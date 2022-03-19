TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.08

Payable Date: April 14, 2022

Record Date: March 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2022

________________________________________

CLOVER LEAF CAPITAL CORP. ("CLVR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated December 24, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective December 29, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $465,000 (4,650,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the market open March 22, 2022 the Common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on March 22, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

11,850,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 7,443,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering





Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol:

CLVR.P CUSIP Number:

18915K101 Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.









Agent's Warrants:

465,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to

purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a

period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 24, 2021.

Company Contact: Ben Meyer Company Address: 1-15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC, V4B 1E6 Company Phone Number: 604-536-2711 Company Email Address: ben@gocs.ca

_______________________________________

GROSVENOR CPC I INC. ("GRVA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated December 22, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions and the Autorité des marchés financiers, effective December 23, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Québec Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $652,640 (6,526,400 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on March 21, 2022.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Tuesday, March 22, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on March 22, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value, of which

26,426,400 common shares are issued and outstanding upon closing

of the offering.



Escrowed Securities: 17,800,000 common shares and 2,642,640 stock options



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Toronto Trading Symbol: GRVA.P CUSIP Number: 39927B103 Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.



Agent's Options: 652,640 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one

share at $0.10 for a period of 4 years from the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 22, 2021.

Company Contact: Philippe Marleau, Director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Company Address: 1 Place Ville Marie, Suite 1670, Montreal, Quebec H3B 2B6 Company Phone Number: (514) 402-6360 Company E-mail: pmarleau@palos.ca



Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: High growth and/or emerging sector, including but not limited to,

technology, resources and diversified sectors.

GROSVENOR CPC I INC. (« GRVA.P »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription-SCD-Actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 mars 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Le prospectus de la société de capital de démarrage (« SCD »), daté du 22 décembre 2021 a été déposé auprès de et accepté, le 23 décembre 2021, par Bourse de croissance TSX ainsi que les commissions des valeurs mobilières de l'Alberta, de la Colombie-Britannique, de l'Ontario et l'Autorité des marchés financiers, et ce, en vertu des dispositions des Lois sur les valeurs mobilières de l'Alberta, de la Colombie-Britannique, de l'Ontario et du Québec. Les actions ordinaires de la société seront inscrites et admises à la négociation aux dates énumérées ci-après.

Le produit brut à recevoir par la société en vertu de l'appel public à l'épargne est de 652 640 $ (6 526 400 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,10 $ l'action).

Date d'inscription à la cote : À la fermeture des affaires (17 h 01 HAE) le 21 mars 2022.



Date d'entrée en vigueur : Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires le mardi 22 mars 2022, sous réserve de la confirmation de la clôture.

La clôture de l'appel public à l'épargne est prévue avant l'ouverture des marchés le mardi 22 mars 2022. Un autre bulletin sera émis suite à la réception de la confirmation de la clôture.

Juridiction de la société : Canada



Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 26 426 400 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation à la clôture

du financement.



Titres entiercés : 17 800 000 actions ordinaires et 2 642 640 options d'achat d'actions



Agent des transferts : Compagnie Trust TSX –Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur: GRVA.P Numéro de CUSIP : 39927B103 Agent : Leede Jones Gable Inc.



Options de l'agent : 652 640 options non-transférables. Chaque option permet de

souscrire à une action au prix de 0,10 $ l'action pour une période de 4 ans suivant la date de clôture.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au prospectus de la société daté du 22 décembre 2021.

Contact de la société: Philippe Marleau, administrateur, chef de la direction, chef de la

direction financière et secrétaire corporatif Adresse de la société : 1 Place Ville Marie, bureau 1670, Montréal (Québec) H3B 2B6 Téléphone de la société : (514) 402-6360 Courriel de la société: pmarleau@palos.ca



Secteurs visés pour l'opération

admissible : Secteur à forte croissance et/ou émergent, y compris, mais sans s'y limiter, la technologie, les ressources et les secteurs diversifiés.

______________________________________

H2O INNOVATION INC. ("HEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, under the symbol "HEO".

