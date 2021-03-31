TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.015

Payable Date: April 30, 2021; May 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021

Record Date: April 6, 2021; May 6, 2021 and June 4, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: April 5, 2021; May 5, 2021 and June 3, 2021 respectively.

________________________________________

APOLO IV ACQUISITION CORP. ("AIV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated March 10, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective March 15, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $750,000 (7,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on March 31, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Thursday, April 1, 2021, upon

confirmation of closing.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on April 1, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 20,000,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 12,500,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: AIV.P CUSIP Number: 03769K100 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 750,000 warrants to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of five

years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated March 10, 2021.

Company Contact: Ryan Roebuck Company Address: 2100-40 King Street West

Toronto, ON M5H 3C2



Company Phone Number: (416) 806-5216 Company email: rr@rr1.co

______________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC") ("GTEC.WT)

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering; New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021 May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 23, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated March 23, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to the applicable Securities Acts in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 30, 2021, for gross proceeds of $23,000,000 (including $3,000,000 from the full exercise of the over-allotment).

Underwriter: Desjardins Capital Markets and Eight Capital



Offering: 28,750,000 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one common

share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.80 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.04 per share to March 30, 2024, subject to acceleration.



Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriter will be paid a commission of $1,035,000 cash and 1,293,750

Compensation Options. Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one

common share at a price of $0.80 to March 30, 2024.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriter an option to purchase additional units,

up to 3,750,000 offering. The over-allotment option was exercised in full at

closing.

New Listing – Warrants

Effective at the opening Thursday, April 1, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development of Pharmaceutical Products' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New

Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland



Capitalization: 28,750,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GTEC.WT CUSIP Number: 362307142

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated March 30, 2021 pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 23, 2021. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $1.04 per common share and will expire on March 30, 2024, subject to acceleration.

________________________________________

KILLI LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders May 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday April 1, 2021, the common shares of Killi Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

67,259,200 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 20,194,628 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MYID (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 49423R205 (new)

________________________________________

RAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("RKV")

[formerly Vincero Capital Corp. ("VCO.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.'s (formerly Vincero Capital Corp.) (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated March 17, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction includes the Company's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of the corporation formerly named Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. ("Subco") by way of a "three-cornered amalgamation" pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Prior to the Transaction, NewGen Therapeutics, Inc. contributed certain rights to PARP inhibitor program technology to Subco in consideration for 30,000,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.20 per share with a deemed aggregate value of $6,000,000. Immediately following the Transaction, the Company changed its name to Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. and the entity resulting from the amalgamation of Subco, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is named Rakovina Research Ltd.

As a result of the Transaction, a total of 30,750,000 resulting issuer common shares have been escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value escrow.

The resulting issuer is classified as a "Research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences" issuer (NAICS Number: 541710).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 17, 2021 available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 26, 2020, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "VCO.P" to "RKV".

Private Placement – Non-Brokered



Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Subco completed a concurrent non-brokered private placement comprised of 22,829,500 subscription receipts of Subco at a price of $0.20 per subscription receipt, for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,565,900. Each subscription receipt was exchanged for one unit of Subco prior to the Transaction on a 1 for 1 basis. Each unit was comprised of one share and one-half of a warrant, with an exercise price of $0.40. The Subco units were exchanged for resulting issuer units pursuant to the Transaction. The private placement resulted in the issuance of the following common shares of the Company:

Number of Shares: 22,829,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 11,414,750 warrants to purchase 11,414,750 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 per common share for a 24 month period, with acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 181 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of

Shares





Jeffrey Bacha Y 125,000 David Hyman Y 125,000 Mads Daugaard Y 10,000 Maurizio Grande Y 250,000 John Pallot Y 75,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement (17 Placees) P 2,119,500







Finder's Fee: Arm's length finders collectively received $263,338 in cash and

1,318,940 finders' warrants to purchase 1,318,940 common shares

exercisable at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of 24

months from the date of issuance.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via press releases dated March 16, 2021 and March 25, 2021.

Name Change

Pursuant to a Resolution approved by the Board of Directors on March 22, 2021, the Company has changed its name from "Vincero Capital Corp." to "Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.". There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the common shares of "Rakovina Therapeutics Inc." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Vincero Capital Corp." will be delisted.

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

69,558,000 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 40,750,000 common shares, of which 4,075,000 shares are released at

the date of this bulletin.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver)







Trading Symbol: RKV (NEW) CUSIP Number: 75103L101 (NEW)



Issuer Contact: David Hyman – CFO, corporate secretary Issuer Address: Suite 2201 – 8 Smithe Mews, Vancouver, BC, V6B OA5 Issuer Phone Number: 403-613-1453 Issuer Fax Number: 604-631-3309 Issuer email: info@rakovinatherapeuitcs.com Issuer website: www.rakovinatherapeutics.com

______________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CANADIAN IMPERIAL VENTURE CORP. ("CQV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business March 31, 2021, the common shares of Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The delisting of the Company's shares was approved by the majority of the minority shareholders.

The Company will continue to trade on Canadian Securities Exchange.



________________________________________

BULLET EXPLORATION INC. ("AMMO")

[Formerly CHC STUDENT HOUSING CORP. ("CHC.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing CHC Student Housing Corp. (the "Company") Reverse Takeover ("RTO") described in its Filing Statement dated March 15, 2021. The RTO includes the following:

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated December 4, 2020, the Company has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of 2294253 Alberta Ltd. ("229") from 229 shareholders in exchange for 10,000,000 shares of the Company, excluding the common shares issued under the private placement below.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the RTO, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement.

