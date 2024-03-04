TSMC Surges to Record High on AI Optimism, Global Chip Rally
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rose to its highest-ever level, tracking a global rally in chip stocks fueled by optimism about artificial intelligence.
Most Read from Bloomberg
BofA’s Subramanian Is Latest on Wall Street to Boost S&P 500 Target
Haley Casts Doubt on Nominee Pledge After Trump’s Power Play
Crafts Retailer Joann Is Planning a Bankruptcy Filing That Would Hand Keys to Lenders
The world’s top chip foundry jumped 5.2% to close at NT$725 in Taipei on Monday, a record since its stock listing in 1994. The surge lifted its market capitalization to $597 billion, one step closer to reclaiming a spot in the world’s 10 most-valuable companies.
Read: TSMC Close to Rejoining World’s 10 Biggest Stocks Amid AI Rally
TSMC has soared over 22% so far this year, helping the local benchmark Taiex Index also reach a record high. The main supplier to Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. is considered a key beneficiary of the ongoing AI boom, with its executives expecting a return to solid growth this quarter amid signs of a demand recovery. Nvidia’s upbeat results last month further cemented investor optimism about the sector.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Monaco Royals Whose Deals Have Brought Peril to the Palace Doors
Top Takeaways From Businessweek’s Investigation Into Monaco’s Royal Family
China’s Piano Dreams Are Fading for a Cash-Strapped Middle Class
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.