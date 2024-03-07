TSTC Industry Job Fair connects students with potential employers

Mar. 6—ABILENE — Hands were shaken, resumes were presented and interviews were scheduled during Texas State Technical College's Industry Job Fair on Wednesday, March 6.

Students from TSTC's four West Texas campuses in Abilene, Breckenridge, Brownwood and Sweetwater were able to visit with recruiters from more than 70 companies, ranging from health care to the petroleum industry.

"I am here to network and see what different avenues I can take when I graduate," Elissa Atabala-Catherall, a Computer Networking and Systems Administration student, said in a news release. "A lot of the computer networking jobs today are able to work remotely, which is something I am interested in."

Michael Stamper, who is studying aviation maintenance, said a representative from one company pulled him aside to discuss his future plans.

"I talked to several of the companies and was impressed with what they have to offer," Stamper said in the release.

That was the same feeling for Calvin Tiner, who is studying Occupational Safety and Environmental Compliance.

"I was really interested in what TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) offered because I have several family members who work there," he said.

Marcelino Galindo, a field operations manager for Torque by Ryder, said in the release the students were well prepared to meet potential employers.

"You can tell the students are eager to get into a career," he said. "Their knowledge of what they are studying is what impressed me the most."

Yvette Vargas, a recruiter for ProPetro in Midland, agreed.

"The students were very prepared to talk to us about a career," she said.

Patterson-UTI Management Services had representatives at the event for the first time.

"We are looking for a little bit of everything that is being offered at TSTC," said Michael Johnson, a technical school and military recruiter for Patterson-UTI. "The quality of students we talked to was great. I have been able to get information so we can remain in contact with them and potentially interview them after they graduate. This job fair for Patterson-UTI was all about building relationships."

