U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,914.63
    +2.89 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,534.14
    +33.46 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,565.96
    -41.66 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.67
    +8.93 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.01
    +1.39 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0601
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1790
    +0.0540 (+1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2292
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2650
    +0.0950 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,713.90
    -586.43 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.28
    -10.51 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange, Star Royalties Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STRFF

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Alex Pernin, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Star Royalties Ltd. ("Star Royalties" or the "Company") (TSXV: STRR) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Star Royalties Ltd., (TSXV: STRR)

Star Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals and carbon credit royalty and streaming company. The Company created the world's first carbon negative gold royalty platform through its pure-green subsidiary, Green Star Royalties, and offers investors exposure to precious metals and carbon credit prices with an increasingly negative carbon footprint. The Company's objective is to provide wealth creation by originating accretive transactions with superior alignment to both counterparties and shareholders.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/27/c0463.html

Recommended Stories