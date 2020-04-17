TSMC Shares Surge Over 6% on Robust Chip Demand Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of the world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. jumped as much as 6.1% on an intraday basis, to the highest since March 11 in Taipei, after the company upheld its ambitious capital expenditure target.

The benchmark Taiex index rose by as much as 3.1%, to the highest level in one month. TSMC is the biggest boost to the index.

TSMC, a barometer for the tech industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, said on Thursday it expected revenue of between $10.1 billion and $10.4 billion from April to June. That forecast followed a near-doubling of net income to NT$116.99 billion ($3.9 billion) for the three months ended March.

The Taipei-listed company also said it is maintaining its $16 billion capex plans in 2020.

TSMC lowered its revenue outlook for the year by a few percentage points to reflect the new Covid-19 reality, suggesting that in the longer term the chipmaker to Apple Inc. and Huawei Technologies Co. will still have to contend with uncertainty brought about by the virus.