As a result of this graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "HEO" on TSX Venture Exchange after Monday, March 21, 2022 and the Company's common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

H2O INNOVATION INC. (« HEO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Migration, Retrait de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 mars 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les actions ordinaires de la société seront inscrites et admises à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto à l'ouverture des affaires le mardi, 22 mars 2022, sous le symbole « HEO ».

Compte tenu de cette migration, il n'y aura plus de négociation sous le symbole « HEO » à la Bourse de croissance TSX après le lundi 21 mars 2022 et les actions ordinaires de la société seront retirées de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX lors de l'admission à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto.

_____________________________________

INTERTIDAL CAPITAL CORP. ("TIDE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 16, 2022, effective at market open on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its initial public offering of securities on March 18, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

LDB CAPITAL CORP. ("LDB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated January 31, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, the Ontario Securities Act and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 1, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-202 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the market open March 22, 2022 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on March 22, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,100,002 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,100,002 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering





Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol:

LDB.P CUSIP Number:

50203W109 Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to

purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a

period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 31, 2022.

Company Contact: David Eaton Company Address: 2250-1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2E9 Company Phone Number: 778-331-2080 Company Email Address: david.eaton@barongroupintl.com

________________________________________

MIMEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("MIM")

[formerly, Efficacious Elk Capital Corp. ("EECC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing MiMedia Holdings Inc.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction, which includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to the merger agreement and plan of reorganization dated November 15, 2021 between the Company (formerly, Efficacious Elk Capital Corp.) and MiMedia Inc. ("MiMedia"), the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of MiMedia (including the MiMedia shares issued upon conversion of the subscription receipts described below) in exchange for the issuance of 19,108,896 post-Consolidation (as defined below) Subordinate Voting Shares and 8,887,372 Multiple Voting Shares convertible into 44,436,860 post-Consolidation Subordinate Voting Shares on the basis of one (1) Multiple Voting Share being convertible into five (5) Subordinate Voting Shares. An additional 17,534 Multiple Voting Shares are issuable pursuant to the terms of the merger upon receipt of required transfer documents from former holders of MiMedia shares.

MiMedia completed a concurrent brokered private placement of 16,586,000 subscription receipts at $0.25 per subscription receipt for gross proceeds of $4,146,500 and issued an additional 497,580 subscription receipts to the agent that led the offering as a corporate finance fee. Prior to the merger, each subscription receipt converted into one unit of MiMedia, consisting of one common share of MiMedia and one-half of one share purchase warrant of MiMedia with an exercise price of $0.32 per share for 24 months. The MiMedia common shares and warrants issued upon conversion of the subscription receipts were exchanged on a one-for-one basis for Subordinate Voting Shares and warrants of the Company.

For additional information refer to the Company's information circular dated January 20, 2022 and filing statement dated February 28, 2022 each of which is filed on SEDAR.

Private Placement Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 24, 2021 and February 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,376,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 2,188,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,188,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 27 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P [9 placees]









Finder's Fee:









Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $32,165 cash PI Financial Corp. - $1,750 cash

Name Change and Consolidation:

Pursuant to a resolution of the board of directors of the Company passed on February 14, 2022, the Company has consolidated its share capital on the basis of 1 old common share for every 0.52083 of a new common share (the "Consolidation"). Following the Consolidation, the outstanding common shares of the Company were re-designated as Subordinate Voting Shares. The name of the company has also been changed to "MiMedia Holdings Inc."

Effective at market opening on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the Subordinate Voting Shares of MiMedia will commence trading and the common shares of Efficacious Elk will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of Subordinate Voting Shares with no par value and an unlimited number of Multiple Voting Shares with no par value of which 26,661,959 Subordinate Voting Shares and 8,887,372 Multiple Voting Shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 1,360,316 Subordinate Voting Shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value

escrow.

762,074 Multiple Voting Shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow.

518 warrants will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow.







Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol: MIM (new)



CUSIP Number: 60250B106 (new)



Issuer Contact: Chris Giordano, Chief Executive Officer Issuer Address: 85 Broad Street, c/o WeWork, New York, New York, USA, 1004



Issuer Phone Number: (347) 687 - 4403 Issuer email: chris@mimedia.com

Reinstated for Trading:

Further to this bulletin, the Company has now completed its Qualifying Transaction and Effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the Company's subordinate voting shares will begin trading under its new ticker symbol "MIM".

