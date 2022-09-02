TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening September 8, 2022, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire September 12, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 12, 2022.

TRADE DATES

September 08, 2022 - TO SETTLE – September 09, 2022

September 09, 2022 - TO SETTLE – September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022 - TO SETTLE – September 12, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

__________________________

Big Tree Carbon Inc. ("BIGT")

[formerly Big Tree Carbon Inc. ("AGO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "AGO" to "BIGT". There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a "Gold and Base Metal Mining" company.

_________________________________

MASIVO SILVER CORP. ("MASS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors August 18, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the common shares of Masivo Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

21,907,494 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MASS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 57480R208 (new)

________________________________________

22/09/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

APOGEE MINERALS LTD. ("APMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 1, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2022 and August 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,566,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per share

Warrants: 6,283,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,283,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 47 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 300,000

Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $150,792 cash and 301,584 Compensation Options

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $150,792 and 301,584 Compensation Options

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $37,698 and 75,396 Compensation Options

Research Capital Corporation - $37,698 and 75,396 Compensation Options





Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a three-year period.





The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of Gobimin Inc. (the "Company") 100% equity interest in Xinjiang Weifu Mining Limited and all its assets and liabilities, including the 70% equity interest in Xinjiang Tongyuan Minerals Ltd., which is the license holder of the Sawayaerdun Gold Project, in consideration of net proceeds to the Company of approximately RMB469.87 million in cash after payment of Chinese taxes and transaction related expenses.

Finder's fee: Nil

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated July 14, 2022 and August 17, 2022.

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the notice for filing of Harfang Exploration Inc. ("Harfang"), in connection with the issuance of an additional 86,650 common shares of Harfang pursuant to an arm's length option agreement (the "Option Agreement") of LaSalle Exploration Corp. ("LaSalle"). The Option Agreement provided that in the event of a merger, acquisition or plan of arrangement, some proportionate adjustments would be made with respect to the number of shares issuable to the vendors. On April 13, 2022, Harfang and LaSalle completed their merger by arrangement. Based on the merger share exchange ratio, 32,260 common shares of Harfang will be issued to the vendors in settlement of a payment of $80,000 on the second anniversary of the Option Agreement and 54,390 additional shares of Harfang can be issued to the vendors in settlement of a payment of $170,000 on the third anniversary of the Option Agreement.

Further details are available in the Harfang news release dated August 31, 2022.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 septembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents de Harfang Exploration inc. (« Harfang »), relativement à l'émission de 86 650 actions ordinaires additionnelles de Harfang en vertu d'une convention d'option auprès de personnes sans lien de dépendance (la « convention d'option ») de LaSalle Exploration Corp. (« LaSalle »). La convention d'option prévoyait qu'en cas de fusion, d'acquisition ou de plan d'arrangement, certains ajustements proportionnels seraient apportés au nombre d'actions pouvant être émises aux vendeurs. Le 13 avril 2022, Harfang et LaSalle complétèrent leur fusion par arrangement. Sur la base du ratio d'échange dans le cadre de la fusion, 32 260 actions ordinaires de Harfang seront émises aux vendeurs en règlement d'un paiement de 80 000 $ au deuxième anniversaire de la convention d'option et 54 390 actions supplémentaires de Harfang pourront être émises aux vendeurs en règlement d'un paiement de 170 000 $ au troisième anniversaire de la convention d'option.

De plus amples détails sont disponibles dans le communiqué de presse de Harfang daté du 31 août 2022.

______________________________________

HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an earn-in and joint venture shareholders agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") dated August 26, 2022 between Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser").

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, the Purchaser has the right to earn an 80% interest in the Company's Pic Project located in northern Ontario by:

1. delivering to the Company a Pre-Feasibility Study on the Pic Project within six years of the Definitive Agreement; and

2. fund work expenditures on the Pic Project of $800,000 during the first year and $1,000,000 annually for the following five years.

The Definitive Agreement is extendable by two additional one-year periods by paying the Company an amount of $500,000 for each one-year extension plus $1,000,000 of work expenditures on the Pic Project per extension year.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 4, 2022 and August 29, 2022.

________________________________________

HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 4, 2022 and August 29, 2022.

Number of Shares: 1,841,468 common shares Purchase Price: $0.1052 per common share Number of placees: 1 placee Insider / Pro group participation: None Finder's fee: None





The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated August 31, 2022.

________________________________________

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 01, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a transaction agreement dated August 24, 2022, between arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") and Intrepid Metals Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Vendor grants the Company 100% interest in non-core exploration property located approx. 40 km south of its material properties in Cochise County, Arizona, US, known as Excelsior Property.

As consideration, the Company shall make an initial payment of $30,000 payment in cash, and issue 250,000 common shares. The Company shall also issue a promissory note for 250,000 common shares issuable on or before the 12-month closing anniversary and another promissory note for $40,000 and 250,000 common shares issuable on or before the 18-month closing anniversary.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 26, 2022.

_______________________________________

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement dated August 24, 2022, between arm's length party. (the "Optionor") and Intrepid Metals Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company may acquire 100% interest in the Mesa Well Copper property located in south-central Arizona's copper porphyry belt located in the Laramide Porphyry Belt, Arizona.

As consideration, the Company shall make a staged $350,000 payment in cash, and issue 600,000 common shares to the Optionor. The company must also complete $ 2 million in work commitments over a five-year period. The company has also agreed to certain milestone payments as follows: $200,000 on the publication of a preliminary economic assessment of the property, $500,000 on the publication of a pre-feasibility study on the property and $ 1 million on the publication of a feasibility study on the property. The Claims are subject to a 2% NSR on the property in favour of Optionor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 26, 2022.

_____________________________________________

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the amending agreement of the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in the Careless Cove and Yellow Fox property, which was accepted by the Exchange on October 14, 2020. The amending agreement provides for changes to the consideration over 4 years. No other details have changed.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION: $80,000 2,000,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2022.

________________________________________

