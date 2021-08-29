U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,430.41
    -550.40 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

TSN UPDATED DEADLINE: ROSEN, LEADING AND LONGSTANDING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces New September 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tyson Foods, Inc. Investors – TSN

The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the updated September 30, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

SO WHAT: If you purchased Tyson securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Tyson class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2022.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tyson knew, or should have known, that the highly contagious coronavirus was spreading throughout the globe; (2) Tyson did not in fact have sufficient safety protocols to protect its employees in its facilities; (3) as a result, Tyson employees contracted and spread the coronavirus within the facilities; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tyson would face negative impact to its production, including complete shutdowns of certain facilities; (5) due to the failure to protect its employees, Tyson would suffer financial harm related to its lowered production; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Tyson class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2022.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

    In court filings submitted more than 18 months ago, Holmes' lawyers said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade. Theranos, which Holmes founded in 2003 at the age of 19, collapsed in March 2018 when she, Balwani and the $9 billion company were charged with fraud by U.S. regulators. Theranos had made Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, a Silicon Valley star.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Tencent: Be Patient, Time Will Tell

    By Bruce Liu We are more optimistic about Tencent's Q2 results than the market. The bears may focus on the slowing growth, the tepid ads business outlook due to online education crackdown, and regulatory headwinds to the gaming business. We reckon most of these negativities have been priced in and weigh more on the sentiment than the fundamentals. First, although the regulatory headwinds are likely to persist, the real impact might be limited. 1) Teenage players only contribute a fraction of gam

  • Cells in GM, Hyundai EV battery fires linked to several LG plants

    Shares of Korean battery maker LG Chem slid to a nine-month low on Friday as investors digested reports linking fires in General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co vehicles to LG batteries from at least two Asia plants. Documents filed by GM and Hyundai with the U.S. safety regulator show how the two automakers separately identified the same cause of battery fires in their newest electric vehicles, tracing them to similar manufacturing defects in battery cells made at at least two plants operated by a unit of LG Chem. "The reserves and ratio of cost to the recall will be decided depending on the result of the joint investigation looking into the root cause, currently being held by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution."

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday as Hurricane Ida approached, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • 'Me, me, me my body': LinkedIn users exchange heated comments over vaccine mandates

    A LinkedIn poll echoes the tension surrounding vaccine mandates across the country.

  • Schlumberger pushes COVID-19 vaccine disclosures as customer mandates grow

    Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV is asking U.S. employees to disclose their COVID-19 vaccine status and said more customers are mandating vaccinations as a condition for working on their job sites, the company said on Friday. Oil and gas companies have begun ordering certain employees and new hires get vaccinated as Delta variant infections and hospitalizations rise. The Food and Drug Administration this week gave full approval to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, making it easier for companies to require the shot.

  • Oil Stages Strong Recovery

    With fundamentals largely remaining the same as they were last week, oil prices nevertheless are poised to post sizable gains

  • Wood you look at that: Lumber is cheap again

    For the 13th consecutive week, the price of framing lumber is down.

  • WSJ Opinion: Who Needs a Booster, and Who Doesn't?

    Paul Gigot interviews Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins. Photo: Bloomberg

  • Analyst Report: Xilinx, Inc.

    Founded in 1984, Xilinx is the leader in FPGAs by market share. Its chips are critical in the performance of various devices in the communications, data processing, industrial, consumer, and automotive markets. Xilinx designs and sells chips, but it outsources manufacturing to third-party chip foundries such as TSMC.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Chicago sues DoorDash and GrubHub, alleging deceptive business practices

    While the complaints point to alleged misconduct specific to each company, they broadly accuse DoorDash and GrubHub of employing a similar set of unfair business practices.

  • Data scientists: don't be afraid to explore new avenues

    Instead, I found an incredible opportunity mid-pandemic in one of the most unexpected places: An ecommerce-focused, AI-driven, image-editing startup in Stuttgart focused on automating the digital imaging process across all retail products. My experience in Japan taught me the difficulty of moving to a foreign country for work.

  • Nigerian oil spill victims sue City lawyers over Shell settlement

    The City law firm Leigh Day is accused of unlawfully deducting £6m from a settlement due from Royal Dutch Shell to the Nigerian victims of an oil spill.

  • To pause or not to pause oil output increases is the question OPEC+ faces as it meets Wednesday

    A lot has changed since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies decided last month to start raising output, in a move to unwind the production curbs they put in place last year. But the best option they could take at Wednesday's meeting, according to some analysts, may be to leave the current agreement in place.

  • Apple Workers say they've collected almost 500 toxic workplace stories

    #AppleToo says it has collected nearly 500 stories of incidents involving discrimination, harassment and retaliation “that happened at the hands of a colleague off of campus.”

  • Google reportedly offered Netflix a special discount on Play Store fees

    An unsealed lawsuit accuses Google of offering Netflix a sweeter deal on Play Store fees to keep it quiet.

  • U.S. oil prices up over 10% for the week as Hurricane Ida threatens Gulf of Mexico

    Oil and natural-gas futures settled sharply higher on Friday to tally a strong gain for the week, as a storm, now known as Hurricane Ida, takes aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast.