TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURUM LAKE MINING CORPORATION ("ARL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 19 , 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 15, 2022, effective at the open of market July 21, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

BRAVO MINING CORP. ("BRVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Bravo Mining Corp.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Long Form Prospectus dated July 15, 2022 (the "Prospectus") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and accepted by the securities regulators in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, a receipt having been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 15, 2022.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the IPO will be $40,250,000 through the issuance of 23,000,000 common shares (the "Offered Shares") at a price of $1.75 per common share (the "Offering Price") (the "Offering"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, July 21, 2022, the common shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

101,000,001 common shares will be issued and outstanding upon closing of the IPO Escrowed Shares: 59,800,001 common shares are subject to a 36-month staged release escrow.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BRVO CUSIP Number: 10566M106



Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners (together, the "Co-Lead Agents"), and National Bank Financial Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and INFOR Financial Inc. (collectively, with the Co-Lead Agents, the "Agents")



Agent's Commission: The Company has agreed to pay to the Agents a cash fee (the "Agents' Fee") equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the sale of the Offered Shares (including any Additional Shares (as defined below) sold on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)), provided the cash fee payable on subscriptions for Offered Shares by persons on the president's list (the "President's List"), as agreed upon between the Company and the Co-Lead Agents, shall be reduced to 3.0% of the gross proceeds from such sales, other than in respect of subscriptions for Offered Shares by insiders of the Company for which it shall be reduced to 1.0% of the gross proceeds from such sales. The size of the President's List will be for up to an aggregate maximum of $2,012,500 ($2,314,375 if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full).



Over-Allotment Option: The Agents have been granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time on and for a period of 30 days following the Closing Date (as defined herein), to sell up to 3,450,000 additional common shares (the "Additional Shares") of the Company (representing 15% of the aggregate number of Offered Shares sold pursuant to the Offering) at the Offering Price, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 15, 2022.

Story continues

Company Contact: Alex Penha Company Address: 1008 - 550 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2B5 Company Phone Number: 416 509-0583 Company Email: alex.penha@bravomining.com

________________________________________

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")

[Formerly HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. ("HPQ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business, Company Tier Reclassification, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Change of Business:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Change of Business described in its Management Proxy Circular dated May 11, 2022.

The Company has completed a Change of Business from mining exploration to technology. The Company's business plan is now based on the development of a portfolio of high value-added silicon (Si) products sought after by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Company is now classified as an "All other miscellaneous manufacturing" company (NAICS Number: 339990).

For further details, please refer to the Management Proxy Circular dated May 11, 2022, available on SEDAR.

Company Tier Reclassification:

In accordance with Policy 2.5 of the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 Company. Therefore, effective Thursday, July 21, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Name Change:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 30, 2022, the Company has changed its name from HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. to HPQ Silicon Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, July 21, 2022, the common shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. will be delisted.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

346,644,358 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrow: Nil Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc., Montreal and Toronto, or at the offices of Computershare Trust Company, N.A. in Canton, MA, Jersey City, NJ and Louisville, KY Trading Symbol: HPQ (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 40444L103 (NEW) Company Contact: Bernard Tourillon, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Company Phone Number: (514) 846-3271 Company Fax Number: (514) 372-0066 Company Email Address: info@hpqsilicon.com Company Website: https://hpqsilicon.com/

HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

[Anciennement Les Ressources HPQ-Silicium inc. (« HPQ »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement dans les activités, Reclassement du groupe de la société, Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 juillet 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Changement dans les activités :

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt des documents de la société relativement au changement dans les activités de la société décrit dans sa circulaire de sollicitation de procurations du 11 mai 2022.

La société a complété un changement d'activité de l'exploration minière à une société technologique. Le plan d'affaires de la société est maintenant fondé sur le développement d'un portefeuille de produits en silicium (Si) à haute valeur ajoutée recherchés par les fabricants de batteries et de véhicules électriques.

La société est maintenant catégorisée dans le secteur « Toutes les autres activités diverses de fabrication » (numéro de SCIAN : 339990).

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer à la circulaire de sollicitation de procurations de la société du 11 mai 2022 qui est disponible sur SEDAR.

Reclassement du groupe de la société :

Conformément à la Politique 2.5, la société a rencontré les exigences relatives au groupe 1. Par conséquent, à l'ouverture des affaires jeudi le 21 juillet 2022, le classement de la société sera modifié du groupe 2 à :

Classement

Groupe 1

Changement de dénomination sociale :

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 30 juin 2022, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Ressources HPQ-Silicium Inc. à HPQ Silicium Inc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de HPQ Silicium Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires jeudi le 21 juillet 2022 et les actions ordinaires de Ressources HPQ-Silicium Inc. Inc. seront retirées de la cote.

