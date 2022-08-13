U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,280.15
    +72.88 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.05
    +424.38 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,047.19
    +267.27 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.62
    +41.36 (+2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -2.46 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    +0.49 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0257
    -0.0068 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0064 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4800
    +0.4810 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,546.43
    +619.72 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.64
    +3.36 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None today.

________________________________________

22/08/12  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,122,448 shares at $0.245 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.00.

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.  ("AUL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:43 a.m. PST, August 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.  ("AUL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 12, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 14, 2022:

 

Number of Units:

3,585,786 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price:

$0.14 per Unit

Warrants:

3,585,786 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,585,786 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.21 for a two year period

Number of Placees:

18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Units

Aggregate Insider Involvement

Y

744,286

  [3 placees]



Finder's Fee:

  An aggregate of $2,520.00 in cash payments and 15,000 Finder's Warrants payable to certain arm's length Finders.

 

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21 for a two year period from the closing date of the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated July 4, 2022 and July 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:


# of Warrants:

995,364

Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 26, 2024

Forced Exercise Provision:

If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.375  or
greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the
warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;
otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.60

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.30


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,533,645 shares with 1,533,645  share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 8, 2021.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ.WT.C")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Additional Listing-Warrants, Correction
BULLETIN DATE:  August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 11, 2022 with respect to the listing of 21,498,554 warrants effective at the opening  August 15, 2022, the bulletin should have stated "Additional Listing – Warrants", not "New Listing- Warrants."

All other information remain unchanged.

________________________________________

NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 26, 2022 amended on July 19, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:                   

6,000,000 Flow-Through Shares

Purchase Price:                         

$0.05 per share

Warrants:                                 

6,000,000  share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.075 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry

Number of Placees:                   

2 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Marquest Mining Quebec 2022-I



Super Flow-Through Limited Partnership

P

4,000,000

Finder's Fee:

$21,000 payable to GloRes Securities Inc. with 420,000 warrants exercisable at $0.075 for two years

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 11, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

______________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

Effective at 5:32 a.m. PST, August 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, August 12, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

TRUE NORTH GEMS INC. ("TGX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Letter of Intent dated June 30, 2022 between the Company and Lithium One Metals Inc. whereby the Company will acquire a 50% interest in the Cyr-Kapiwak Claims located in Quebec.  Consideration is 1,000,000 units with the warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 24 month period and $250,000 in work commitments over a 24 month period.

The claims are subject to a 2% NSR of which 1% can be acquired by the Company for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

 

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/12/c0517.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

    The entrepreneur Mark Cuban just took a stand in a debate that's hotly controversial in business circles and Congress.

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Peloton, Apple, DraftKings, Bed Bath & Beyond

    These are the top trending tickers on Yahoo Finance after-hours on Aug. 12.

  • 10 EV Stocks that Will Benefit from Climate Change Bill 2022

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV stocks that will benefit from the Climate Change Bill 2022. If you want to skip reading about the details of the bill, go directly to 5 EV Stocks that Will Benefit from Climate Change Bill 2022. On August 7, the U.S. Senate approved a comprehensive $430 billion […]

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 11 Best Falling Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we talk about 11 best falling stocks to buy now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Falling Stocks To Buy Now. After a brutal 2022 which saw the S&P500 shed more than 21% in the first half of the year, Q2 […]

  • Three Chinese corporate giants are leaving the New York Stock Exchange

    Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 2 Stocks for at Least 40% Upside; Here’s Why

    Inflation has been making headlines all year, and rightly so; it’s at 40-year high levels, driven by sharp increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels. But oil and its various refined products have come down in recent weeks, and so – the July inflation numbers weren’t as bad as had been feared. The overall year-over-year price increase for the month came to 8.5%, still awful, but less than the 8.7% economists had been predicting. Markets these days are rallying in response. Whether this

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Cheap.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.55 on the...

  • 4 Solid REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 8%

    For the first half of 2022, the S&P 500 fell 20.6%, its worst showing since 1970. The U.S. inflation rate for June was 9.1%. Economists are looking for it to go even higher in the months ahead. At the end of July, the Federal Reserve hiked its Fed Funds rate 75 basis points, the second consecutive time it’s done so. The benchmark Fed Funds rate is what the Federal Reserve charges banks for overnight borrowing. On top of that, a blowout nonfarm payroll jobs report for June showed an increase of 5

  • Inflation report brings 2 pieces of good news for retirees and retirement savers

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • Five Chinese Companies Say They Plan to Delist From the New York Stock Exchange

    Five Chinese state-owned companies said they intend to delist their American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange, as financial regulators in Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over U.S. audit requirements. In separate filings to Hong Kong’s stock exchange Friday, PetroChina , China Petroleum & Chemical , Aluminum Corp. of China , China Life Insurance Co ,  and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co said they have notified the NYSE that they plan to voluntarily delist their American depositary shares.

  • It’s a Tom Jones rally but it may be overbought, say analysts

    The S&P 500’s initial surge on Thursday to fresh three-month highs fizzled as the session wore on. The good news for bulls is that this is a Tom Jones rally, as in his famous song: “It’s not unusual.” Specifically, there is nothing superlative about the market’s, notably the Nasdaq’s, resurgence off its mid-June trough, suggests Bespoke Investment Group.

  • The market rally could be 'just enthusiasm' as inflation continues hitting consumers: Strategist

    Julie Biel, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, and Kevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income CIO, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about inflation's impact on consumers, market rally trends, the outlook of the travel industry, and defensive sectors.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Tesla, Ford attract new investments from George Soros’s fund

    Billionaire investor George Soros’s investment fund has bought stakes in Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co. and added to existing stakes in Lucid Group Inc. and Nio Inc., according to a filing late Friday.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Today. With WTI crude oil prices topping $120 per barrel as recently as mid-June, concerns over rising interest rates and a potential U.S. […]