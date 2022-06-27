TSX Venture Exchange, Star Royalties Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Alex Pernin, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Star Royalties Ltd. ("Star Royalties" or the "Company") (TSXV: STRR) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Star Royalties Ltd., (TSXV: STRR)

Star Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals and carbon credit royalty and streaming company. The Company created the world's first carbon negative gold royalty platform through its pure-green subsidiary, Green Star Royalties, and offers investors exposure to precious metals and carbon credit prices with an increasingly negative carbon footprint. The Company's objective is to provide wealth creation by originating accretive transactions with superior alignment to both counterparties and shareholders.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/27/c0463.html