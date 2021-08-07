U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -45.40 (-2.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,128.39
    +2,902.27 (+7.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·12 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KENADYR METALS CORP. ("KEN")
[formerly KENADYR MINING (HOLDINGS) CORP. ("KEN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors on July 15, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the common shares of Kenadyr Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


11,803,955

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil

shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services

Trading Symbol:

KEN

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

48850D101

(new)

________________________________________

ROCKPORT CAPITAL CORP. ("R.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated June 29, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 30, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the opening Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.




The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


8,300,000

common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares:

4,300,000

common shares



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

R.P

CUSIP Number:

77382L 10 9

Agent:

PI Financial Corp.



Agent's Warrants:

400,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 60 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 30, 2021.

Company Contact: Harry Barr
Company Address: 59 Burtch's Lane, Rockport, ON K0E 1V0
Company Phone Number: 604-685-1870
Company Email Address: hbarr@newagemetals.com

________________________________________

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.001
Payable Date: September 15, 2021
Record Date: August 31, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2021

________________________________________

21/08/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:


# of Warrants: 27,833,333


Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 18, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 18, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.08. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares are greater than or equal to $0.10 for 10 consecutive trading days.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 27,833,333 shares with 27,833,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 19, 2020.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an assignment of debt and security agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 11, 2021 between the Company and Denman Island Chocolate Ltd. (Daniel Terry) (the "Assignor") and Regal Resources Inc. ("Regal"), whereby the Company can acquire 100% of the Assignor's interest in a series of agreements between the Assignor and Regal (collectively, the "Assigned Agreements").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay $1.0 million in cash (paid) and issue 1,345,310 shares in order to complete the assignment of the Assigned Agreements. Upon completion of the assignment of the Assigned Agreements, the Company will hold a $1,725,000 secured demand loan (plus any additional interest accrued since the date of execution of the Agreement) with Regal that accrues interest at 8% per annum and is due on October 27, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 12, 2021, July 8, 2021 and July 30, 2021.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 06, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,981,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price:

CDN$4.10 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees:

62 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Wendy Kaufman


Y

10,000

Mark Selby


Y

10,000

Kulvir Gill


Y

2,500

David Smith


Y

24,000





Broker(s) Commission:

Aggregate of CDN$733,326.00 in cash payable to Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a short form prospectus dated July 28, 2021, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering:

The Offering consists of 2,350,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of $7.45 per Unit.



Offering Price:

$7.45 per Unit



Underwriters:

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Underwriters' Commission:

The Underwriters will receive cash commission equal to 5% of the gross proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)), excluding any Units sold under the president's list, for which the Underwriters will receive 2.5%.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 28, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 2,702,500 Units, including 352,500 Units pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $7.45 per Unit under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,133,625.

FONDS DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER CANADIEN NET (« NET.UN »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 août 2021
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Fonds de placement immobilier Canadien Net (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément au prospectus simplifié daté du 28 juillet 2021, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers et les commissions des valeurs mobilières des provinces de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre :

Le placement consiste en 2 350 000 parts (les « parts ») au prix de 7,45 $ par part.



Prix de l'offre :

7,45 $ par part.



Preneurs fermes :

Corporation Canaccord Genuity, Paradigm Capital Inc., Marchés mondiaux CIBC inc., iA Gestion privée de patrimoine inc., Valeurs mobilière Banque Laurentienne inc., Valeurs mobilières Desjardins inc. et Echelon Wealth Partners



Commission des preneurs fermes :

Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission égale à 5 % du produit brut total tiré de l'offre en espèces (y compris le produit brut tiré de l'exercice de l'option de surallocation (au sens des présentes)), excluant faite des parts vendues aux personnes figurant sur la liste du président, pour lesquelles les preneurs fermes recevront 2.5%.



Option d'attribution excédentaire :

Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option de surallocation »), exerçable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la date de clôture de l'offre, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel de parts égal à 15 % du nombre de parts souscrites dans le cadre de l'offre.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le supplément de prospectus de l'émetteur daté du 28 juillet 2021.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 2 702 500 parts, incluant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation portant sur 352 500 parts, a été émis au prix de 7,45 $ par part, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 20 133 625 $.

