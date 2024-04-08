TSMC ups investment in Phoenix to $65 billion, secures $6.6 billion from CHIPS Act

The announced expansion of a semiconductor complex could make metro Phoenix a center for much of the most advanced technology needed to power artificial intelligence, advanced military systems, computers, electric vehicles, cellphones and much more.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s massive complex will add a third fab or factory, expand its investments here to $65 billion and bring the world's most advanced chipmaking technology to Arizona as a result of a proposed $6.6 billion grant announced Monday by the U.S. Commerce Department under the CHIPS and Science Act.

The investment is backed by the CHIPS Act grant, the third program with Arizona ties in recent weeks. It will make Arizona a "hub for innovation . . . positioning it to be a world leader for decades," said Lael Brainard, a White House national economic adviser, in an April 7 conference call with the media.

When production kicks in, TSMC's north Phoenix facility near 43rd Avenue and Dove Valley Road "will be making the most advanced semiconductor chips on the planet, in America with American workers," declared Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who also participated in the conference call.

TSMC also could receive up to $5 billion in federal loans.

Packing more computing power into smaller spaces

In January, TSMC Chairman Mark Liu seemingly left the door open to the possibility of 2nm, or nanometer manufacturing at the Phoenix facility. On the company’s quarterly earnings call, Liu said TSMC was still determining what technology would be implemented in the second phase of the fab.

In semiconductors, nanometer measure refers to the distance between transistors on the chip —meaning there can be more transistors, and more dense designs, on a smaller nanometer chip. If a chip has a tinier dimension, it has more transistors in the same space as one with a larger nanometer measure, meaning more diminutive chips can have the same amount of processing power in a much smaller area.

So far, no semiconductor manufacturers are producing 2nm chips at scale. TSMC manufactures 3nm chips at its Taiwan facility, but not yet in the United States.

“The primary goal for the CHIPS for America program is to manufacture the world’s most advanced chips in the United States, which we do not do now,” Raimondo said.

About 70% of TSMC's customers are U.S. companies that have made it clear they would like to buy chips produced in the U.S., she said. Apple, Qualcomm, AMD and Nvidia are among TSMC's customers.

Senior administration officials said a very clear use for 2nm technology is in artificial intelligence, which can require billions of operations per second.

More Arizona tech investments could follow

An aerial photo shows the construction progress of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in north Phoenix in December 2022.

The $65 billion commitment by TSMC will represent the "largest foreign direct investment in completely new products in U.S. history," Raimondo said, to say nothing of shattering private-sector investment records in Arizona.

TSMC, which already is building two fabs in north Phoenix at a cost of $40 billion, agreed to leverage the new Commerce Department grant into an additional $25 billion corporate stake. The company will start to produce 2nm chips in Phoenix by the time production at the third fab begins before the end of the decade.

All of this will result in tens of thousands of jobs at TSMC, for construction workers and at suppliers, many of which also stand to receive grants or loans under the CHIPS legislation, which was enacted in 2022. For example, Amkor Technology recently announced a new $2 billion investment in Peoria. The new CHIPS funding for TSMC also will augment partnerships with Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, Purdue University, Maricopa Community Colleges and other educational institutions. Administration officials predicted the agreement could help to generate around 6,000 new direct jobs at TSMC.

While not as big as the $8.5 billion in planned grants for Intel's expanding campus in Chandler, which President Biden visited last month, the TSMC announcement is potentially more transformative, given the Taiwan company's dominant role in developing and producing the most advanced chips. Earlier this year, Chandler-based Microchip Technology received $162 million in tentative CHIPS Act semiconductor funding, though its production will happen in Colorado and Oregon, not Arizona.

The Commerce Department so far has announced five CHIPS Act grants, and three of them have ties to Arizona. More grants await for suppliers that provide equipment, essential materials and other support for the semiconductor industry. According to data from the Arizona Commerce Authority, 35 semiconductor industry companies — including TSMC and Intel — have announced new locations or have expanded in Arizona since 2020.

There will be further funding opportunities ahead for many of these companies from the CHIPS Act. Expanding the domestic semiconductor supply chain was a key rationale for the legislation.

How the grant money will be spent

Senior administration officials said the $6.6 billion grant to TSMC will be allocated across the three phases of construction, including $50 million allocated to workforce development in Arizona.

The funding will mostly go toward the construction of TSMC's facilities, and federal payments will be made as milestones are hit.

TSMC initially announced one fab in north Phoenix in 2021, before the CHIPS Act was enacted, followed by a second and now a third. Production at the first factory is slated to begin during the first half of 2025, the second in 2028 and the third before 2030.

The CHIPS Act legislation is a hallmark of Biden's efforts to rejuvenate U.S. industrial policy, especially in semiconductors, which were invented in the U.S. and power so many types of modern equipment.

Metro Phoenix already is gaining increasing recognition in related fields such as data centers, where a recent report ranked the area sixth highest globally. The concentrated industrial computers in these complexes also rely on advanced semiconductors.

Low natural-disaster risks favors Arizona

TSMC was in the news last week when Taiwan was struck by the strongest earthquakes to hit the island nation in 25 years. The company briefly suspended work at some construction sites and paused some operations.

The quakes caused fatalities and significant property damage elsewhere in Taiwan, but the company’s operations weren’t harmed and workers returned safely soon after the incident.

Still, the low risk of earthquakes and other natural disasters in Arizona was one of many reasons that the company originally decided to establish a major presence here, a company spokeswoman said.

Other reasons include available land, a strong educational base, an expanding tech-focused workforce and pro-business local and state public policies.

