may have been a one-off event, with investors probably spooked by the significant volatility on the day.A successful seven-year auction may signal the market is stabilizing after three months of rising yields, said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of core investments at AXA Investment Managers.“If not, then the Fed has more to do in terms of messaging and it would add to the argument that 10-year benchmark yields will go through 2%,” he said.(Adds comments from Powell and BofA quarter-end analysis, 2-year note sale details.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish Stock Drop Triggers Circuit Breakers as Banks Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s stock exchange was forced into back-to-back trading halts as equities fell the most in eight years after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s surprise ouster of the country’s central bank chief.The BIST 100 Index slumped 9.8% to close at 1379.25 in the biggest retreat since June 2013, with all members finishing lower. The drop triggered circuit breakers for the first time since their introduction in August as the benchmark sank 5%, then extended losses to 7%.READ: Turkish Markets Slide as Agbal’s Exit Stokes Lira TurmoilTurkish markets are taking a hit in the wake of Erdogan’s weekend firing of Naci Agbal, whose appointment in November had marked a return to more hawkish monetary policy. The lira tumbled as much as 15% against the dollar during early hours of Asia trading.“Investors are worried that the replacement of the central bank governor could mark a U-turn in monetary policy setting,” said Mathieu Racheter, an emerging-market strategist at Julius Baer in Zurich, who cut Turkish stocks to underweight.“While the MSCI Turkey remains the cheapest equity market within our emerging market universe, an increase in inflation will likely lead to a further de-rating going forward,” he said.Drug distributor Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS and car retailer Dogus Otomotiv were among 18 stocks in the benchmark that lost 10% in Monday’s session. The Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, where foreign investors’ presence is higher, sank 9.9%.Turkey’s stock exchange said it was monitoring trading activity continuously and called on investors to act in line with regulations.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: Who are the biggest tax cheats? The 1% — and here's how they get away with it

    It's widely assumed that the biggest tax scofflaws are those with the most money. A new study tells us things are much worse than anyone suspected.

  • India’s most-valued unicorn has spread itself too thin

    With this new feature, the 10-year-old fintech firm set itself up to compete with the more established tech-savvy brokers such as Zerodha and Upstox as well as legacy trading platforms such as Sharekhan and Angel Broking. The move also put Softbank-backed Paytm in direct competition with broking arms of large Indian banks such as HDFC Securities and ICICI Securities. Paytm’s unique selling proposition, which it probably hopes will help it win despite the intense competition, is that it’s offering the “lowest brokerage.”

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Bank of Korea Lee Sees Faster Growth, Plays Down Rate Hike Odds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said he expects faster inflation and economic growth this year, but dismissed the view that the central bank needs to tighten policy early to tackle rising financial risks.In comments released Wednesday, Lee pointed to improving exports and investment, along with an extra budget pending parliamentary approval, as factors likely to drive economic growth beyond the BOK’s 3% forecast in February. Lee said inflation will also probably accelerate beyond the bank’s previous 1.3% projection.The statement was formatted as Lee’s response to questions on the economy and markets, and was released to communicate with central bank watchers before the next policy review in April given the long gap between meetings. Lee’s views echo those of President Moon Jae-in who also projected a “faster and stronger” rebound for the economy.Moon Sees Stronger Korea Recovery in 2021 Than Earlier ExpectedOn both the inflation and growth fronts, Lee emphasized there is no urgency to respond by adjusting the bank’s policy stance. Having cut the key rate to a record 0.5% last year, the BOK has repeatedly pledged to keep policy accommodative until the economy stages a sustainable recovery from the pandemic.“There could be views that the timing for shifting monetary policy could be moved forward” due to an improved outlook and growing concern about financial imbalances, Lee said. “Still, the economy hasn’t recovered to its normal trajectory, and the current situation doesn’t call for a rush to adjust the policy stance.”Lee said the pace of recovery will hinge on Covid developments, vaccine distribution, as well as the strength of the global semiconductor industry and how U.S.-China trade tensions unfold.On inflation, Lee said an outburst of pent-up demand as outbreaks subside may temporarily fuel a rise in consumer prices. A sustained pickup is unlikely, though, so it’s not time to worry about inflation risks or to respond with monetary policy.Other comments:Inflation may reach the upper 1% range during the second quarter due to a base effect from an oil-price plunge last year, and then stay within the mid-to-upper 1% range in the second half of the year.The amount of outright government bond purchases depends on the pace of yield gains, as well as the drivers behind rises. Managing liquidity after buying is also an important factor. For now, the BOK is able to buy bonds “without particular difficulty.”The yield spread between short- and long-term bonds has widened in March at a “faster pace than expected.” The BOK’s monetary stabilization bond issuances can be “flexibly adjusted” as needed to respond to market volatility and any supply-demand mismatches.BOK bond purchases aim to stabilize markets, and are different from quantitative easing or operation twist.Demand for cryptocurrencies as a settlement tool is expected to fall when central banks issue their own digital currencies. The BOK is planning to test its own in a virtual environment during the second half.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • GameStop’s earnings whiff — but retail traders faithful even as ‘Roaring Kitty’ points to $2 million paper loss

    After an initial burst higher, investors in Wall Street's most popular meme stock got slapped with a dose of reality Tuesday.

  • Disney Deals Blow to Cinema Chains With Streaming Plan for Big Movies. AMC Stock Slumps.

    As movie theaters reopen in major markets, Disney says its big summer releases will be available to stream at the same time they debut on the big screen.

  • Demand for Healthcare Workers Rises During Covid-19 Pandemic

    A healthcare aides’ work is demanding, but more New Yorkers are finding a career path that will improve their lives.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Door is shut to millions of American homeowners in need of mortgage relief as pandemic enters Year 2

    Some 14.5 million single-family home loans are privately owned, with no federal backing, and occupy a gray area when it comes to government programs delaying foreclosure proceedings and granting payment forbearance.

  • Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg raised nearly $200 million from stock trades in March

    Mark Zuckerberg, founder, chairman and chief executive of social media giant Facebook Inc., has raised nearly $200 million through hundreds of stock trades so far this month, as he converted nearly 550,000 Class A shares for $0, then sold more than 725,000 shares above $270.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • Bitcoin Transfer Worth $806M Might Reveal Big Institutional Purchase

    "My speculative guess is that institutions are buying bitcoin's price dip," one analyst said.

  • Lawsuit accuses Mormon church of fraud in use of donations

    James Huntsman, a member of one of Utah's most prominent families and brother of a former governor, sued The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, accusing it of fraud and seeking to recover millions of dollars in contributions. Huntsman alleges the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church has “repeatedly and publicly lied” about the use of billions of dollars in contributions meant to pay for missionary work, temples and other educational and charitable work. Huntsman, brother of former U.S. diplomat and ex-Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. and son of late billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., said he was defrauded out of millions during the 24 years he gave 10% of his annual income to the church.