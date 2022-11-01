TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANY

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM.H")

[formerly Pure Gold Mining Inc. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Pure Gold Mining Inc., (the "Company") news release issued October 31, 2022, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of November 02, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PGM to PGM.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

ROSS RIVER MINERALS INC. ("RRM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the securities of ROSS RIVER MINERALS INC. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 13, 2018, a news release was issued on April 26, 2022 and on October 28, 2022, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

22/10/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, October 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, at the request of the Listed Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, October 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 22,501,333 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through common share

Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: N/A



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $81,004 900,053 Shares 0 Warrant

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated October 28, 2022.

RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. (« ECR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 octobre 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 22 501 333 actions accréditives ordinaires

Prix : 0,12 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

Nombre de souscripteurs: 4 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: N/A



Montant total en

espèces # total

d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation : 81 004 $ 900 053 actions 0 bon de souscription

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 octobre 2022.

________________________________________

CONTAGIOUS GAMING INC. ("CNS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 6, 2022, August 5, 2022, and August 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,700,000 units

Purchase Price: $ 0.015 per unit

Warrants: 8,700,000 warrants

Warrant Purchase price: $ 0.05 for a two-year period, subject to accelerated expiry

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: 426,000 Common shares payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. with 426,000 Warrants exercisable at $ 0.05 for two years.

96,000 Common shares payable to Haywood Securities Inc. with 96,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.05 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 19, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 4, 2022, and Amending Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 24, 2022, (collectively the "Agreement") between Deveron USA, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deveron Corp. and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has indirectly acquired all the assets of Frontier Labs Inc., a leading soil lab and agronomy company that services Iowa and Minnesota based in Iowa, United States.

As consideration the Company has agreed to pay an aggregate USD$1,650,000 in cash, and issue an aggregate 1,100,000 common shares at a price of $0.50 per common share over a two-year period. In addition, the Vendor is entitled to receive three EBITDA milestone payments equal to 25% of the excess gross revenue upon certain milestones that is payable in cash and up to 280,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2022.

________________________________________

EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 8 and 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,666,666 shares

Purchase Price: $0.30 per share

Warrants: 8,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,666,666 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,122,465 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 29, 2022 and October 25, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GINSMS INC. ("GOK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 37,324,507 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $3,732,450.73 from previous loans agreements.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate #

of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $3,732,450.73 $0.10 37,324,507

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,096,306 common shares at $0.0934 per share to settle outstanding debt of $1,036,395.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: Nil











For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 28, 2022.

________________________________________

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, October 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:34 a.m. PST, October 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 24, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 35,838,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 17, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 38,508,000 shares with 38,508,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 24, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 26, 2022.

________________________________________

QUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("QZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,750,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrants: 2,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,750,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 27, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,166,667

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,333,334 shares with 4,166,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 5, 2022.

________________________________________

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, October 31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, October 31, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an earn-in agreement dated August 30, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and the arm's length vendors. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Four Nations Property (the "Property") consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks totalling 520 hectares, located in the province of Ontario. By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $50,000 and will issue 2,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share over a 3 year period, details of the payment schedule listed in the table below. The Property is subject to a 1.5% NSR in favour of the Vendors, whereby 0.5% may be purchased at any time by the Company for a price of $400,000.

DATE CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES

At Closing $5,000 1,000,000 N/A

1st Year Anniversary $8,000 500,000 N/A

2nd Year Anniversary $15,000 500,000 N/A

3rd Year Anniversary $22,000 N/A N/A

Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 20,2022 and October 28, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP. ("SUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 7, 2022 and October 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,112,080 shares

Purchase Price: $0.33 per share

Warrants: 4,112,080 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,112,080 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,204,848 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $13,657.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 28, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/31/c4272.html