Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours

  • S&P Futures

    5,140.25
    -5.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,070.00
    -72.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,353.00
    +14.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.30
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.86
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    2,094.00
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.11
    -0.29 (-2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2667
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3790
    +0.3150 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    63,782.60
    +2,280.54 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.50
    +52.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,109.23
    +198.41 (+0.50%)
     

TSMC Surges to Record High on AI Optimism, Global Chip Rally

John Cheng
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rose to its highest-ever level, tracking a global rally in chip stocks fueled by optimism about artificial intelligence.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s top chip foundry jumped 5.2% to close at NT$725 in Taipei on Monday, a record since its stock listing in 1994. The surge lifted its market capitalization to $597 billion, one step closer to reclaiming a spot in the world’s 10 most-valuable companies.

Read: TSMC Close to Rejoining World’s 10 Biggest Stocks Amid AI Rally

TSMC has soared over 22% so far this year, helping the local benchmark Taiex Index also reach a record high. The main supplier to Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. is considered a key beneficiary of the ongoing AI boom, with its executives expecting a return to solid growth this quarter amid signs of a demand recovery. Nvidia’s upbeat results last month further cemented investor optimism about the sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement