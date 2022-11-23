TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, December 1, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 5, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 5, 2022.

TRADE DATES

December 1, 2022 - TO SETTLE – December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022 - TO SETTLE – December 5, 2022

December 5, 2022 - TO SETTLE – December 5, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.02875

Payable Date: January 31, 2023; February 28, 2023 and March 31, 2023

Record Date: January 13, 2023; February 15, 2023 and March 15, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: January 12, 2023; February 14, 2023 and March 14, 2023 respectively.

____________________________________

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. ("IPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, November 25, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The company will continue to trade on the NASDAQ.

________________________________________

WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION ("WBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Story continues

Dividend per Share: $0.005

Payable Date: December 23, 2022

Record Date: December 5, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date: December 2, 2022

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: December 30, 2022

Record Date: November 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2022

________________________________________

22/11/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Nov. 21, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ANGEL GOLD CORP. ("ANG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Property Option Agreement dated April 13, 2022 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has purchased an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Amanecer lithium project located in Salta province in Argentina ("Project"), from an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). As consideration for the purchase, the Company has paid $25,000 USD and will issue 3,500,000 common shares ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.165, of which the first 500,000 Shares were paid to the Vendor. The full consideration is as follows:

MILESTONE CASH SHARES DEEMED PRICE Upon closing of the Transaction $25,000 USD 500,000 $0.165 Completion of a pilot production of lithium carbonate NIL 1,000,000 $0.165 Completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment of Project NIL 1,000,000 $0.165 Completion of Bankable Positive Feasibility Study NIL 1,000,000 $0.165























Additionally, the Company has agreed to provide the Vendor with financing for a certain absorbent technology currently developed by the Vendor in relation to the Project, in exchange for a non-exclusive license to use the technology. Proceeds earned by use of the technology is subject to a 3% royalty owned by the Vendor and to be paid by the Company.

Finder's Fee: In connection with the transaction, the Company has issued 350,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.165 to an arm's length finder.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 2, 2022; May 9, 2022; September 19, 2022; and November 21, 2022.

________________________________________

ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 3, 2022; November 16, 2022; and November 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 36,340,948 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.25 per Unit.



Warrants: 36,340,948 whole Warrants to purchase 36,340,948 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.40, exercisable at any time prior to November 21, 2024.



Number of Placees: 36 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement

[4 Existing Insiders] Y 205,000 Units



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $22,260 N/A 89,040

Non-transferable Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.40 per Finder's Warrant until November 21, 2024.

The Company issued a news release on November 21, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 6, 2022 and October 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,173,212 flow-through shares and 4,499,900 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per flow-through share and $0.70 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 8,836,556 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,836,556 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 50,687 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 64,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $594,362.58 N/A 1,049,545 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.52 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 2, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANXGOLD MINING CORP. ("CXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a five-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 9, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,666,336 shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share



Warrants: 9,666,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,666,336 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 72 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $96,854.01 N/A 507,882 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 29, 2022 and May 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EL NINO VENTURES INC. ("ELN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 193 claims (the "Property") located in Nunavik, Quebec. The Property is subject to a 2.5% NSR in favour of the vendor, with a buy-down provision.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $27,767 N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 16, 2022, and November 22, 2022.

________________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 7, 2022, the Company's bought-deal offering by way of (final) short form prospectus offering (the "Prospectus") dated November 7, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of Units of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 10, 2022 ("Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $23,023,000.

Offering: 10,465,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit"), including full exercise of Over-Allotment Option described below. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company.



Unit Price: C$2.20 per Unit.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: C$2.75 per common share exercisable until 5:00 pm (Toronto Time) on the date that is thirty-six (36) months following the Closing Date.



Underwriters' Commission: $1,266,265.00 in aggregate cash commission.



