TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·12 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANY

HYDREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NURS.P")
[ Formerly Perihelion Capital Ltd. ("PCL.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation; Remain Halted; Correction
BULLETIN DATE:  November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 23, 2022, the following information is corrected:

Trading Symbol:                        NURS.P

Trading will remain halted.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

22/11/24  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA EXPLORATION LTD. ("ALEX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 2, 2022:

 

Number of Units:

2,443,442 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price:

$0.70 per Unit



Warrants:

2,443,442 whole share purchase warrants to purchase 2,443,442 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.05 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the offering



Number of Placees:

10 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

943,428

 


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$2,940.00

N/A

N/A

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated September 14, 2022 and November 24, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")
BULLETIN TYPE :  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE :  November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

5,203,852 flow-through (FT) shares


800,000 non-flow-through (NFT) shares



Purchase Price:

$0.27 per FT share


$0.25 per NFT share



Warrants:

3,001,926 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,001,926 NFT shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

10 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

      600,000 NFT shares




 


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$17,712.82

322,560

536,480

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 18, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

 

Convertible Debentures:

Aggregate principal amount of $1,200,000



Conversion Price:

Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.40 per share.



Maturity date:

24 months from the closing of the Private Placement



Interest rate:

14% per annum



Warrants:

3,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price:

$0.60 for 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees:

4 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 11, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (« CH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 novembre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

 

Débenture convertibles :

Montant total du principal de 1 200 000 $



Prix de conversion :

Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,40 $ par action



Date d'échéance :

24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt :

14% par année



Bons de souscription :

3 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,60 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs :

4 souscripteurs

 

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 11 octobre 2022.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 25, 2022, November 4 and 8, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

13,571,428 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.035 per share



Warrants:

13,571,428 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,571,428 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 for a five-year period



Number of Placees:

35 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

3,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

380,000

 


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$18,121.60

N/A

485,760 Warrants

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 30, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

1,280,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 24, 2022    

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 24, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.075

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,280,000 shares with 1,280,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 30, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2022.

________________________________________

MEDGOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("MED")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:12 p.m. PST, November 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 7, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

50,300,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

25,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,150,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.075 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

33 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$113,200

503,000

2,464,000

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2022.  confirming closing of the private placement.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 1, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

5,714,286 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.035 per flow-through share



Warrants:

2,857,143 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,857,143 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.06 per share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees:

1 placee

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

 


Aggregate Cash Amount ($)

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$14,000

N/A

N/A

 

The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CORPORATION RESSOURCES PERSHIMEX (« PRO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 novembre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 1 novembre 2022 :

 

Nombre d'actions :

5 714 286 actions accréditives



Prix :

0,035 $ par action accréditive



Bons de souscription :

2 857 143 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 857 143 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,06 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs :

1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Aucun

 


Montant total en espéces ($)

# total d'actions

# total de bons de souscription

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

14 000 $

S/O

S/O

 

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 novembre 2022.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 27, 2019, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

5,802,157



Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 05, 2022    

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

December 05, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.25

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,277,158 flow-through common shares and 3,858,333 non flow-through common shares; with 5,802,157 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 27, 2019.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2022.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a royalty sale and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 9, 2022, between Vox Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire the rights to a portfolio of up to four (4) Canadian royalties from the Vendor, including a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty over a portion of the Estrades Project (the "Estrades Royalty"), a 0.49% NSR royalty on the Opawica Project (the "Opawica Royalty"), a 2% NSR royalty (with a 1% buyback for $3,000,000) on the Winston Lake Property (the "Winston Lake Royalty"), and a 2% NSR royalty on the Norbec & Millenbach properties (the "Norbec & Millenbach Royalty").

 

CONSIDERATION FOR:

 

CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES ($)

The Estrades Royalty and Opawica Royalty: already issued

 

The Winston Lake Royalty: contingent upon a third-party option agreement being exercised

 

The Norbec & Millenbach Royalty: contingent upon a third-party option agreement being exercised

N/A

 

 

$100,000

 

 

 

$25,000

164,319 common shares

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

N/A

 

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2022 and November 22, 2022.

________________________________________

WHITEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("WWA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, November 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement – Amendment - Correction
BULLETIN DATE:  November 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 23, 2022 ("Bulletin"), the following details have been corrected by the Company as follows:

As consideration for the Termination Agreement, the Company will issue to the Optionors 125,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") dated October 31, 2022, at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share, and will issue an additional 125,000 Shares dated effective November 30, 2022, at a deemed price per Share equal to the Market Price on November 30, 2022. No further cash payment or work expenditure commitments are required by the Company.

The remainder of the Bulletin remains unchanged.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VER.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2022
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,483,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to settle accrued management fees and outstanding loans plus interest for an aggregate amount of $1,678,917, as announced in the press release dated October 19, 2022.

Number of Creditors:                 3 Creditors

 

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's

 Length Party Involvement:

3

$1,678,917

$0.02

11,483,000

 

The Company has issued a news release on November 23, 2022 that the shares are issued and the debts have been extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c0255.html

