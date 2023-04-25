TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST.H")

[formerly EastWest Bioscience Inc. ("EAST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of April 26, 2023 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from EAST to EAST.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued December 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated April 04, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the common shares of Pegasus Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a Mining company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

11,734,348 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: NIL



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: PEGA Unchanged CUSIP Number: 70558T204 New

Story continues

________________________________________

SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday April 26, 2023, trading in the shares of Samurai Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume.

Further to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2023, the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed qualifying transaction with Home Run Oil & Gas Inc.

________________________________________

23/04/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 13, 2023, between the Company and arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company sold 490,000 shares (representing 49%) of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Greenland, which now holds seven mineral non-gold licenses (the "JV Company").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell ownership in the JV Company for a cash payment of £18,000,000. Subject to completion of certain work program and receipt of an independent valuation report, additional £10,000,000 will be invested in the JV Company by the Vendor and the Company on a pro-rata basis.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 10, 2022, October 19, 2022, January 19, 2023 and April 13, 2023.

________________________________________

CAROLINA RUSH CORPORATION ("RUSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 189,955 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $56,986.49.

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated April 6, 2023.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Procore International Radiators Ltd. ("Procore"). In accordance with the terms of a share purchase agreement ("SPA") dated April 5, 2023, the Company will acquire Procore in return for an aggregate purchase price ("Purchase Price") of $4,930,000 subject to customary adjustments including a cash holdback escrow amount, and out of which $610,000 will be satisfied through the issuance of 89,181 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price equal to $6.84 per common share to the vendor.

In connection with the transaction and in accordance with the terms of the SPA, the Share Consideration will be subject to a time-based escrow with one-third (1/3) of the common shares released to the vendor on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the closing date of the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 5, 2023.

________________________________________

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 08, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: USD$51,000,000 principal amount of convertible debentures Conversion Price: Convertible into 20,563,914 common shares at a conversion price of USD$2.48 principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity Date: February 13, 2028 Interest Rate: 8.99% per annum, subject to adjustments Warrants: 10,796,054 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,796,054 shares Warrant Exercise Price: USD$2.48 for a 60-month period Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Broker's Fee: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - USD$540,000 in cash and 77,500 broker shares

The Company issued a news release on February 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

FUSE BATTERY METALS INC. ("FUSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in 97 placer claims, located at Tonopah, Nevada, known as the Monitor Valley North Property, pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated March 22, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Fuse Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S)



CONSIDERATION U.S.$30,081 500,000 common shares



N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 27, 2023.

________________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Settlement Agreement dated March 31, 2023, (the "Agreement") between the Company and arm's length party to resolve conflicting property interests. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 2,018,710 shares at a deemed price of $0.1064 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 6, 2023.

______________________________________

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, April 24, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, April 24, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in a private Brazilian company which holds mineral exploration permits covering five prospective diamond exploration properties in Minas Gerais, Bahia and Mato Grosso, Brazil.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 2,272,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 17, 2023.

________________________________________

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Asset Purchase Agreement, dated November 14, 2022, and the Amendment Letter of PSD TTGI APA, dated March 9, 2023 (together, the "Agreement"), between the Company ("Purchaser") and a non-arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Purchaser will lease from the Vendor certain IP assets for an agreed fee of $800 cash per month for a term of one year with an automatic renewal until terminated as agreed. The Purchaser will also rent from the Vendor certain hardware assets for an agreed fee of $400 per month for a term of 90 days with an automatic 90-day renewal until terminated as agreed. The Purchaser shall have the option to purchase the rental assets at the original price of $5,000 cash per asset, and apply 50% of the rental payments toward the purchase price, subject to future Exchange approval.

For further details, please refer to the Company's closing news releases dated December 12, 2022, and March 29, 2023.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 21, 2023, and increased on April 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 52,810,200 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 52,810,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 52,810,200 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $28,210.35 N/A 1,128,414

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated April 14, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,016,787 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.19 per Share to settle outstanding bonus payments for an aggregate amount of $141,300 USD:

Number of Creditors: 24 Creditors. Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/24/c5460.html