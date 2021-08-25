TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DGL INVESTMENTS NO. 1 INC. ("DGL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated July 21, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective July 23, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open August 26, 2021, the Common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 26, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,500,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: DGL.P CUSIP Number: 25240Y102 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 250,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to

purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a

period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 21, 2021.

Company Contact: Gurpreet S. Sangha Company Address: 408-1500 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6G 2Z6 Company Phone Number: 604-684-4535 Company Email Address: gsangha2x4@hotmail.com

________________________________________

FIRST TIDAL ACQUISITION CORP. ("AAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated May 28, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective May 28, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open August 26, 2021 the Common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 26, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 4,080,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AAA.P CUSIP Number: 33719F109 Agent: Research Capital Corporation



Agent's Warrants: 320,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to

purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a

period of 24 months from closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 28, 2021.

Company Contact: Ian McGavney Company Address: 605-815 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2E6 Company Phone Number: 506-721-6874 Company Email Address: ianbmcgavney@gmail.com

________________________________________

GREENFIELD ACQUISITION CORP. ("GAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated July 22, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective July 27, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, August 26, 2021, the common shares

will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 26, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

20,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 16,000,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GAC.P CUSIP Number: 39483L107 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 400,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for 2 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 22, 2021.

Company Contact: James Hickman Company Address: 480 – 1500 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6G 2Z6 Company Phone Number: 604 684-4535 Company Email Address: james@general.is

________________________________________

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSXV bulletin of August 18, 2021 and August 23, 2021, pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Manganese X Energy Corp (the "Company") on April 12, 2021, the Company has completed a plan of arrangement under Section 297, of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (THE "BCBCA"). The Plan of Arrangement will be completed on August 27, 2021 the Payable date and results in the Company shareholders receiving 1 share of Graphano Energy Ltd. for each 8 shares of the Company held on the record date August 24, 2021

Post - Arrangement:





Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

124,372,407 shares are issued and outstanding





Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency Inc. Trading Symbol: MN CUSIP Number: 562678300 (new)

Effective at the opening Monday, August 30, 2021 the Common shares of the Manganese X Energy Corp will commence trading under the new CUSIP. There will be no changes to the warrants, they will be automatically exercisable into the new common shares.

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

The Company is spinning out some of its mining assets via a plan of arrangement of its wholly owned subsidiary, Graphano Energy Ltd. ("Graphano")

Dividend per Share: 1 share of Graphano Energy Ltd. for each 8 shares of the Company Payable Date August 27, 2021 Record Date: August 24, 2021 Ex-Dividend Date: August 23, 2021

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Take-Over Bid (Share Purchase Offer)

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Transaction: BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd (the "Offeror"), a wholly-

owned subsidiary of BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd ("BHP Lonsdale"),

offers (the "Offer") to purchase, on the terms and subject to the conditions of

the Offer, all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Noront

Resources Ltd. ("Noront") (other than Common Shares owned by the Offeror

or any of its affiliates), and any Common Shares that may become issued and

outstanding after the date of the Offer but prior to the Expiry Time upon the

exercise, exchange or conversion of (i) Options under the Option Plan, (ii)

Share Awards under the Share Awards Plan, (iii) Warrants, or (iv) any other

Convertible Securities, at a price of $0.55 in cash per Common Share.





The Offer is conditional upon the specified conditions being satisfied, or where

permitted, waived at 11:59 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 9, 2021 or such

earlier or later time during which Common Shares may be deposited under the

Offer, excluding the 10-day Mandatory Extension Period or any extension

thereafter, including: (a) there shall have been properly and validly deposited

pursuant to the Offer and not properly and validly withdrawn at the expiry of

the initial deposit period more than 50% of the Common Shares then

outstanding, excluding the Common Shares beneficially owned, or over which

control or direction is exercised, by the Offeror or any person acting jointly or

