TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

22/06/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTURAS MINERALS CORP. ("ALT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:22 a.m. PST, June 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COELACANTH ENERGY INC. ("CEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION – New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 16, 2022, the following details should have read as follows:

New Listing-Shares

On May 31, 2022, pursuant to a Plan of Arrangement, Vermilion Energy Inc. acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc., payable in the form of $1.73 in cash per each Leucrotta share held. Leucrotta shareholders also received 1 Coelacanth Energy Inc. common share and 0.1917 of a Coelacanth warrant for each Leucrotta share held. Each whole Coelacanth warrant entitled the holder to acquire 1 Coelacanth share until August 2, 2022 at $0.27 per share.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("DTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares Purchase Price: CDN$0.3125 per share Warrants: 16,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.50 for a two year period

CDN$0.75 in the third year Number of Placees: 1 placee Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated April 20, 2022, May 30, 2022 and June 27, 2022 announcing the closing of the first tranche, second tranche and third tranche, respectively, in the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated June 15, 2022, between Jon Camilleri (the "Vendor") and Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% right, title and interest in and to 5 mineral claims, located in Timmins in Ontario (the "Claims").

As consideration, the Company shall issue 100,000 common shares and pay $10,500 to the Vendor. The Claims are subject to a 1% NSR that the Company may repurchase for $300,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 22, 2022.

__________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated June 06, 2022, between Wayne Holmstead (the "Vendor") and Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% right, title and interest in and to mineral claims in Quebec (the "Claims").

As consideration, the Company shall issue 150,000 common shares and pay $12,000 to the Vendor. The Claims are subject to a 1% NSR that the Company may repurchase for $300,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 22, 2022.

__________________________________________

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, June 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the company pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,588,126 shares to settle outstanding debt for A$6,081,458.72.

Number of Creditors: 62 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 29,644 shares at a price of US $2.53 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$74,999.32

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PENTAGON I CAPITAL CORP. ("PNTI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated June 27, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business June 28, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on June 29, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

