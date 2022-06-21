U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,762.59
    +87.75 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,474.22
    +585.44 (+1.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.60
    +284.25 (+2.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.66
    +36.96 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.25
    +0.69 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.40
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2960
    +0.0570 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3980
    +1.3130 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,232.82
    +1,196.48 (+5.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.80
    +13.73 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the latest Fed decision and more.

TSX-V approves Warrant Extension

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Unigold Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UGDIF
Unigold Inc.
Unigold Inc.

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. (“Unigold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:UGD; OTCQX: UGDIF; FSE:UGB1) announces that the TSX-V has approved the extension of the expiry dates of a total of 16,629,167 share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), by six months to December 23, 2022 (the “Warrant Extension”). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on June 23, 2020. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per common share and all other terms of the Warrants, including exercise price, will remain the same.

A total of 1,912,470 outstanding compensation warrants issued as finders fees for part of the financing in June 2020 cannot be extended and will expire on June 23, 2022.

A total of 150,650 Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be “related parties” of the Company. Therefore, the amendment of Warrants constitutes a “related party transaction” as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions, and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines have been relied upon as the fair market value of the Warrants held by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

Forward-looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Where applicable, we claim the protection of the safe harbour for forward- looking statements provided by the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please visit https://www.unigoldinc.com/profile/forward-looking-statement. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information please visit http://www.unigoldinc.com or contact: Mr. Joseph Hamilton Chairman & CEO jhamilton@unigoldinc.com T. (416) 866-8157


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • 10 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 value stocks to buy today according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli. Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is known for founding and […]

  • Is Boeing Stock a Buy?

    While many stocks in the sector have outperformed the market in 2022, and a few (Raytheon Technologies, AAR Corp, and Hexcel) are actually in positive territory, Boeing stock is down a whopping 36% in 2022, and 48% over the last year. There's little doubt that the problems at Boeing are a combination of the general market plus its own execution problems. If it isn't multi-billion dollar cost overruns and charges with Boeing's defense business, it's significant operational and regulatory issues across all its major commercial aircraft.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Kellogg to split into 3 independent companies

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Kellogg’s decision to split into three independent companies.

  • Recession risk: Consumer has ‘deteriorated faster than we’ve ever seen,’ strategist says

    Calit Advisors Partner Lenore Elle Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, stock futures, consumer sentiment report data, May retail sales, retail inventories, inflation, and the outlook for a recession.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Are Rising Today

    Shares of several high-growth fintech stocks rebounded Tuesday after a brutal sell-off last week that was triggered by the Federal Reserve's decision to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. Shares of the "buy now pay later" (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) had risen by roughly 12.6% as of 11:11 a.m. ET Tuesday. Artificial intelligence-powered lending tech specialist Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was nearly 12% higher, and shares of Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) were up by more than 13%.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Rising Interest Rates Could Help This High-Yield Dividend Stock

    When Lumen Technologies closes on two major asset sales later this year, it might be able to retire billions of dollars of debt at a discount to face value.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Is Pending Three ‘Unresolved’ Issues

    Elon Musk said three issues still need to be resolved before his planned $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, originally announced in April, can close. Musk, speaking via teleconference Tuesday at Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum, said that he still hasn’t gotten clarity about Twitter’s claim that the fake and spam accounts comprise less than 5% of […]

  • Qualcomm's Charts Are in a Quandary

    The fundamental "story" of Qualcomm seems to be in flux right now with a sell side fundamental analyst telling clients that the company has weakness in the handset area, while the CEO says the opposite. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways since January even though prices have declined - this is a bullish divergence. If we drew a downward sloping channel from January we would find that the most recent decline in June has not touched the "return line" of the channel (not drawn).

  • Tesla Stock Is Jumping. Thank Elon Musk. He Says Competition Doesn’t Matter.

    The CEO told a conference in Qatar that the electric-vehicle company can sell as many cars as it can produce and that the waiting list is long.

  • Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter unanimously approved by its board

    Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been unanimously approved by its board. Mr Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signalling considerable doubt that it will happen. At the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Mr Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal.

  • Kellogg Plans to Split Into 3 Companies. The Stock Is Spiking.

    The cereal giant plans to split into three companies: one focused on global snacking and food, another on North American cereal sales, and a pure play on plant-based snacking.

  • Himax Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HIMX) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 27% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX). But if...

  • Palantir Rated A Buy On Artificial Intelligence, National Security Strengths

    Palantir's prowess in artificial intelligence and national security focus bodes well for the enterprise software maker despite this year's sell-off, says Bank of America.