in concert with the Offeror (the "Minimum Tender Condition").; (b) there shall

not exist or have occurred any Material Adverse Change (i) since the date of

the Support Agreement or (ii) prior to the date of the Support Agreement that

has not previously been disclosed to the public generally; (c) any requisite

government or regulatory consents, authorizations, waivers, permits, reviews,

orders, rulings, decisions, approvals, clearances, or exemptions necessary to

complete the Offer shall have been obtained or concluded or, in the case of

waiting or suspensory periods, expired or been terminated; and (d) the

Shareholder Rights Plan shall have been terminated, waived, invalidated or

cease-traded so as to have no effect in respect of, and so that it does not and

will not reasonably be expected to adversely affect, the Offer or the Offeror or

its affiliates either before, on or after consummation of the Offer. The Offer is

subject to certain other conditions in addition to those listed above. A more

detailed discussion of the conditions of the Offer can be found in Section 4 of

the Offer to Purchase, "Conditions of the Offer". The Offer is not subject to any

financing condition. In the event that the Minimum Tender Condition is not

satisfied at the expiry of the initial deposit period, the Offeror shall have the

right to withdraw or terminate the Offer or to extend the period of time during

which the Offer is open for acceptance. The Minimum Tender Condition cannot

be waived by the Offeror.



Expiry: November 9, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. (the "Expiry Time"), unless the Offer is

accelerated, extended or withdrawn. The Offeror and the Noront Board have

agreed to an initial deposit period of 105 days. Noront has agreed to issue a

deposit period news release upon request from the Offeror to reduce the initial

deposit period to as few as 35 days from commencement, a right which the

Offeror currently intends to exercise. The Offeror will ensure that there remain

at least 10 days prior to the expiry of the initial deposit period at such time as

it exercises its right to shorten the initial deposit period.



Exchange Procedure: The Offer may be accepted by Shareholders delivering to the Depositary at

its office in Toronto, Ontario at the address indicated in the Letter of

Transmittal (printed on YELLOW paper) accompanying the Offer, so as to be

received at or prior to the Expiry Time:

(a) certificate(s) representing the Common Shares in respect of which the

Offer is being accepted;



(b) a Letter of Transmittal in the form accompanying the Offer or a manually

executed facsimile thereof, properly completed and executed in

accordance with the instructions set out in the Letter of Transmittal

(including signature guarantee if required); and

(c) all other documents required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of

Transmittal.



Advisors: The Offeror has engaged Kingsdale Advisors to act as the Depositary and

Information Agent for the Offer. BMO Capital Markets has been retained to act

as financial advisor to the Offeror and BHP Lonsdale with respect to the Offer.



Notice of Guaranteed

Delivery: The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be delivered by courier, e-mailed (with

original to follow) or mailed to the Depositary at its office in Toronto, Ontario at

the address indicated in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery at or prior to the

Expiry Time and must include a guarantee by an Eligible Institution in the form

set out in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The certificate(s) representing all

deposited Common Shares in proper form for transfer, together with a Letter

of Transmittal, or a manually executed facsimile thereof, properly completed

and duly executed as required by the instructions set out in the Letter of

Transmittal (including signature guarantee if required) and all other documents

required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of Transmittal must be

received by the Depositary at the office address indicated on the back page of

the Letter of Transmittal prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the third trading

day on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") after the Expiry Time.



Disclosure Document(s): Offer dated Jul 27 2021, is available at www.sedar.com. Capitalized terms not

otherwise defined are defined in the Disclosure document.



Mandatory Trading and Trade Date Settlement Date Settlement Rules: November 9, 2021 November 10, 2021

________________________________________

YUBBA CAPITAL CORP. ("YUB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated May 28, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 31, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $222,000 (2,220,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on August 25, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Thursday, August 26, 2021, upon

confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on August 26, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 5,220,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,000,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: YUB.P CUSIP Number: 988365102 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 222,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5

years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated May 28, 2021.

