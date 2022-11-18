TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

DENARIUS METALS CORP. ("DSLV", "DSLV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Directors, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, November 21, 2022, the common shares of Denarius Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

20,762,188 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 1,774,000 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company







Trading Symbol: DSLV (common shares) (UNCHANGED)





CUSIP Number: 248233207 (common shares) (NEW)







Adjustment – Warrants

As a result of the Consolidation of the Company's common shares, the Exchange confirms that the Company's warrants (DSLV.WT) currently listed on TSX Venture Exchange have been subject to adjustment (the "Adjustment"). There will be 75,803,700 warrants issued and outstanding post-consolidation.

As a result of the Adjustment, the exercise price of the warrants is deemed to be increased in proportion to the number of common shares resulting from the Adjustment, such that: (a) the exercise price in respect of all outstanding warrants will increase from $0.80 to $8.00, and (b) every ten warrants held by a holder will be exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $8.00.

________________________________________

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025

Payable Date: November 30, 2022

Record Date: November 23, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: November 22, 2022

________________________________________

22/11/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ALPHA COGNITION INC. ("ACOG", "ACOG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:48 a.m. PST, November 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-arm's length disposition of a 0.6% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the Company's Aureus East property (the "Property"). In consideration for the NSR on the Property, the non-arm's length party (the "NALP") has agreed to terminate a master transaction agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and the NALP, pursuant to which the Company owes up to approximately US $7,200,000 in deferred payments. Additionally, the NALP will also release all of the security granted to the Company under the Agreement.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,612,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 3, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 3, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (unchanged)





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,612,500 shares with 2,612,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 29, 2021.

________________________________________

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated January 13, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 26, 2020, as amended pursuant to amendment no.1 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 30, 2021, filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering occurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, providing gross proceeds of C$330,950.68 and USD$333,861.63.

Agents: CIBC World Markets Inc. and CIBC World Markets Corp.



Offering: An aggregate of 78,100 common shares at an average price of C$4.2438 per share and 100,800 common shares at an average price of USD$3.3121 per share during the quarter ended September 30, 2022



Agents' Fee: C$8,273.75 and USD$8,346.56

For further details, refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 26, 2020, Prospectus Supplement dated January 13, 2022 and filed on SEDAR, and news release dated November 9, 2022.

________________________________________

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. ("FYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-arm's length acquisition of the ATG property, which consists of three mineral tenures totaling approximately 1,105 hectares located in the Toodoggone Mining District of British Columbia (the "ATG Property"). The ATG Property is adjacent and contiguous with the Company's ATTY Property, which consists of twelve mineral tenures totaling approximately 3,393 hectares (the "ATTY Property"). Collectively, the ATG Property and the ATTY Property are referred to as the "Combined Property".

In consideration for the acquisition of the ATG Property, the Company will issue 1,750,000 common shares to a non-arm's length party (the "NALP") at a deemed price of $0.08.

The ATTY Property was subject to a 3% net smelter return (the "NSR") held by the NALP, with the Company retaining the right to buy back one-half of the NSR for $1,000,000. As a result of the transaction, the NSR now applies over the Combined Property with the Company retaining the right to buy back one-half of the NSR for $1,500,000 over the Combined Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 11, 2022 and August 26, 2022.

________________________________________

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("HILL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 11,250,900 (includes 1,701,900 held by insiders) Expiry Date of Warrants: November 18, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 17, 2023 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.13 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05 Forced Exercise Provision: If the weighted average closing price of the Company's shares is $0.0625 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants commencing on the day when the Company either (i) disseminates a press release, or (ii) sends a written notice to the holders announcing the reduced warrant terms.





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 17,019,000 shares with 17,019,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 3, 2020.

________________________________________

JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 27,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.0556 per share











Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A NA N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 15, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,374,999 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 9,374,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,374,999 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,582,628 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 900,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $22,582 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 16, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase and sale agreement dated April 7, 2022, Commitment Letter Agreement dated April 7, 2022, Amending Agreement dated August 16, 2022 and Amending Agreement dated October 27, 2022 (the "Agreements") between the Company and a non-arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company will acquire 50% working interest in Brooks, AB and 100% of the non-op minority working interest of Southern, SK properties from the Vendor, for consideration payable by the issuance of $302,000 convertible debenture units ("Units") convertible at $0.075 per Unit during the first year and $0.10 per Unit during the second year, with 8% interest per annum and a maturity of two years from the date of issuance. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.075 cents for two years from the date of issuance, subject to the Company's right to accelerate the expiry date if the common shares of the Company trade at $0.30 for a period of 20 consecutive days.

The Company also has the right to recomplete an additional well, on the basis of such costs being split equally with the Vendor. If successful, the Company will pay an additional $405,500 (half in cash and half in common shares of the Company at the then 30 day weighted average price) to purchase a 50% interest in such well and property, subject to adjustments. If the first Option is exercised, the Company will have the right to recomplete 2 further wells on the same basis. If successful, the Company will pay $1,776,000 (half in cash and half in common shares of the Company at the then 30 day weighted average price) for a 50% working interest in the additional wells and property, subject to adjustments. Any shares to be issued for those rights will be subject to Exchange Policy.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debentures





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $302,000

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated July 21, 2022, September 1, 2022 and November 14, 2022.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 187,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.12 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, pursuant to an addendum to an advisory agreement dated April 9, 2020, as amended on September 1, 2020.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 8, 2022 and November 16, 2022.

________________________________________

WOODBRIDGE VENTURES II INC. ("WOOD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, November 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

