TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

AURUM LAKE MINING CORPORATION ("ARL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: JULY 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated May 13, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario Securities Commissions effective May 16, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia and Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $350,000 (3,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date: At the market open July 19, 2022 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 19, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
Escrowed Shares:
13,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
ARL.P
CUSIP Number:
05209U101
Agent:
Research Capital Corporation
Agent's Warrants:
280,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 13, 2022.
Company Contact:
Patrick Sapphire
Company Address:
1500-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7
Company Phone Number:
647-530-1117
Company Email Address:
patrick.sapphire@principlecp.com
STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (No. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per CDN L.P. Unit: CDN $0.03333
Distribution per US L.P. Unit: US $0.03333
Payable Date: August 15, 2022
Record Date: July 29, 2022
Ex-distribution Date: July 28, 2022
STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.03268
Distribution per US Unit: US $ $0.03268
Payable Date: August 15, 2022
Record Date: July 29, 2022
Ex-distribution Date: July 28, 2022
VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Cash Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.08
Payable Date: August 15, 2022
Record Date: July 29, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: July 28, 2022
NEX COMPANY:
JAMES E. WAGNER CULTIVATION CORPORATION ("JWCA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the common shares of James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as the result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.
Prior to the delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.
22/07/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the Company's proposal to issue 1,312,500 shares to settle outstanding debt for $ 65,625.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y / Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
# of Shares
Clive H. Massey
Y
$15,750
$0.05
315,000
Redonda Management Ltd. (Alexander Helmel)
Y
$23,625
$0.05
472,500
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered-Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on June 21, 2022:
Number of Securities:
5,771,143 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.175 per common share
Warrants:
2,885,571 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,885,571 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.23 per share for a period of 36 months
Number of Placees:
12 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Nil
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital received an aggregate of $1,585 in cash
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 12, 2022.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 15 juillet 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») annoncé le 21 juin 2022 :
Nombre d'actions:
5 771 143 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,175 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
2 885 571 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 885 571 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,23 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois
Nombre de souscripteurs:
12 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucun
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. et Research Capital ont reçu un total de 1 585 $ en espèces
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 12 juillet 2022.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée
E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 31, 2022:
Number of Shares:
14,383,331 Units, 6,629,285 FT Units and 14,166,667 Special FT Units
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per Unit, $0.07 per FT Unit and $0.085 per Special FT Unit
Warrants:
17,589,640 (Each warrant exercisable to acquire one additional common share)
Warrant Exercise Price:
$ 0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
36 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Crescat Portfolio Management LLC (Kevin C. Smith)
Y
3,233,332
David Good
Y
250,000
Invera Consulting Inc. (Ellie Owens)
Y
333,333
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees]
P
865,000 FT
Finder's Fee:
$ 340 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$ 3,600 payable to Beacon Securities Inc. with 60,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.15 for two years.
$ 2,160 payable to Haywood Securities Inc. with 33,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.15 for two years.
$ 11,640 payable to Four Points Capital Partners LLC with 194,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.15 for two years.
$ 17,850 payable to Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. with 255,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.15 for two years.
$ 3,060 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. with 48,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.15 for two years.
$ 5,100 payable to Jean David Moore with 78,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.15 for two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 08, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated July 04, 2022, between CMC Metals Ltd (the "Optionor") and Highbank Resources Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has agreed for the right to earn right to option up to 80% of the Terra Nova property consisting of 71 claims (six license's) located 30 kilometres northwest of Port Blandford in central Newfoundland & Labrador (the "Claims");
As consideration, the Company shall issue 1,500,000 common shares and pay $ 60,000 to the Optionor. The Claims are subject to a 2% NSR that the Company may repurchase for $1,000,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 04, 2022.
INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a Tenement Sale Heads of Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 17, 2022, between International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") in connection with the acquisition of two (2) mineral prospecting licenses (the "Tenements") located in the Nullagine district within the Pilbara area of Western Australia.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company is required to pay a cash consideration of AUD$15,000 (the "Deposit") and issue 1,000,000 common shares to the Vendor. The acquisition is conditional upon the application for the Tenements being granted by the applicable authorities by December 31, 2022. The shares will only be issued after the Tenements are granted, and if the Tenements fail to be granted, the Vendor shall return the Deposit.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 29, 2022.
LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") ("JUMP.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 common shares to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $240,000.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Progroup=P
Amount
Owing
Deemed Price
per Share
# of Shares
Robert Landau
Y
$120,000
$0.12
1,000,000
Mitchell Geisler
Y
$120,000
$0.12
1,000,000
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 17, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2022:
Number of Shares:
10,150,000 shares
Purchase Price:
US$1.50 per share
Warrants:
5,075,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,075,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
US$1.75 for a five year period
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Agent's Fee:
MRC Advisors, LLC received 500,000 shares at US$1.50 per share.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 14, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 pursuant to an Addendum to an Advisory Agreement dated April 9, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Abingdon Capital (Robert Abingdon).
Creditor
Insider=Y / Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
# of Shares
Abingdon Capital
Y
$7,500
$0.05
150,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 236,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $70,800.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 12, 2022.
NEX COMPANY:
SCEPTRE VENTURES INC. ("SVP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 15, 2022
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,806,192 shares to settle outstanding debt for $408,371.58.
Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y / Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
# of Shares
Zimtu Capital Corp.
Y
$258,157.57
$$0.06
4,302,626
Jody Bellefleur
Y
$27,500
$0.06
458,333
Mike Hodge
Y
$27,500
$0.06
458,333
Sean Charland
Y
$27,500
$0.06
458,333
Global Energy Metals Corporation
Y
$38,238.66
$0.06
637,311
Como Investment Solutions Inc.
Y
$859.58
$0.06
14,326
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