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 346 644 358 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation Titres entiercés : Aucun Agent des transferts : Services aux investisseurs Computershare inc., Montréal et Toronto ou aux bureaux de Computershare Trust Company, N.A. à Canton, MA, Jersey City, NJ et Louisville, KY Symbole au téléscripteur : HPQ (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP: 40444L103 (NOUVEAU)



Contact de la société : Bernard Tourillon, président, chef de la direction et administrateur Adresse de la société : 3000, rue Omer Lavallée, bureau 306, Montréal, Québec, H1Y 3R8 Téléphone de la société : (514) 846-3271 Télécopieur de la société : (514) 372-0066 Courriel de la société : info@hpqsilicon.com Site web de la société : https://hpqsilicon.com/

________________________________________________

LEFT FIELD CAPITAL CORP. ("LFC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated May 12, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions on May 16, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and immediately halted on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday July 21, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $217,500 (1,450,000 common shares at $0.15 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday July 21, 2022, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 21, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted. Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

3,550,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,100,000 common shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: LFC.P CUSIP Number: 524945102 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc. Agent's Warrants: 100,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.15 per share for 2 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 12, 2022.

Company Contact: Brian E. Bayley – President, CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and a Director

Company Address: #1703, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V7X 1J1

Company Phone Number: 604 488-5427

Company Email Address: lee@earlston.ca

________________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: August 24, 2022

Record Date: August 3, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: August 2, 2022

________________________________________

22/07/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 1, 2022, between Conquest Resources Limited (the "Company") and two arm's length parties (collectively the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in mineral claims located in the Redhorse Lake Area in the province of Ontario.

In order to earn the 100% interest, the Company must make aggregate cash payments totalling $92,000 and issue an aggregate of 940,000 common shares to the Optionors over the two (2) year option period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 6, 2022.

_________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 717,536 shares at a price of $0.1026 per share to settle outstanding debt for $73,620.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Simon Dealy Y $450.00 $0.1026 4,385 Impactreneur Capital Corp. Y $1,921.50 $0.1026 18,728 Simon Clearly Y $2,250.00 $0.1026 21,929 Dan Teguh Y $1800.00 $0.1026 17,543

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,012,209 shares to settle outstanding debt for $172,075.98.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Carmine (Niel) Marotta Y $2,500 $0.17 14,705 Jennifer Welsh Y 500 $0.17 2,941 Rachel Goldman Y 1,250 $0.17 7,352

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on June 08, 2022:

Number of Securities: 28,571,429 subscription receipts



Purchase Price: $0.70 per subscription receipt



Subscription Receipts: Each subscription receipt will automatically convert into one common share, without the payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder thereof, upon the satisfaction, among other things, of certain escrow release conditions.



Interest Rate: While held in escrow, the proceeds from the sale of the subscription receipts will accrue an aggregate interest of 16% per annum, until the earlier of (i) satisfaction of the escrow release conditions; and (ii) the termination date on December 07, 2022 or upon certain other termination events prior to such date.



Number of Placees: 33 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P # of subscription receipts Richard P. Clark Y 1,428,572 Adam Spencer Y 657,128 David Field Y 642,858 Kevin Ross Y 357,143 Alessandro Bitelli Y 285,715 Hugh Stuart Y 300,000 Aleksandra Bukacheva Y 142,858 Anu Dhir Y 142,858 Peter Mitchell Y 42,858

Broker's Fee: Aggregate of $450,000.01 in cash to Stifel GMP, Beacon Securities Limited, BMO Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd. 25% of the commission was paid at closing and 75% will be earned and paid at escrow release.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the Private Placement on June 30, 2022, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 11, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 6,248,563 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period of July 19, 2022 to July 19, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. (Mike Siggs) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated December 31, 2021, as amended on June 28, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and B2Gold Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Namibian company, Razorback Gold Mining Company (Proprietary) Limited (the "Property"). By way of consideration, the Company will issue 11,630,628 shares at a deemed price of $0.981 CAD per share on closing of the Agreement. The vendor may select cash and/or shares for any future payments as per the terms of the Agreement. The deemed price per share for any future payments are subject to a minimum floor price of $0.824 CAD, being the Discounted Market Price.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2022 and June 28, 2022 for further details.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/19/c6419.html