TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·26 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.015
Payable Date: April 30, 2021; May 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021
Record Date: April 6, 2021; May 6, 2021 and June 4, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: April 5, 2021; May 5, 2021 and June 3, 2021 respectively.

________________________________________

APOLO IV ACQUISITION CORP. ("AIV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated March 10, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 15, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $750,000 (7,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date:

At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on March 31, 2021.



Commence Date:

The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture
Exchange at the opening Thursday, April 1, 2021, upon
confirmation of closing.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on April 1, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.



Corporate Jurisdiction:

Ontario



Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 20,000,000
common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

12,500,000 common shares



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

AIV.P

CUSIP Number:

03769K100

Agent:

Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants:

750,000 warrants to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of five
years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated March 10, 2021.

Company Contact:

Ryan Roebuck

Company Address:

2100-40 King Street West


Toronto, ON M5H 3C2



Company Phone Number:

(416) 806-5216

Company email:

rr@rr1.co

______________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC") ("GTEC.WT)
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering; New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021 May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 23, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated March 23, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to the applicable Securities Acts in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 30, 2021, for gross proceeds of $23,000,000 (including $3,000,000 from the full exercise of the over-allotment).

Underwriter:

Desjardins Capital Markets and Eight Capital



Offering:

28,750,000 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one common
share purchase warrant.



Unit Price:

$0.80 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$1.04 per share to March 30, 2024, subject to acceleration.



Underwriter's Commission:

The Underwriter will be paid a commission of $1,035,000 cash and 1,293,750
Compensation Options. Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one
common share at a price of $0.80 to March 30, 2024.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Company granted to the Underwriter an option to purchase additional units,
up to 3,750,000 offering. The over-allotment option was exercised in full at
closing.

New Listing – Warrants

Effective at the opening Thursday, April 1, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development of Pharmaceutical Products' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New
Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland



Capitalization:

28,750,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

GTEC.WT

CUSIP Number:

362307142

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated March 30, 2021 pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 23, 2021. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $1.04 per common share and will expire on March 30, 2024, subject to acceleration.

________________________________________

KILLI LTD. ("MYID")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders May 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday April 1, 2021, the common shares of Killi Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


67,259,200

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

20,194,628

shares are subject to escrow




Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

MYID

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

49423R205

(new)

________________________________________

RAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("RKV")
[formerly Vincero Capital Corp. ("VCO.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.'s (formerly Vincero Capital Corp.) (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated March 17, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction includes the Company's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of the corporation formerly named Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. ("Subco") by way of a "three-cornered amalgamation" pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Prior to the Transaction, NewGen Therapeutics, Inc. contributed certain rights to PARP inhibitor program technology to Subco in consideration for 30,000,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.20 per share with a deemed aggregate value of $6,000,000. Immediately following the Transaction, the Company changed its name to Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. and the entity resulting from the amalgamation of Subco, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is named Rakovina Research Ltd.

As a result of the Transaction, a total of 30,750,000 resulting issuer common shares have been escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value escrow.

The resulting issuer is classified as a "Research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences" issuer (NAICS Number: 541710).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 17, 2021 available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 26, 2020, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "VCO.P" to "RKV".

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Subco completed a concurrent non-brokered private placement comprised of 22,829,500 subscription receipts of Subco at a price of $0.20 per subscription receipt, for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,565,900. Each subscription receipt was exchanged for one unit of Subco prior to the Transaction on a 1 for 1 basis. Each unit was comprised of one share and one-half of a warrant, with an exercise price of $0.40. The Subco units were exchanged for resulting issuer units pursuant to the Transaction. The private placement resulted in the issuance of the following common shares of the Company:

Number of Shares:

22,829,500 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per common share



Warrants:

11,414,750 warrants to purchase 11,414,750 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40 per common share for a 24 month period, with acceleration clause



Number of Placees:

181 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

Number of
Shares




Jeffrey Bacha

Y

125,000

David Hyman

Y

125,000

Mads Daugaard

Y

10,000

Maurizio Grande

Y

250,000

John Pallot

Y

75,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement

(17 Placees)

P

2,119,500




Finder's Fee:

Arm's length finders collectively received $263,338 in cash and
1,318,940 finders' warrants to purchase 1,318,940 common shares
exercisable at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of 24
months from the date of issuance.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via press releases dated March 16, 2021 and March 25, 2021.

Name Change

Pursuant to a Resolution approved by the Board of Directors on March 22, 2021, the Company has changed its name from "Vincero Capital Corp." to "Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.". There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the common shares of "Rakovina Therapeutics Inc." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Vincero Capital Corp." will be delisted.

Post-Transactional


Capitalization:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
69,558,000 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow:

40,750,000 common shares, of which 4,075,000 shares are released at
the date of this bulletin.



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver)





Trading Symbol:

RKV

(NEW)

CUSIP Number:

75103L101

(NEW)



Issuer Contact:

David Hyman – CFO, corporate secretary

Issuer Address:

Suite 2201 – 8 Smithe Mews, Vancouver, BC, V6B OA5

Issuer Phone Number:

403-613-1453

Issuer Fax Number:

604-631-3309

Issuer email:

info@rakovinatherapeuitcs.com

Issuer website:

www.rakovinatherapeutics.com

______________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CANADIAN IMPERIAL VENTURE CORP. ("CQV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business March 31, 2021, the common shares of Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The delisting of the Company's shares was approved by the majority of the minority shareholders.

The Company will continue to trade on Canadian Securities Exchange.

________________________________________

BULLET EXPLORATION INC. ("AMMO")
[Formerly CHC STUDENT HOUSING CORP. ("CHC.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing CHC Student Housing Corp. (the "Company") Reverse Takeover ("RTO") described in its Filing Statement dated March 15, 2021. The RTO includes the following:

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated December 4, 2020, the Company has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of 2294253 Alberta Ltd. ("229") from 229 shareholders in exchange for 10,000,000 shares of the Company, excluding the common shares issued under the private placement below.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the RTO, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement.

Number of Shares:

6,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.10 per common share

Warrants:

3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase common shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a 12-month period, subject to adjustment and acceleration

Number of placees:

66 placees

Insider / Pro group participation:


Name

Insider=Y /

Pro Group=P

Number of Common Shares




Smycorp Investments Inc.

(Craig Smith)

Y

1,000,000

Kapelka Exploration Inc.

(Jean Pomerleau and Riaz Sumar)

Y

105,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[16 placees]

P

560,000




Finder's fee:

$37,650 cash and 376,500 finder's warrants, each whole finder's warrant
exercisable for one common share at $0.10 for 12 months, were paid to PI
Financial Corp.

Name Change

In connection with the RTO, the Company changed its name from "CHC Student Housing Corp." to "Bullet Exploration Inc."

Effective at the opening on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the common shares of the Bullet Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of CHC Student Housing Corp. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which


18,716,465 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow:

10,000,000 common shares


of which 1,000,000 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

AMMO (new)

CUSIP Number:

12023A 10 5 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS #212220).

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, April 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume.

Company Contact:

Jean (Ted) Pomerleau

Company Address:

Bay 6, Suite 200 – 4500 5th Street NE, Calgary AB T2E 7C3

Company Phone Number:

403-389-6939

Company Email Address:

info@bulletexploration.com

Company Website:

www.bulletexploration.com

_____________________________________________________