Underwriters: RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs Canada Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters additionally exercised in full an Over-Allotment Option previously provided by the Company in connection with this Prospectus to purchase up to 1,365,000 additional Units, representing up to 15% of the Prospectus, for $3,003,000 in gross proceeds to cover their over-allocation position and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option could have been exercised to acquire: (i) additional Units at $2.20 per Unit; (ii) additional common shares at $1.98 per common share; (iii) additional Warrants at $0.44 per Warrant; or (iv) any combination of additional Units, additional Warrants, and additional common shares, as mentioned above, provided that the aggregate did not exceed 1,365,000 additional Units, 1,365,000 common shares, and the aggregate of 682,500 additional Warrants.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2022 and November 10, 2022, and the Company's Prospectus dated November 7, 2022.

________________________________________

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.065 per common share purchase warrant for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company issued a news release on November 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 novembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 21 novembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 1 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 1 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,065 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs: 5 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 21 novembre 2022.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 7, 2022 and November 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,055,585 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per Flow through share



Number of Shares: 8,572,500 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.16 per Non Flow-through share



Number of Placees: 70 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 335,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $144,872 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a property comprised of seven mineral exploration claims located in Quebec pursuant to a purchase agreement between the Company and the vendors dated November 2, 2022. By way of consideration, the Company will issue to the vendors an aggregate of 2,000,000 warrants to purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares, exercisable at the price of $0.06 per share for three years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 4, 2022.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:37 a.m. PST, Nov. 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:36 a.m. PST Nov. 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORAGIN FOODS INC. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:43 a.m. PST, Nov. 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Nov. 21, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated November 16, 2022, with an arm's length vendor for the acquisition of the Amargosa Valley Lithium project (aka the Let's Go Lithium Property) located in Nye County, Nevada.

Consideration is US$20,000 worth of common shares (subject to a floor price of no less than $0.065) payable by January 31, 2023, US$200,000 in work commitments prior to year two, a further US$500,000 in shares (subject to a floor price of no less than $0.065) prior to January 31, 2026, and US$500,000 cash over a 7 year period. The vendor retains a 2% NSR, as well as a 2% NSR on a 1-mile area of interest surrounding the property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 20, 2022, November 17, 2022, and November 21, 2022.

________________________________________

TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 27, 2022 and November 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 38,761,250 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 38,761,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 38,761,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 48 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 4,750,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $48,330.00 N/A 604,125

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.12 for two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 18, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________________

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement [2 Placees] Y 511,000

Broker/Finder's Fee: The eligible finders have received an aggregate of $1,350 cash payment and 2,700 finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.35 per share for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 3, 2022 and November 17, 2022.

________________________________________

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 20, 2022 and September 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,528,500 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

5,293,333 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through Share and one Warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit and $0.12 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 17,821,833 Warrants to purchase 17,821,833 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.18, exercisable for two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 17 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement



[5 Existing Insiders] Y 6,350,000 Units [1 Existing Insider] Y 500,000 FT Units



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [3 Finders] $41,112 N/A 353,600

Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.18 per Finder's Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 21, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 9, 2022, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated November 9, 2022 (the "Supplement") to the short form base shelf prospectus dated December 1, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 15, 2022, for gross proceeds of $34,517,250 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp. (together the "Co-Lead Underwriters"), Raymond James Ltd., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, Roth Canada Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (collectively with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters").



Offering: 23,805,000 units (including those shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option) ("Unit"). Each Unit is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Unit Price: $1.45 per Unit.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole Warrant is exercisable at $2.00 CAD per Share at any time prior to November 15, 2024.



Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate cash payment of $2,071,035, being equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Supplement offering.

1,428,300 non-transferable compensation warrants consisting of Units ("Compensation Warrants") were issued to the Underwriters, and may be exercised at $1.45 per compensation warrant share at any time prior to November 15, 2024.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase additional Units, up to 15% of the offering. The over-allotment option was exercised in full at closing, equal to 3,105,000 Units at $1.45 per Unit.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 7, 2022; November 8, 2022; and November 15, 2022 for further details.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/22/c4717.html