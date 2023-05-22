Tsogo Sun Gaming (JSE:TSG) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Tsogo Sun Gaming's (JSE:TSG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tsogo Sun Gaming is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = R2.5b ÷ (R16b - R2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Tsogo Sun Gaming has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Hospitality industry average of 22%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tsogo Sun Gaming's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Tsogo Sun Gaming has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Tsogo Sun Gaming. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 40%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 53% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

The Bottom Line On Tsogo Sun Gaming's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Tsogo Sun Gaming has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Given the stock has declined 26% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Tsogo Sun Gaming (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

