TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·16 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DGL INVESTMENTS NO.1 INC. ("DGL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 26, 2021, and the news release issued by DGL Investments No.1 Inc. (the "Company") on August 11, 2022, effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

FIELD TRIP HEALTH & WELLNESS LTD. ("FTHW")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement- Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), on the effective date stated below.

The Exchange has accepted for filing Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (the "Company") Listing Application ("LA") dated August 11, 2022. The LA results from the following operations completed by the Company on August 11, 2022:

i.        Pursuant to an amended and restated arrangement agreement dated May 18, 202, Field Trip Health Ltd. ("Parentco") proceeded to a distribution of the 50,055,011 shares of the Company to its shareholders.

ii.        Pursuant to subscription agreements and subscription receipts, the Company issued 39,759,220 shares as further described below.

For further information, please refer to the Company's listing application dated August 11, 2022 available on SEDAR and to the Company's news release dated August 11, 2022.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FTHW".

Private Placement – Brokered

Prior to the filing of the listing application, the Company completed a private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities of the Company.

Number of Shares:

4,200,000 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.50 per common share

Number of placees:

2 placees

Insider / Pro group participation:

None

Commission:

Bloom Burton and Stifel Nicolaus received an aggregate of $126,000 in cash commission.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in its news release dated August 11, 2022.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the filing of the listing application, the Company completed a private placement of common shares.

Number of Shares:

35,559,220 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.50 per common share

Number of placees:

2 placees

Insider / Pro group participation:

Name

Insider=Y/
Pro Group=P

Number of Common Shares

Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Y

19,615,000

Oasis Management Inc.

Y

15,944,220

Commission:                             None

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in its news release dated August 11, 2022.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Canada

Capitalization:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
89,814,231 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow:

19,615,000 common shares of which 1,961,500 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada, Calgary, Alberta

Trading Symbol:

FTHW

CUSIP Number:

31656Q104


The Company is classified as an "offices of other health practitioners" company (NAICS: 6213) and research and development in the life sciences (NAICS 5417).

Company Contact:

Ronan Levy

Company Address:

30 Duncan Street Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 2C3 Canada

Company Phone Number:

833 833-1967

Company Email Address:

investors@fieldtriphealth.com

Company Website:

www.meetfieldtrip.com

_________________________________________

GRAVITAS III CAPITAL CORP.  ("TRIG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 4, 2022, effective at market open on August 17, 2022, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 15, 2022.  The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $457,600 (2,288,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

________________________________________

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share:  $0.01
Payable Date: September 12, 2022
Record Date: August 26, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: August 25, 2022

________________________________________

22/08/15  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Amended Agreement dated July 28, 2022 between Clarus Resources Pty Ltd. as Trustee for the Clarus Unit Trust, DDW Exploration Pty Ltd. CAN 006 234 304 AS Trustee for the D&S Govett Family Trust, Denzil Bruce Govett, Stewart Anthony Govett and the Company's subsidiary, AIS AUST. Pty Ltd CAN 646 754 092 in connection with the Deed for Sale of the Clarus Unit Trust (the "Units") and Deed of Option in connection with the Bright Project located in Australia.  Consideration for the purchase of 60% of the Units is AUS$150,000 and 10,000,000 common shares.

Following the purchase of 60% Units, two options have been granted that will be payable 50% in cash and 50% in common shares with a deemed price of $0.06 per share.  The aggregate number of shares shall not, at any time, exceed 9.9% of the Company's shares on a fully diluted basis.  The terms are as follows:

1.     The consideration to purchase 20% of the Units on the date on which an indicated mineral resource containing not less than 50,000 ounces of gold is identified is cash equal to 50% of the value of 20% of the Units and common shares equal to 50% of the value of 20% of the Units.

2.     The consideration to purchase the remaining 20% of the Units on the date on which a feasibility study is provided containing an indicate and/or measured mineral resource is cash equal to 50% of the value of 20% of the Units of The Clarus Trust and common shares equal to 50% of the value of 20% of the Units of The Clarus Trust.

The options to purchase the balance of 40% of the units will be subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

The property is subject to a 3.5% NSR Royalty in favour of the vendors.

