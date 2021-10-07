TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on October 5, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) IMIN 2 iMining Technologies

Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2021/05/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2021/05/31





Certification of the annual filings for the year. 2021/05/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

LITTLE FISH ACQUISITION I CORP. ("LILL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 4, 2021, effective at market open on October 8, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on October 6, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $219,200 (2,192,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 18, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

JAGUAR FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("JFC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, October 22, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company obtained the director's resolution on September 2, 2021 authorizing the delist. The Company's majority of minority shareholders approved the delist at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on August 9, 2021.

________________________________________

21/10/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTIPLANO METALS INC. ("APN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated August 18, 2021 between Andes Metals Chile SpA (the Company's wholly owned subsidiary) and Asesorias E Inversiones Marpel Limitada (Beltran Pelayo Gumucio Schönthaler and Margarita Maria Spoerer Ochagavia, collectively the Optionor) whereby the Company has purchased the Pastillas Project located in Northern Chile. The aggregate consideration payable over a four-year period is US$1,180,000, 1,000,000 common shares and $2,900,000 in exploration expenditure. The property is subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty of which the Company has the right to purchase half for US$2,000.000 until the eighth anniversary of the agreement date subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective October 6, 2021, the Company's the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 16, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act in British Columbia.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 5, 2021, for gross proceeds of $20,000,000.

Agents: Alliance Global Partners



Offering: 20,000,000 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant.



Unit Price: $1.00 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.75 per share to October 4, 2024.



Agents' Warrants: 1,400,000 non-transferable Agent's Warrants exercisable to purchase 1,400,000

shares at $1.25 per share from April 22, 2022 to October 4, 2024.

________________________________________

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 1, 2021, the number of Warrants eligible to be repriced noted Bulletin should have read as follows:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants to extend: 9,028,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 11, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 11, 2024 # of Warrants eligible to be repriced 3,134,159* Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35 until October 11, 2020, $0.50 until October 11, 2021 New Exercise Price of Warrants $0.285 until October 11, 2024



# of Warrants to extend: 646,153 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2024 # of Warrants eligible to be repriced 646,153* Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35 until October 31, 2020, $0.50 until October 31, 2021 New Exercise Price of Warrants $0.285 until October 31, 2024

*Only 10% of the placement held by insiders is being repriced.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:11 a.m. PST, October 6, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 6, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 468,969 common shares at a deemed value of $0.748 per share to settle outstanding debt for $350,789.01.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd. Y $350,789.01 $0. 748 468,969

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2021.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, 2021 and September 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 common flow-through shares ("Shares") in addition to 6,395,834

common share flow-through units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one-half of one common share flow-through purchase warrant

("Purchase Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.064 per Unit and/or $0.600 per Share



Warrants: 6,395,834 Purchase Warrants to purchase 3,197,917 common shares



Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Forced Exercised Provision: If prior to the Time of Expiry, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX

Venture Exchange is an average of more than $0.25 during any period of 20

consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Period"), then the Time of Expiry

shall be 4:30 p.m. (Ottawa time) on the date which is five (5) trading days

following the last trading day of the Acceleration Period. .

Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider/Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fees: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $3,400 in cash and 80,000 in Finder's Warrants

GloRes Securities Inc. – $12,000 in cash and 200,000 in Finder's Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Finders' Warrants will not be flow-through warrants, will be non-transferable and

will be exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance, with each

Finder's Warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.10 per

common share. Finder's Warrants are subject to the Forced Exercise Provision.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 28, 2021 and September 29, 2021.

__________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Amendment Option Purchase Agreement dated February 7, 2021, and notice of exercise dated September 9, 2021, to the original Option Agreement dated April 20, 2017 (collectively, the "Agreements") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has exercised their option to acquire an 80% undivided interest in the Centremaque Property, located on O3 Mining's Alpha Property in Val-d'Or, Quebec (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company will issue 98,570 common shares to satisfy an outstanding portion of the consideration payable to meet the option exercise requirements of $209,460 in required expenditures.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 1, 2021.

________________________________________

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Number of Placees: 6 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Strategic Metals Ltd. Y 600,000 ECEE Money Limited (William D. Eaton) Y 500,000 Condire Resource Master Partnership LP

(Bradley J. Shisler) Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture has accepted for filing Employment Agreements ("Agreements"), among the Company, Renzo DiCarlo and four other key employees and contractors (collectively, the "Employees").

Under the terms of the Agreements, as an additional compensation, the Company has agreed to issue up to 360,000 common shares to the Employees, which will vest in four equal installments over four-year period, with the first vesting date being October 1, 2022.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/Progroup=P # of Shares Renzo DiCarlo Y 160,000

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 21, 2021 and October 1, 2021.

___________________________________

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 412,000 bonus warrants in consideration of $10,300,000 in unsecured debenture units. Each unit will be sold at $985 with a principal value of $1,000 and 40 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $7.50 for 12 months from closing. Interest is 8% per annum for a term of one year.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives a $51,500 finder's fee.

________________________________________