Company Contact: Brian Morales Company Address: 2131 Lawrence Avenue East, Suite 207

Toronto, Ontario, M1R 5G4 Company Phone Number: (647) 241-7202 Company email: yubbacapital@gmail.com

______________________________________

21/08/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL V CORP. ("ALBA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated August 20, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business June 23, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on August 24, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $275,000 (2,750,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Shares dated August 20, 2021 between Sociedad Legal Minera California Una De La Sierra Peña Negra ("SLM California"), Leonel Polgatti Goycoolea and Other and Minera Tercero SpA ("Tercero), a Chilean company owned as to 50% by the Company and 50% by EMX Royalty Corporation. Under the agreement, Tercero has agreed to acquire 43 shares of SLM California and thereby, indirectly acquiring an effective 0.836% net smelter return royalty over the Caserones Copper-Molybdenum Mine in northern Chile of which the Company is acquiring an effective 0.418% royalty. The Company will pay a total of US$34,100,000 as consideration of the 0.418% royalty interest.

The Exchange has accepted the terms of the Acquisition Loan Facility Agreement dated August 17, 2021 between the Company and LMH Explorers S.A.R.L. (the "Lender") whereby the Lender will provide a Loan Facility of US$29 million. Repayment of the loan will be within six months plus one day. Interest on the loan will be at a rate that is equal to Margin and LIBOR payable at the end of each interest period.

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated July 28, 2021 between Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (the "Company") and James and Emmaline Reed, Douglas and Betty Robinson (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 3% NSR, in the Eby-Otto Township property located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. In consideration, the Company will issue 800,000 shares (200,000 shares in the first year), make cash payments in the total amount of $364,000 to the Vendors ($124,000 in the first year) and incur exploration expenditures in the amount of $2.4 million ($400,000 in the first year) over a five-year period.

________________________________________

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 29, 2021 and July 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,280,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per share



Warrants: 5,640,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,640,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.47 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Jeffrey Kadanoff Y 10,000 UIL Limited Canon's Court



(Duncan Paul Saville) Y 11,000,000 Pascale Audette Y 50,000





Agent's Fee:

$673,800 and 673,800 Broker Warrants payable to iA Private Wealth Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.





Broker Warrants Exercise Price: $1.00



Broker Warrants Term to Expiry: 2 years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 5, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 29, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Carebook Technologies Inc. (the "Company") and Anne Marie Kirby (the "Vendor"), a representative of the vendors of CoreHealth Technologies Inc. (the "CoreHealth").

The Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of CoreHealth. CoreHealth is a British Columbia corporation that provides an all-in-one corporate platform that powers health and wellness programs.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make cash payments of $7,500,000, issue 1,509,207 common shares at a deemed price of $0.99 per common share on closing and make an Earn-Out payment of up to $4,000,000 (the "Performance Earn-Out Payment").

Up to $1,000,000 of the $7,500,000 cash payment is subject to CoreHealth achieving certain revenue performance targets commencing on August 1, 2021 and ending on July 31, 2022 in accordance to the Agreement.

$1,000,000 of the $7,500,000 cash payment is held back for up to 18 months from the closing date for post-closing indemnification.

The Performance Earn-Out payment of up to $4,000,000, which is payable in the common shares of the Company, is subject to achievement of certain financial milestones commencing on February 1, 2022 and ending on January 31, 2023 in accordance to the Agreement.

Any issuance of shares relating to the Performance Earn-Out payment(s) is subject to prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 29, 2021 and August 9, 2021.

