TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

ARMOR MINERALS INC. ("A.H")
[Formerly Armor Minerals Inc. ("A")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, December 9, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of December 9, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from A to A.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ("REKO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:
Dividend per Share: $0.25
Payable Date: January 13, 2023
Record Date: December 15, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: December 14, 2022
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542
Payable Date: December 29, 2022
Record Date: December 15, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: December 14, 2022
22/12/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of certain residual interests in the Company's Red Dawn 1 development partnership ("Red Dawn") owned by certain limited partners ("Vendors").
Pursuant to the terms of the contribution and exchange agreements between HB2 Origination LLC ("HB2"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Vendors, the Company will issue 617,103 Class B non-voting units of HB2 ("HB2 Units") at a deemed price of US$5.16 per HB2 Unit as total consideration for their residual interests in Red Dawn. The HB2 Units are exchangeable on a one for one basis for subordinate voting shares of the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 10, 2022 and December 1, 2022.
ALTIMA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 25, 2022:
Number of Shares:
3,900,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
3,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,900,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.075 for a one-year period
Number of Placees:
12 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$7,200.00
N/A
144,000 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 to December 2, 2023.
The Company issued a news release on December 2, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022:
Number of Shares:
9,754,546 Quebec flow-through shares and 5,000,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.11 per Quebec flow-through share and $0.10 per flow-through share
Warrants:
7,377,273 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,377,273 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$119,110
N/A
1,114,636
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.11 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 1, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 2, 2022:
Number of Shares:
5,422,221 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.09 per share
Warrants:
5,422,221 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,422,221 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
1,611,111
Finder's Fee:
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 7, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
EMERGENT METALS CORP. ("EMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 26, 2022, September 2, 2022, September 28, 2022, and October 21, 2022.
Number of Shares:
4,565,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
4,565,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,565,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.26 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
31 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$35,700
N/A
178,500 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.26 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
FAB-FORM INDUSTRIES LTD. ("FBF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 90,471 shares at a deemed price of $1.36/share to settle outstanding debt for $123,042.27.
Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
4
$53,462.73
$1.36
39,311
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2022:
Number of Shares:
24,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 2, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, Dec.7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, Dec. 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 15, 2022, among the Company and arm's length sellers, pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Lonmin Canada Inc. ("Loncan"), including the Denison Project and the past producing Crean Hill Ni-Ci-PGE mine, located within the Sudbury Basin mining district.
Pursuant to the Agreement, to acquire Loncan, the Company is required to pay a purchase price of $16,000,000 to the sellers, comprised of a closing payment of $13,000,000 in cash and a deferred payment of $3,000,000 (payable in cash or common shares at the Company's option), payable on or before the 12-month anniversary of the closing date.
In connection with the closing of the acquisition, an advisory fee is payable to Desjardins Capital Markets in the form of a cash payment of $100,000 plus 314,564 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.3179 per share.
For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 16, 2022, September 7, 2022, September 21, 2022, November 2, 2022 and November 7, 2022.
NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2022:
Number of Shares:
5,010,770 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant").
4,100,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
Purchase Price:
$0.065 per FT Unit and $0.05 per Unit.
Warrants:
2,505,385 FT Warrants to purchase 2,505,385 common shares.
4,100,000 Warrants to purchase 4,100,000 common shares.
Warrant Price:
FT Warrants exercisable at $0.125 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Warrants exercisable at $0.10 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Number of Placees:
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
1,000,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$19,642.00
N/A
350,754
The Company issued a news release on November 29, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC. ("PAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement on September 19, 2022, and October 19, 2022:
Number of Shares:
12,172,666 Non-flow through ("NFT") units
Purchase Price:
$0.03 per NFT unit
Warrants:
12,172,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,172,666 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a period of 24 months
Number of Placees:
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Insider Involvement [5 Placee]
Y
880,000 Shares
Finder's Fee: Cash payment of $3,600 and 120,000 Finder's Warrants exercisable at $0.05 for 24 months to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Cash payment of $7,200 and 240,000 Finder's Warrants exercisable at $0.05 for 24 months to Research Capital Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 23, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