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a 12-month period, subject to adjustment and acceleration Number of placees: 66 placees Insider / Pro group participation:



Name Insider=Y / Pro Group=P Number of Common Shares





Smycorp Investments Inc. (Craig Smith) Y 1,000,000 Kapelka Exploration Inc. (Jean Pomerleau and Riaz Sumar) Y 105,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [16 placees] P 560,000







Finder's fee: $37,650 cash and 376,500 finder's warrants, each whole finder's warrant

exercisable for one common share at $0.10 for 12 months, were paid to PI

Financial Corp.

Name Change

In connection with the RTO, the Company changed its name from "CHC Student Housing Corp." to "Bullet Exploration Inc."

Effective at the opening on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the common shares of the Bullet Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of CHC Student Housing Corp. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

18,716,465 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 10,000,000 common shares

of which 1,000,000 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AMMO (new) CUSIP Number: 12023A 10 5 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS #212220).

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, April 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume.

Company Contact: Jean (Ted) Pomerleau Company Address: Bay 6, Suite 200 – 4500 5th Street NE, Calgary AB T2E 7C3 Company Phone Number: 403-389-6939 Company Email Address: info@bulletexploration.com Company Website: www.bulletexploration.com

_____________________________________________________

21/03/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per share



Number of Placees: 67 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 110,000 [7 placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $4,800.00 and 4,800 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share for a one-year period.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $118,200.00 and 118,200 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share for a one-year period





Beacon Securities Limited - $114,000.00 and 114,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share for a one-year period





Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $22,800.00 and 22,800 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share for a one-year period





Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. - $21,900.00 and 21,900 Finder's Warrants

that are exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share for a one-year period





National Bank Financial Inc. - $3,600.00 and 3,600 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $1.00 per share for a one-year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered & Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,826,250 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per common share



Warrants: 7,913,125 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,913,125 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 131 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placee] P 22,000







Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received an aggregate fee of $780,030 in cash

and 1,114,329 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to

receive 1 common share at $0.70 for a period of two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 7, 2021, February 1, 2021, February 4, 2021 and February 26, 2021.

________________________________________

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 26, 2021 and March 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,308,800 Non-flow-through ("NFT") shares and 1,321,250 Flow-through ("FT") shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per NFT share and $0.64 per FT share



Warrants: 2,815,025 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,815,025 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 34 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 97,200 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee:



$6,000 and 9,375 finder's warrants payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc. $933.60 and 1,800 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuitv Corp. $2,400 and 4,800 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. $1,800 and 3,600 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp. $153,394.40 and 280,760 finder's warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. $516 and 1,032 finder's warrants payable to Richardson Wealth



Finder's Warrants Exercise Price: $0.75 per share



Finder's Warrants Term to Expiry: 2 years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 12 and March 26, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,461,537 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.325 per common share



Warrants: 9,230,769 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,230,769 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 126 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Mark Korol I 153,846





Brian Andrew Bobbie I 9,300





Andrew White I 15,400





James Joseph Sbrolla I 15,500





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[6 placees] P 3,815,540







Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable received an aggregate of $297,365 in cash and 914,967

finders' warrants, with each finder warrant exercisable into one common share

at $0.325 for 2 years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2021 and February 5, 2021.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated August 12, 2020 among CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company"), Sohal Goyal and Sapna Butany-Goyal (together the "Seller"), whereby the Company may purchase 51% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of West Mississauga Medical for the consideration of $140,000 in cash and 74,074 common shares of the Company.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: U.S. $1.00 per share



Warrants: 1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: U.S. $1.25 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

In connection with the U.S.$1,200,000 financing, Global Equity Fund with receive a commitment fee of $36,000 in cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement on March 23, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, Mar. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Mar. 30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD. ("ICAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,622,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per share



Warrants: 2,622,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,622,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Gorden Glenn Y 572,000 Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $12,720 and 120,000 broker warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.20 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated March 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KILLI LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2021 and March 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 35,274,092 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 35,274,092 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,274,092 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 59 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Kevin Shea Y 192,307 Andrew Elinesky Y 103,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Mar. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property purchase agreement dated February 15, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Macdonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a portfolio of boundary cell mining claims located in Davis Township of the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

As consideration for the Agreement, the CDN$150,000 purchase price will be satisfied via CDN$75,000 in cash and issuance of 1,071,429 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.07 per share, to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 22, 2021 and March 24, 2021.

________________________________________

MENE INC. ("MENE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,920,635 common shares at a deemed price of $0.504 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $5,000,000 pursuant to an outstanding non-convertible loan.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MINCO CAPITAL CORP. ("MMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 29, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,388,594 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period March 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. ("PGDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 104,086,063 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.09 per Unit



Warrants: 104,086,063 share purchase warrants to purchase 104,086,063 shares



Warrant Price: $0.13 for a period of 36 months from the date of closing



Number of Placees: 39 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units





Carlos Jose Miguens Y 57,777,777 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,150,400 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $45,292.60 cash and 501,917 broker warrants. Red

Cloud Securities Inc. - $181,170.41 cash and 2,007,669 broker warrants.

Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.09 per Unit for a period of 36 months

from the date of closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on March 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:20 p.m. PST, Mar. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SRG MINING INC. ("SRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 109,900 common shares



Purchase Price: CA$0.58 per common share



Convertible Debenture: US$800,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 1,452,215 common shares of the Company at a

conversion price of CA$0.70 per common share



Maturity date: April 2, 2021



Interest rate: 8.0 % per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated January 26, 2021 and March 26, 2021.

SRG MINING INC. (« SRG »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN: 30 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions : 109 900 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,58 $CA par action ordinaire



Débenture convertible: 800 000 $US



Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en 1 452 215 actions ordinaires de la société à

un prix de conversion de 0,70 $CA par action ordinaire



Date d'échéance: 2 avril 2021



Taux d'intérêt: 8 % par année



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraires d'intémédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 26 janvier 2021 et du 26 mars 2021.

________________________________________

