TSTT Selects Optiva for Cloud BSS Modernization, Accelerating Time to Market, New Revenue Stream Growth and Achieving Subscription Opex Model Savings

TSTT and Optiva partnership brings to light cloud technology business benefits to serve customers better, improve flexibility and address the dynamic market in Trinidad and Tobago

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), the largest communications solutions provider in its country, selected Optiva for cloud modernization to Optiva BSS Platform next-generation full BSS stack. The partnership includes a five-year subscription services agreement with Optiva.

TSTT will move from a Capex to Opex model with pay-as-you-grow commercial terms through this groundbreaking commercial agreement, leveraging the business and innovation benefits of deploying in the cloud. The upgrade will be deployed on TSTT's private cloud and guarantees faster time to market, monetisation and operational flexibility. It will enable TSTT to quickly expand its revenue streams and launch new business use cases faster.

As a cloud-native, Kubernetes-based platform, the end-to-end solution will provide TSTT with easier operations, native redundancy, and automated CI/CD delivery. TSTT will gain the advantages of fast rollouts of new features with zero downtime and evergreen software.

TSTT, which has partnered with Optiva for more than 15 years, is Trinidad and Tobago's largest and most advanced provider of integrated communications solutions to residential and commercial markets. The operator's commercial customers include key industry leaders in the finance, energy, government, manufacturing, education, healthcare, and tourism sectors.

"Optiva's BSS platform, with cloud and Kubernetes technology, allows TSTT to leverage cloud innovation and shift to an Opex business model to achieve extraordinary business growth and TCO savings," said Kenrick Garcia, CTIO of TSTT.

"TSTT has a long-standing history of making a meaningful difference in driving its nation's development. Optiva is proud to provide market-leading cloud technology to help TSTT achieve greater operational efficiency, accelerate its business growth and deliver an excellent customer experience," said John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva.

About TSTT

TSTT is Trinidad and Tobago's largest and most advanced provider of integrated communications solutions to residential and commercial markets. Its digital transformation to an agile broadband company focuses on investments in technology. Through its brands, bmobile and bmobile Business, the company provides cutting-edge, world-class solutions that make it easier for individuals and businesses to better manage their diverse priorities. As the industry leader providing both wireless and fibre optic technologies throughout Trinidad and Tobago, TSTT is able to deliver an unparalleled degree of digital access and solutions that best suit the needs of its business and residential customers.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