________________________________________

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.015

Payable Date: April 14, 2022

Record Date: March 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2022

(SRR.WT also trading ex-dividend)

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOLD CAPITAL ENTERPRISES LTD. ("BOLD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Alberta), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on April 22, 2021. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated December 3, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended January 31, 2022, occurred for gross proceeds of $798,733.64.

Agents: ATB Capital Markets Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc.



Offering: 130,197 shares



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended January 31, 2022, with an average sale price of approximately $6.13 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Greenshoe Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.0% of the gross proceeds of the offering, being $12,163.46 in aggregate for the quarter ended January 31, 2022

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 22, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated December 3, 2021 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated April 22, 2021 and December 6, 2021.

________________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Placement announced February 9, 2022, February 10, 2022 and February 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 39,062,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 39,062,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 39,062,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 67 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Rajwant Kang Y 81,000 James McDonald Y 1,000,000



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 443,750 [3 placee(s)]











Agent's Fee:

Aggregate cash commission of $361,740 and 2,260,875 non-transferable broker

warrants payable to Research Capital Corporation. Each broker warrant entitles

the holder to acquire one unit at $0.16 for a three-year period.





Finder's Fee:

Aggregate cash commissions of $13,260 payable to Discovery Financial SARL

and Blue Lakes Advisors LA.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 9, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 bonus warrants to an arms-length creditor, in consideration of an amendment to a secured promissory note and guaranty dated February 11, 2021 (as first amended on September 21, 2021, the "Note"). The amendments to the Note provide for the disbursement of an additional US$2,000,000 loan from the Lender. The Loan will not bear any interest, until such time as there occurs an event of default in which case, the Lender may, upon notice, cause the principal amount outstanding under the Loan to bear interest at a rate equal to the lower of 18% per annum and the highest rate permitted by applicable law. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.78 per share for a term of 12 months.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated March 4, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION ("NZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,197,812 shares to settle outstanding debt for $389,836.00.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Olive Resource Capital Inc. Y $332,236 $0.075 4,429,813 Northern Shoreline Corp. Y $47,600 $0.075 634,666 (Max Vichniakov)







Donald Christie Y $10,000 $0.075 133,333

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 42,647 shares at a deemed price of $0.34, in consideration of certain services provided to the company by Kernel Advisory Inc. (Ira Goldstein) pursuant to an agreement dated August 1, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

PROBE METALS INC. ("PRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,700,000 Flow-Through Units



Purchase Price: $3.10 per Flow-Through Unit



Warrants: 3,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 117 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 218,389 [5 placees]











Agent's Fee:

Canaacord Genuity Corp., Sprott Capital Partners LP, CIBC Capital Markets,

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Research Capital Corporation, and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. received an aggregate cash commission of

$1,246,200.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:33 a.m. PST, March 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRACKX HOLDINGS INC. ("TKX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated October 23, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 557,143 bonus shares to 1754940 Ontario Inc. and 557,143 bonus shares to 1754942 Ontario Inc., by way of consideration for certain amendments to the loan agreement dated August 28, 2018. The amendments include extending the due date to June 1, 2022 for the repayment of interest and principal on their existing loans in the total amount of $2,600,000.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated March 8, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,929,556 shares

13,070,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share

$0.10 per flow-through share



Warrants: 26,999,556 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,999,556 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 69 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares James Hyland Y 150,000 F/T





Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. - $8,925.00 (First Tranche) and $6,965.00 (Second Tranche) and 89,250 B Warrants (First Tranche) and (69,650 B Warrants (Second Tranche) that are exercisable into common shares at $0.13 per share for a two-year period.





Eventus Capital Corp. - $70,364.00 and 723, 100 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.13 per share for a two-year period.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $3,780.00 and 42,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.13 per share for a two-year period.





Raymond James Ltd. - $8,400.00 and 91,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.13 per share for a two-year period.





PI Financial Corp. - $1,050.00 and 10,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.13 per share for a two-year period.





IA Private Wealth Inc. - $14,140.00 and 154,000 B Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.13 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue news releases dated March 1, 2022 and March 18, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 8:03 a.m. PST, March 18, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was Halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

