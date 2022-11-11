TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, November 17, 2022 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire November 21, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 21, 2022 .
TRADE DATES
November 17, 2022 - TO SETTLE – November 18, 2022
November 18, 2022 - TO SETTLE – November 21, 2022
November 21, 2022 - TO SETTLE – November 21, 2022
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
GALAXY VENTURES INC. ("GXY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated November 8, 2022, effective at market open on November 14, 2022, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on November 10, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
GOLDEN STAR CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("GCV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 9, 2022, effective at the open of market November 14, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
LQWD FINTECH CORP. ("LQWD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on October 18, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on November 14, 2022, the common shares of LQwD FinTech Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Technology" company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
9,777,780 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol: LQWD (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 50213W305 (new)
________________________________________
LODESTAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("LSTR")
[formerly SILVERTON METALS CORP. ("SVTN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the Company's Directors' Resolution passed on October 20, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Monday, November 14, 2022, the common shares of Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Silverton Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
40,336,500 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 2,072,250 common shares
Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation
Trading Symbol: LSTR (new)
CUSIP Number: 54019L109 (new)
________________________________________
NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Common Share: $0.01
Payable Date: December 12, 2022
Record Date: November 25, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: November 24, 2022
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
KMT-HANSA CORP. ("KMC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Monday, November 14, 2022, the securities of KMT-Hansa Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a Company's news release having been issued on October 28, 2022, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transactions, which were previously announced on August 27, 2019, September 27, 2019 and December 18, 2019. The transactions contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
______________________________________
22/11/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2022:
Number of Shares: 26,310,000 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share
Warrants: 13,155,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,155,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a period of 24 months
Number of Placees: 36 Placees
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$19,500
390,000
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated April 6, 2022, April 29, 2022 and May 27, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement.
AM RESOURCES CORP. (« AMR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 novembre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 avril 2022:
Nombre d'actions: 26 310 000 actions ordinaires
Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription : 13 155 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 13 155 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,075 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois
Nombre de souscripteurs: 36 souscripteurs
Montant total en espèces
# total d'actions
# total de bons de souscription
Honoraire d'intermediation:
19 500 $
390,000
N/A
Conformément à la politique de financement des entreprises 4.1, section 1.11(d), la société a publié des communiqués de presse en date du 6 avril 2022, du 29 avril 2022 et du 27 mai 2022, annonçant la clôture du placement privé.
________________________________________
ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 9, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,732,015 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 1, 2022 to December 1, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2022.
________________________________________
COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022 TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated October 19, 2022 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 9, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 10, 2021. The Base Shelf Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on October 25, 2022, for gross proceeds of $10,762,650.
Offering: 4,783,400 Units (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was partially exercised). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at $3.25 until April 25, 2024.
Unit Price: $2.25 per Unit
Agent(s): Clarus Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Inc. and TD Securities Inc.
Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of $554,000 in cash.
For further details, refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated October 19, 2022 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated October 17, 2022 and October 25, 2022.
________________________________________
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of seven (7) mineral tenure cells (the "Property") located north of Smithers, British Columbia. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the vendors.
CASH ($)
SECURITIES
WORK EXPENDITURES (S)
CONSIDERATION
$290,000 over 4 years.
Up to $160,000 aggregate value over 4 years.
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2022, and November 10, 2022.
________________________________________
CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD. ("CEQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 12, 2022:
Number of Units: 134,497,660 units ("Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")
Purchase Price: $0.04 per Unit
Warrants: 134,497,660 share purchase warrants to purchase 134,497,660 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.04 for a period of five (5) years period from the date of issuance. The Warrants shall not be exercisable until the completion of a proposed consolidation resulting in an exercise price equal to or greater than $0.05. The Warrants are also subject to certain vesting restrictions, such that one-third of the Warrants will vest and become exercisable if the 20 day volume weighted average trading price ("20 day VWAP") of the Company's common shares trading on the Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.055, an additional one-third of the Warrants will vest and be exercisable upon the 20 day VWAP equaling or exceeding $0.065, and the remaining one-third of the Warrants will vest and be exercisable upon the 20 day VWAP equaling or exceeding $0.08.
Number of Placees: 95 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
9
45,372,660
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Finder's Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$52,100.00
N/A
1,277,500
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.04 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance, subject to vesting restrictions as applicable to the Warrants mentioned above and the completion of a proposed consolidation.
The Company issued a news release on September 26, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GALAXY VENTURES INC. ("GXY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLDEN STAR CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("GCV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 18, 2022 and November 2, 2022 :
Number of Shares: 55,555,555 shares
Purchase Price: $0.09 per share
Warrants: 55,555,555 share purchase warrants to purchase 55,555,555 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.135 for a three year period
Number of Placees: 52 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
136,778
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
2
1,093,278
Agent's Fee: Research Capital Corporation received $226,106.99 cash and 2,739,487 broker's warrants, and Red Cloud Securities Inc. received $25,123 cash and 304,387 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit same as the offering at an exercise price of $0.09 for a three-year period.
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$22,858.20
NA
216,960
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.135 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on November 8, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 4, 2022:
Number of Shares: 1,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit.
Warrants: 500,000 whole Warrants to purchase 500,000 Shares.
Warrant Price: $0.30, exercisable for two years from the date of issuance.
Number of Placees: 5 placees.
Finder's Fees: None.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement
[3 Existing Insiders] Y 412,500 Units
The Company issued a news release on November 9, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