________________________________________

BLENDE SILVER CORP. ("BAG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2022:

Number of Shares:

5,560,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share

Warrants:

5,560,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,560,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a four-year period

Number of Placees:

5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name 


Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

James Frances Gerard Callaghan

Y

2,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee)

P

100,000




Finder's Fee:

P I Financial Corp - $1,600 cash and 32,000 finder's warrants
Glores Securities Inc - $12,000 cash and 240,000 finder's warrants


Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a four-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on June 8, 2022, July 7, 2022 and August 5, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CHAMPION GAMING GROUP INC. ("WAGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to the Company's offering of secured promissory notes (the "Promissory Notes") of an aggregate principal amount of $800,000. Maturing on August 3, 2024, the Promissory Notes will carry an interest rate of 15% per annum. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 1,600,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share as a loan bonus in connection with the Promissory Notes.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated July 28, 2022 and August 3, 2022.

_______________________________

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 161,428 shares at a deemed price of $0.105 to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. for advertising services provided for the three month-period ended February 15, 2022 under an online marketing agreement dated November 15, 2021

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 211,875 shares at a deemed price of $0.08 to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. for advertising services provided for the three month-period ended May 15, 2022 under an online marketing agreement dated November 15, 2021.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated November 29, 2021, May 18, 2022 and July 21, 2022.

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 22, 2022 and June 29, 2022:

Number of Shares:

22,283,366 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.60 per share



Number of Placees:

16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

J. Patrick Sheridan

Y

1,700,000

Stephen Stow

Y

416,800

Finder's Fee:

An aggregate of $688,496.43 and 954,994 broker warrants payable to Cormark Securities Inc. and Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.70 per common share for a period of 12 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated July 18, 2022 and August 4, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MONARCA MINERALS INC. ("MMN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 55,900,000                                   
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 20, 2022         
New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 20, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 60,000,000 shares with 60,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 14, 2020.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the acquisition of Tintic Consolidated Metals LLC ("Tintic"), which owns the producing Trixie test mine, as well as mineral claims covering more than 17,000 acres in Central Utah's Tintic Mining District (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Transaction, the Company. will fund the acquisition through the issuance of (i) 12,049,449 common shares in the capital of the Company, (ii) aggregate cash payments of approximately US$54 million, (iii) an aggregate of 2% NSR royalties, with a 50% buyback right in favour of the Company exercisable within five years, (iv) US$12.5 million in deferred payments, and (v) the granting of certain other contingent payments, rights and obligations.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 25, 2022 and May 30, 2022.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 15 août 2022
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à l'acquisition de Tintic Consolidated Metals LLC (« Tintic »), qui détient la mine d'essai en production de Trixie, ainsi que des concessions minières couvrant plus de 17 000 acres dans le district minier de Tintic, dans le centre de l'Utah (la « transaction »).

Selon les termes de la transaction, la société financera l'acquisition par l'émission de (i) 12 049 449 actions ordinaires du capital de la société, (ii) des paiements en espèces totaux d'environ 54 millions de dollars US, (iii ) un total de 2 % de redevances NSR, avec un droit de rachat de 50 % en faveur de la société exerçable dans une période de cinq ans, (iv) 12,5 millions de dollars US de paiements différés, et (v) l'octroi de certains autres paiements conditionnels, droits et obligations.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 25 janvier 2022 et 30 mai 2022.

________________________________________

QURI-MAYU DEVELOPMENTS LTD.  ("QURI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RONIN VENTURES CORP.  ("RVC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:23 a.m. PST, August 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, August 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,631,579 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.76 per share

Warrants:

2,631,579 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,631,579 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.22 for a one three period

Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

The9 Limited

Y

2,631,579

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

Convertible Debenture

$2,000,000

Conversion Price:

Convertible into 2,352,941 shares at $0.85.

Maturity date:

4 years from closing.

Interest rate:

1% per annum

Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /   ProGroup=P

# of Shares upon conversion

The9 Limited

Y

2,352,941

Finder's Fee:

Leonidas Augustine Limited (John Yang) $120,000 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2022:

Flow-Through Shares

Number of Shares:

1,229,674 flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.49 per flow-through share

Warrants:

1,229,674 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,229,674 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$ 0.71 for a three year period

Non-Flow-Through Shares

Number of Shares:

83,000 non-flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.41 per non-flow-through share

Warrants:

83,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 83,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$ 0.63 for a three year period

Number of Placees:

16 placees

Finder's Fee:

GloRes Securities - $27,440 cash and 56,000 finder's warrants
EMD Financial Inc. - $16,737.82 cash and 30,077 finder's warrants




Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.71 per share for a three-year period from date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 28, 2022 and August 11, 2022 announcing the closing of the first tranche and the final tranche of private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:10 p.m. PST, August 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

URAVAN MINERALS INC.  ("UVN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD.  ("HPL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL BETHLEHEM MINING CORP.  ("IBC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  August 15, 2022
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/15/c7252.html

