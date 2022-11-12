TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI.H")

[Formerly Predictiv AI Inc. ("PAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of November 15, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PAI to PAI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued June 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated November 8, 2022, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 19, 2022 and October 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 85,714,285 common shares

Purchase Price: CAD$0.54 per share

Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 4,972,871 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 7,432,727

Agent's Fee: An aggregate of $2,119,629.03 payable to Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Arion Bank hf. and Landsbankinn hf.

Landsbankinn hf.

The Company issued news releases on October 31, 2022 and November 3, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,149,461 shares

Purchase Price: $2.60 per share

Warrants: 2,149,461 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,149,461 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $3.50 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration clause

Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A













Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $128,128 119,477 Shares 164,757 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $3.50 for a period of three years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company issued news releases on September 13, 2022 and October 21, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP. ("GSTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP. ("GSTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated November 9, 2022, with respect to the listing of the common shares of Goldstorm Metals Corp. (the "Company").

We have received confirmation that the closing of the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Tudor Gold Corp (TSXV: TUD) has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed at the close of business yesterday November 10, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, November 11, 2022, after issuance of the press release announcing the closing of the Arrangement.

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("NXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 21, 2022, and November 07, 2022:

Number of Shares: 39,564,053 Units

Purchase Price: $0.05625 per Unit

Warrants 39,564,053 Warrants

Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.12 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 67 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Insider Involvement [3 Placee] Y 3,500,000 Units

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [3 Placee] P 1,800,000 Units

Finder's Fee: $3,575.25 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. with 63,560 warrants, exercisable at $ 0.12 per share for two years.

$13,037.72 payable to Haywood Securities Inc. with 231,782 warrants exercisable at $ 0.12 per share for two years.

$15,419.25 payable to Research Capital Corporation with 274,120 warrants exercisable at $ 0.12 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on November 07, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