________________________________________

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. ("DFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company]

Effective at 9:44 a.m. PST, August 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:23 a.m. PST, August 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 21, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has purchased a sole and exclusive right to acquire an undivided one hundred percent (100%) ownership interest in Norbec and Millenbach sites located in the vicinity of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, together with certain related assets (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property for $500,000 cash payment and issuance of up to 1,666,667 common shares at a minimum allowed price of $0.30 per share. Additionally, the Vendor has agreed to reimburse the Company for the assumption of certain liabilities up to $3,500,000 over the period of three years from the option exercise date. Furthermore, the Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty on any production from the area represented by the mining concessions 177 and 517, which form a part of the Property.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2021.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 août 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relatifs à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 21 juin 2021, entre la société et une partie n'ayant pas de lien de dépendance avec la société (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition du droit d'achat exclusif d'un intérêt de cent pourcent (100%) dans les sites Norbec et Millenbach, localisés aux alentours de Rouyn-Noranda, dans la province du Québec, ainsi que certains actifs reliés (la « propriété »).

Conformément à la convention, la société a accepté d'effectuer un paiement en espèces de 500 000 $ et d'émettre 1 666 667 actions ordinaires à un prix minimum autorisé de 0,30 $ par action afin d'acquérir la propriété. Par ailleurs, le vendeur a accepté de rembourses la société pour la prise en charge de certains passifs jusqu'à 3 500 000 $ sur une période de trois ans suivant la date d'exercice de l'option. Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie sur toute production vendable de la surface représentée par les concessions minières 177 et 517, qui font partie de la propriété.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 30 juin 2021.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:02 p.m. PST, August 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, August 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,962,963 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.0675 per common share



Warrants: 1,481,482 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,481,482 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.1125 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 1 Placees

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 5, 2021.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 20, 2021, the Company's prospectus dated April 19, 2021 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the applicable Securities Acts.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 23, 2021, for gross proceeds of $6,466,707.75 (including partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon

Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc.



Offering: 8,397,455 non-flow through units (each, an "NFT Unit") (including 597,455 NFT

Units issued pursuant to the over-allotment option). Each NFT Unit consists of

one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant")





5,270,300 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit"). (including 470,300 FT Units

issued pursuant to the over-allotment option). Each FT Unit consists of one

flow-through common share and one Warrant



Unit Price: $0.45 per NFT Unit

$0.51 per FT Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.60 per share to April 23, 2024.



Underwriters' Commission: $420,336 cash and 888,404 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase

one non-transferable unit (each, an "Underwriters' Unit") at $0.45 per

Underwriters' Unit to April 23, 2024. Each Underwriters' Unit consists of one

common share and one Warrant.



Greenshoe Option: The Company granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15%

of the securities issued for a period of 30 days from closing. The underwriters

exercised 597,455 NFT Units and 470,300 FT Units pursuant to this option on

April 23, 2021. The remainder expired unexercised.

For further details, please refer to the Prospectus or the Company's news releases dated March 30, 2021, April 1, 2021, April 20, 2021 and April 23, 2021.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated July 12, 2021 and Amending Agreement between the Company and the shareholders of 102105699 Saskatchewan Ltd. (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 102105699 Saskatchewan Ltd. (the "Corporation") from the Vendors in return for an aggregate purchase price of $2,700,000 to be satisfied as follows:

C$698,000 in cash payments; and Further issuing 254,518 common shares at a deemed price of $7.8658 per common share.

The Corporation currently owns 6 (six) retail cannabis locations in Regina, Saskatchewan and, as per the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company was also granted a right of first refusal to develop and operate a Cannabis store in Albert St, Regina. In the event the Vendors proceed with a Cannabis store on that premises, the Company will have to provide the Vendors or their representative with a $200,000 payment pursuant to a purchase agreement to be entered into payable $50,000 in cash with the remaining $150,000 in the Company's shares, subject to Exchange approval at the time when it is due.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated July 13, 2021 and August 6, 2021.

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:07 a.m. PST, August 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, August 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC. ("LBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 592,939 non-transferable bonus warrants in consideration of a US$100,000 draw down on a US$2,000,000 loan facility dated July 4, 2019. The secured loan has a term of 18 months and accrues interest at 12% per annum. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.095 until February 18, 2023. A 7% implementation fee of the amount advanced is also payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 20, 2021.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on May 1, 2020. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 14, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $6,296,007 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from May 14, 2021 to June 30, 2021 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of $6,296,007.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Capital

Markets Corp. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.



