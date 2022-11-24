TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ORAGIN FOODS INC. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 22, 2022, and the Company's press release dated November 23, 2022, effective at the opening, Friday, November 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than three directors.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

HYDREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC ("NURS.P")

[Formerly Perihelion Capital Ltd. ("PCL.P ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation "Remain Halted"

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on October 27, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 6.46805 old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Friday, November 25, 2022, the common shares of Hydreight Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and the common shares of Perihelion Capital Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a Capital Pool Company pending completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization:



UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

7,936,507 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 216,445 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: NURS (new) CUSIP Number: 44877L101 (new)

Trading will remain halted

____________________________________

Story continues

22/11/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AXE2 ACQUISITIONS INC. ("AXET.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated November 21, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on Tuesday November 22, 2022, commenced trading after issuance of the press release announcing the closing of the public offering on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities after the opening of market on Wednesday November 23, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $428,646.80 (4,286,468 common shares at $0.10 per share).

AXE2 ACQUISITIONS INC. ("AXET.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:40 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AXE2 ACQUISITIONS INC. ("AXET.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,600,001 common shares & 6,250,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per common share & $0.08 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 1,600,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,600,001 shares & 6,250,000 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.1125 for a three year period per share purchase warrant & $0.12 for a three year period per flow-through share purchase warrant



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,133,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 0 N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $35,000 0 437,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.08 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 18, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EGR EXPLORATION LTD. ("EGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 27, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $150,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares consisting of up to 833,333 common shares at $0.18 of principal outstanding in year one, and up to 1,500,000 common shares at the greater of market price and $0.10 in year two.



Maturity date: 24 months from closing



Warrants: N/A



Interest rate: Non-interest bearing



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 28, 2022, and increased on November 11, 2022, and November 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,246,154 flow-through (FT) shares

1,734,090 non-flow-through (NFT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per FT share

$0.11 per NFT share



Warrants: 6,357,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,357,167 NFT shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 4,623,077 warrants at $0.25 for a two-year period

1,734,090 warrants at $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $78,120.01 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 23, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,483,666 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 10 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,500 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 novembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 23 novembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 2 483 666 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,06 $ par action accréditives



Nombre de souscripteurs: 10 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 4 500 $ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 novembre 2022.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 23 2022 and the Company's press release issued November 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for pending review of Exchange Requirements.

____________________________________

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced:

Convertible Debenture: $500,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.07 of principal outstanding in year one, and at $0.10 in year two.



Maturity date: Two years from date of issue.



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Principle Amount of Convertible Debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 10, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,040,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 36 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A







The Company issued a news release on November 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement

________________________________________

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:56 a.m. PST, Nov. 23 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment(s)

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 27, 2022, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 25, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $10,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Amended from $1.443 to $0.97



Interest Rate: Amended from 8.5% per annum to 9.5% per annum until November 30, 2023 unless extended by the issuer and the lender

The remainder of the bulletin remains unchanged.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 21, 2022.

________________________________________

THIOGENESIS THERAPEUTICS, CORP. ("TTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2022 and November 02, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,619,400 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Number of Placees: 82 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 11 980,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $352,750 N/A 675,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 until November 18, 2024.

The Company issued a news release on November 21, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Termination and Release Agreement dated October 28, 2022 ("Termination Agreement") between the Company and arm's length parties ("Optionors") (together with the Company, the "Parties"). Pursuant to the terms of the Termination Agreement, the Parties have agreed to terminate the Victoria Agreement dated July 12, 2021. As consideration for the Termination Agreement, the Company will pay to the Optionors a total of 250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share, a cash payment of $25,000 and will expend an additional $14,450 of work on the property.

The consideration paid to the Optionors in accordance with the Termination Agreement will effectively release the Company from all rights and obligations related to the Victoria Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 1, 2022.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/23/c2190.html