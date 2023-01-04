TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOCANA RESOURCES CORP. ("BOCA")

[Formerly UNITED HUNTER OIL & GAS CORP. ("UHO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, January 5, 2023, the common shares of Bocana Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "BOCA", and the common shares of United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. will be delisted.

Reverse Takeover-Completed

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO'), which includes the following transactions:

The RTO involves the non-arm's length business combination agreement for the acquisition by the Company of Bocana Resources Ltd. for consideration of 56,770,077 common shares at $0.10 per share. Concurrent with the RTO, Bocana Resources Ltd. completed a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts, resulting in the issuance of 19,467,500 common shares at $0.10 per share and 19,467,500 warrants exercisable at $0.25 for 36 months from closing.

29,591,003 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the RTO will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the RTO. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 19,238,292 common shares issued to Non-Principals will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the RTO.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions, approved by shareholders on November 4, 2022, have been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,289,001 shares (pre-consolidation)



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share (pre-consolidation)



Warrants: 12,289,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,289,001 shares (pre-consolidation)



Warrant Exercise Price: 0.15 for a one-year period (pre-consolidation)

0.15 for a two-year period (pre-consolidation)

0.15 for a three-year period (pre-consolidation)



Number of Placees: 27 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $40,584 676,400 Shares

(pre-consolidation) 676,400 Warrants

(pre-consolidation)

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06 (pre-consolidation) for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 12, 2021 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,131,433 shares (pre-consolidation) to settle outstanding debt for $307,886.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $305,386 $0.06 (pre-

consolidation) 5,089,766 (pre-

consolidation)









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to resolution passed by shareholders on November 4, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1.6877 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Bocana Resources Corp.".

Effective at the opening, Thursday, January 5, 2023, the common shares of Bocana Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated September 30, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Gold Ore and Silver Ore Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which



101,227,687 shares are issued and outstanding







Escrowed:

48,829,295 common shares Escrow Term:

36 months



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol:

BOCA (new) CUSIP Number:

09689F 10 5 (new)



Company Contact: Timothy Turner, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 333 – 7th Avenue SW, Suite 800



Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1

Company Phone Number: 713-858-3329

Company Email Address: tturner@bocanaresources.com



________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CARCETTI CAPITAL CORP ("CART.H")

{Formerly, CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB.H")}

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

NEX Company

Effective Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 shares of the Company will resume trading, as the shares were halted to coincide the name change and consolidation be consistent with the Company's ex-dividend date pursuant to its share reorganization.

________________________________________

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

[Formerly DLV Resources Ltd. ("DLV.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

NEX Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to business combination pursuant to which West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (formerly DLV Resources Ltd., the "Company") has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ("RLG") in consideration for the issuance of 0.1215 of a Company common share for each RLG common shares acquired (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Transaction, the RLG shareholders will receive 0.1215 of a Company common share for each RLG common share held, resulting in an aggregate of 35,451,916 Company common shares being issued to the RLG shareholders.

Holders of convertible securities of RLG will receive convertible securities of the Company, resulting in the issuance of replacement options to acquire 978,075 Company common shares and replacement warrants to acquire 538,603 Company common shares.

In addition, 1,700,000 common shares of the Company were issued to finders shares in respect of the Transaction.

For additional information please see the Company's news releases dated September 15, 2022 and December 30, 2022.

Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to the Director's resolution dated October 24, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, January 5, 2023 the common shares of West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of DLV Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

52,019,982 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 502,631 shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: WRLG (new) CUSIP Number: 95556L101 (new)







Pursuant to recent filings made with the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a Tier 2 Company.

Therefore, effective on Thursday, January 5, 2023 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, on Thursday, January 5, 2023 the trading symbol for the Company will change from DLV.H to WRLG.

Company Contact: Jasvir Kaloti Company Address: Suite 3123 – 595 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1 Company Phone Number: (604) 609-6110 Company Email Address: jkaloti@fiorecorporation.com





Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening, Thursday, January 5, 2023 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

________________________________________

23/01/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of mining concessions located in the South Kivu region of the Dominion Republic of the Congo. A fee of 300,000 common shares will be issued to an arm's length finder.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION US$150,000 3,000,000 Common Shares N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 20, 2022

________________________________________

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 6, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,876,414 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of January 6, 2023 to January 5, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2023.

________________________________________

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 1,660,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,660,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,660,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period.



Non-Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 400,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one-year period.



Number of Placees: 14 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 140,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $16,450 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 164,241 shares at a deemed price of $0.88 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 13, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: n/a n/a n/a n/a





















The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. ("EPF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of General Credit Services Inc.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S)







Execution of

Agreement $100,000 NA N/A At Closing $5,244,455 (subject to

adjustment) 1,781,485 Common Shares N/A Earn-out

provisions based

on achieving

certain financial

measures within 3

years after Closing N/A up to an additional 1,781,485 Common Shares N/A









For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 9, 2022 and January 3, 2023.

________________________________________

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("ID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 80,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per share







Number of Placees: 11 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,000,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA









The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 12, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $30,000 principal amount of convertible debentures



Conversion Price: Convertible into units at $0.05 of principal outstanding until maturity. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.075 for a period of 2-years



Maturity date: 12 months from date of issuance



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022, confirming closings of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,362,324 flow-through shares

2,561,667 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through share

$0.12 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 12,923,991 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,923,991 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: 2 Insiders – 250,000 units

4 Pros – 1,646,400 units



Finder's Fee: $99,510 cash and 771,388 warrants payable to 5 finders, finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.12 per share for two years.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,658,536 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $1,500,000 $0.41 3,658,536











The Company issued a news release dated January 3, 2023 that the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 3-per-cent net profit interest of future hydrocarbon production in the Pirity block concession located in the Republic of Paraguay.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION US$25,000 100,000 Warrants exercisable at $3.00 per share for a 2 year period N/A









For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 6, 2022.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 16,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,700,000 shares. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares are equal to or greater than $0.20 per share for 10 consecutive trading days.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 8,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,000,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,500.00 N/A 90,000 Warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP. ("QMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 29, 2022.

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS CORP. ("OZAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.305 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 66 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 261,612 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:10 a.m. PST, Jan.3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:32 a.m. PST, Jan. 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending review of fundamental change by listing exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,795,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 22 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $16,000 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:33 p.m. PST, Dec. 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Jan.3, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2022:

Flow-Through Units





Number of Shares: 7,700,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 3,850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,850,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two (2) year period







Non-Flow-Through Units





Number of Shares: 2,118,182 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,118,182 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,118,182 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a three (3) year period







Number of Placees: 10 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 818,182 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $38,885 N/A 609,000









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for 2-year period.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,071,579 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.38 per Unit.



Warrants: 3,071,579 Warrants to purchase 3,071,579 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.48, exercisable until December 30, 2024.



Number of Placees: 6 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement



[1 Existing Insider] Y 1,052,632 Units









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [2 Finders] $6,384 N/A 16,800

Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.48 per

Finder's Warrant for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.





The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 4:36 a.m. PST, Jan.3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Listing Exchange/; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