Offering: 515,532 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended June 30, 2021



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, with an average sale

price of $12.21 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $157,400 in aggregate for

the quarter ended June 30, 2021

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020 and Prospectus Supplement dated May 14, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,075,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,075,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,075,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price $0.40 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Blair L Naughty Y 1,075,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP. ("PRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Purchase and Sale Agreement dated August 10, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Precipitate Gold Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a undivided 100% right, title and interest in one mineral claim (the "Property"), located in the south coast area of Newfoundland, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest the in Property by making a $1,000 cash payment and issuing 25,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2021.

_______________________________________

PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP. ("PRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated August 5, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Precipitate Gold Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a undivided 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Mother Lode Property"), located in the south coast area of Newfoundland, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest the in Property by making aggregate cash payments of $250,000 and issuing 4,000,000 common shares to the Vendors over a four-year period.

The Property is also subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty, of which 40% (1.0% NSR) may be purchased by the Company at any time for $750,000 per 0.5% NSR.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2021.

_______________________________________

PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP. ("PRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated August 10, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Precipitate Gold Corp. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a undivided 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Corbin Property"), located in the south coast area of Newfoundland, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest the in Property by making aggregate cash payments of $93,000 and issuing 1,080,000 common shares to the Vendors over a four-year period.

The Property is also subject to a 1.5% NSR royalty, of which 66.6% (1.0% NSR) may be purchased by the Company at any time for $500,000 per 0.5% NSR.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2021.

_______________________________________

RILEY GOLD CORP. ("RLYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 3, 2021 and August 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 63 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Sandstone Consulting Ltd. (Bryan McKenzie) Y 50,000 Richard DeLong Y 30,000 Todd Hilditch Y 125,000 Rock Management Consulting ( Y 125,000 WLP Consulting Services Inc. ( Y 187,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 857,500 [9 placees]





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $66,600 cash payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $11,100 cash payable.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $4,260 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SPC NICKEL CORP. ("SPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 05, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% interest in 95 mineral claims covering 2,888 hectares of the Janes property located in the Sudbury Mining District of Ontario (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will pay the Vendors an aggregate $355,000 in cash and issue up to 1,151,706 common shares over a 5-year period. Additionally, the Company is required to incur up to $227,000 in exploration expenditures of the Property. Upon the Company earning its 100% interest in the property, the Optionors will be entitled to (i) a net smelter royalty of 1.0% ("Royalty 1") on commercial production generated on the property on the portion of the claims that are subject to an underlying royalty and (ii) a net smelter royalty of 2.0% ("Royalty 2") on commercial production generated on the property on the portion of the claims that are not subject to an underlying royalty. At any time prior to the commencement of commercial production the Company can purchase Royalty 1 for $1,000,000 and Royalty 2 for $1,500,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 6, 2021.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 36,019,047 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per common share



Warrants: 36,019,047 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,019,047 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a period of 42 months



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $490,000 and 2,004,000 broker warrants payable to ATB

Capital Markets Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit

at an exercise price of $0.21 for a period of three years. Each unit is comprised

of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable

on the same terms as the financing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated July 19, 2021 and July 27, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,231,336 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.30 per Unit



Warrants: 1,231,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,231,336 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.45 for a period of two years from the date of closing. If the closing price of

the Common Shares is equal to or exceeds $0.80 per common share for greater

than 20 consecutive trading days, then the warrant term shall automatically

accelerate to a date that is 30 calendar days following the date a press release

is issued by the Issuer announcing the reduced warrants, and such press release

stating this fact shall be deemed sufficient notice to all warrant holders of the

shortened term to the expiry.



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

