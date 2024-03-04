Advertisement
TSTC to host industry job fair in Abilene

Odessa American, Texas

Mar. 4—More than 70 companies will be represented at Texas State Technical College's Spring 2024 Industry Job Fair being held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Texas State Technical College's Industrial Technology Center located at 2082 Quantum Loop in Abilene.

The event is for TSTC students and alumni to meet employers that align with the technical programs that are taught at the college's four West Texas campuses.

For more information, go to https://sites.google.com/tstc.edu/industryjobfair/home.

