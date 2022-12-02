TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("CLAS.H")

[formerly Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("CLAS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, December 5, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of December 5, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CLAS to CLAS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued July 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

MORIEN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Dividend bulletin which was issued on November 30, 2022, the following details should have read as "BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend" All other distribution information remains unchanged.

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: December 20, 2022

Record Date: December 12, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 9, 2022

________________________________________

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 11,350,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2021 and July 2, 2021 (first amendment to December 22, 2021 and January 2, 2022; second amendment to December 22, 2022 and January 2, 2023) New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 22, 2023 and January 2, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,800,000 shares with 11,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 2, 2020.

________________________________________

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Polecat claims located in British Columbia. The property is subject to a 2% NSR which is payable to the Vendor of which the Company may purchase the NSR for $500,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION n/a 25,000 Common Shares n/a

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 29, 2022.

________________________________________

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,166,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 11, 2021(first amendment to January 11, 2022; second amendment to January 11, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 11, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,333,333 shares with 4,166,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 11, 2018.

________________________________________

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,649,360 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $732,468.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $444,158.53 $0.05 8,883,170 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KORE MINING LTD. ("KORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 17, 2022, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on November 15, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 86,497,010 common shares at a price of $0.01 were issued. No common shares were issued pursuant to the stand-by commitments.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 12, 2022, and November 29, 2022.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,833,570 common shares at $0.0703 per share to settle outstanding debt of $269,500.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: Nil











For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2022.

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Amending Agreement to Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 11, 2022, among the Company, its subsidiary and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Vendor has agreed to extend the period to earn 100% interest in 34.65 square kilometer Subriso-Kokotro concession, located adjacent to Pelangio's Obuasi project, on the prolific Ashanti Gold Belt in Ghana (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to increase the final share issuance from 750,000 common shares to 2,000,000 and make the last payment of $100,000 (out of $300,000 aggregate) in two installments of $50,000 due December 15, 2022 and April 1, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2022 and the Exchange's bulletin dated November 26, 2020.

________________________________________

PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 2% net smelter return on the Skinner Gold Property, located in Ontario.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $ 0 160,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 28, 2022.

________________________________________

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Purchase Agreement dated October 25, 2022 between Scottie Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Richard Billingsley (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire from the Vendor 100% of a 1.8% gross smelter returns royalty (the "1.8% GSR") on three mineral claims on the Summit Lake property (the "Property") located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. In consideration, the Company will issue to the Vendor 2,500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.19 per common share. Pursuant to a binding letter of intent dated April 26, 2019, between the Company and the Vendor, the Property is subject to the 1.8% GSR owned by the Vendor.

The transaction is arm's length.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases on April 30, 2019, and November 3, 2022.

________________________________________

SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ("SRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement dated October 15, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Sparton Resources Inc. (the "Company") and arm's lengths vendors (the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company shall earn a 100% interest in the 39 claim Pense Property (the "Property") in Pense Township, Ontario.

Pursuant to the Agreement, to earn a 100% interest in the Property, the Company is required to issue a total of 400,000 common shares to the Vendors, incur a total of $250,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property, and make cash payments totaling $175,000 over the 3-year period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 3, 2022.

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, December 1, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in a mineral claim in the Golden Echelon Property (the "Property") located in British Columbia. The Property is subject to a 1.0% NSR in favour of the vendor, with a buy-back provision, that includes cash and common shares.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $25,000 in year 3 80,000 common shares over 3 years N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 28, 2022.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Non-Brokered Private Placements of convertible notes ("Notes") and equity, announced on October 3, 2022:

Convertible Notes: $626,500 in the aggregate principal amount. Each Note consists of $1,000 in principal amount, one common share ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Convertible Price: Each Note may be converted at $0.10 per share of principal outstanding within the first year, $0.15 in year two, and $0.20 in year three.



Maturity Date: December 1, 2024.



Interest Rate: 8% (payable quarterly).



Warrants: 3,312,500 whole Warrants to purchase 3,132,500 Shares.



Warrant Price: Escalating annual exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant within the first year after issuance, $0.40 in year two, and $0.50 in year three.



Number of Placees: 3 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement



[1 Existing Insider] Y $97,000 in principal amount

Finder's Fee: None.



Number of Shares: 400,000 common shares ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.25 per Share.



Number of Placees: 1 placee.



Finder's Fee: None.

The Company issued a news release on December 1, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placements. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

VALHALLA METALS INC. ("VMXX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 285,000 subordinate voting shares ("Shares") to a non-arm's length party at a deemed price of $0.50 per Share, to settle an outstanding debt of $142,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $142,500 $0.50 285,000











The Company shall issue a news release when the Shares are issued, and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

YUBBA CAPITAL CORP. ("YUB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:40 a.m. PST, December 1, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

