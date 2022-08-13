TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
None today.
________________________________________
22/08/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,122,448 shares at $0.245 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.00.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:43 a.m. PST, August 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 12, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 14, 2022:
Number of Units:
3,585,786 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.14 per Unit
Warrants:
3,585,786 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,585,786 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.21 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
18 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Units
Aggregate Insider Involvement
Y
744,286
[3 placees]
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $2,520.00 in cash payments and 15,000 Finder's Warrants payable to certain arm's length Finders.
Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21 for a two year period from the closing date of the offering.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated July 4, 2022 and July 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
995,364
Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 26, 2024
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.375 or
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.60
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,533,645 shares with 1,533,645 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 8, 2021.
________________________________________
JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ.WT.C")
BULLETIN TYPE: Additional Listing-Warrants, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated August 11, 2022 with respect to the listing of 21,498,554 warrants effective at the opening August 15, 2022, the bulletin should have stated "Additional Listing – Warrants", not "New Listing- Warrants."
All other information remain unchanged.
________________________________________
NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 26, 2022 amended on July 19, 2022:
Number of Shares:
6,000,000 Flow-Through Shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.075 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Marquest Mining Quebec 2022-I
Super Flow-Through Limited Partnership
P
4,000,000
Finder's Fee:
$21,000 payable to GloRes Securities Inc. with 420,000 warrants exercisable at $0.075 for two years
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 11, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
______________________________________
ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:32 a.m. PST, August 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 12, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
TRUE NORTH GEMS INC. ("TGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Letter of Intent dated June 30, 2022 between the Company and Lithium One Metals Inc. whereby the Company will acquire a 50% interest in the Cyr-Kapiwak Claims located in Quebec. Consideration is 1,000,000 units with the warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 24 month period and $250,000 in work commitments over a 24 month period.
The claims are subject to a 2% NSR of which 1% can be acquired by the Company for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