_________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 3 CORP. ("ECCT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOOD2GORTO CORP. ("GRTO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, August 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a technology purchase agreement between KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (the "Company") and DEFSEC Corporation (David Luxton) dated January 15, 2021, whereby the Company is to acquire a proprietary non-lethal munitions technology system referred to as the low-energy cartridge technology (LEC technology) for the consideration of 1 million common shares of the Company and 500,000 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.70 per share for five years. The Agreement is subject to a 7% royalty on net annual sales of the LEC technology, up to a cumulative maximum of $10 million.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P



Name

# of Shares

# of Warrants

David Luxton

Y

1,000,000

500,000

________________________________________

SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 3, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange corrects the acceptance of the expedited acquisition of the Victoria Property, located in the Central Region, Newfoundland to include the payment of a finder's fee.

A finder's fees equal to 5% of each share issuance is to be paid to Christopher Baldys in stages to a maximum of 175,000 shares.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2021:

Number of Shares:

4,347,826 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.23 per share



Number of Placees:

29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Alan Chan

Y

50,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

625,000

[4 placees]






Finder's Fee:



$52,418.80 payable to Real Capital Limited



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 6, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 6, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,241,439 shares to settle outstanding debt for $745,531.

Number of Creditors:

5 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated June 8, 2021 and August 6, 2021.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c8482.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Is Surging Today

    The natural-gas fuel technology company's second-quarter numbers appear good, but there's more than meets the eye.

  • Why Sunrun Stock Got Eclipsed Today

    Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), the self-proclaimed "nation's leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services," had fallen 9.9% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT after the company reported a big earnings miss -- and a change of management. For Q2 2021, Sunrun says it grew its customer count 19% year over year to just under 600,000 customers. Unfortunately, the cost of that revenue grew 124%, pushing operating losses higher, and leaving Sunrun with a $0.20-per-share loss on the bottom line -- nearly twice as bad as the $0.11 loss a year ago.

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Sank 17.6% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Why Groupon Stock Slumped on Friday

    Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) took a tumble on Friday after the company reported second-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.33 for the quarter, which beat the consensus analyst estimate of $0.22 heading into the report. Groupon also had negative free cash flow of $43.3 million in the period, showing how the company is struggling to generate cash.

  • Why Plug Power Jumped 10% Friday Morning, but Then Retreated

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported its second-quarter 2021 financial report after the bell Thursday, and investors gave the stock an early boost today. Plug reported that compared to the year-ago period, net revenue increased 83% in its second quarter ended June 30. As a result, the company said in its conference call with investors, it raised estimates for the full year 2021 for gross billings to $500 million, a 50% jump over 2020.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • Why BigCommerce Tumbled 12% on Friday

    Shares of e-commerce service provider BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were down 12.1% headed into Friday's close, largely in response to last quarter's disappointing results. BigCommerce shares had spent the past three months recovering from a sell-off spurred by the previous quarter's similarly lackluster numbers, climbing nearly 67% from May's low to yesterday's close.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Why Magnite Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) jumped today after the ad tech company posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. Magnite, which provides a supply-side platform for publishers, posted soaring revenue growth of 170% to $114.5 million, which easily beat estimates of $94.1 million. It benefited from the lockdown quarter a year ago and its acquisition of SpotX, a connected TV (CTV) specialist, back in February.

  • Here's Why Corteva Stock Jumped on Friday

    The agriscience company didn't just deliver strong quarterly numbers but is on track to a solid year.

  • Kaixin Auto stock soars after disclosing merger talks, ambition to be like Nio, XPeng and Li Auto

    Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings took flight on massive volume Friday, after the China-based used and new car dealership announced plans to establish a new energy vehicle (EV) business unit. The company said it has been in merger and acquisition talks with "a number of EV manufacturers." The stock shot up 57.7% in afternoon trading on volume of 196.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 366,500 shares. That was enough to make the stock the biggest gainer and most actively tr

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • 10 Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks That are Rising

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit WallStreetBets stocks that are rising. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks That are Rising. Internet platforms like Reddit have become all the rage in the finance world over the past few months as retail […]

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks Ready for the Next Leg Up

    Which investment strategy has stood the test of time? Growth investing. The pros from Wall Street argue that stocks with outsized growth prospects reflect some of the most compelling plays out there. This growth potential extends beyond the near-term, with these names set to deliver handsome returns through 2020 and beyond. That said, finding stocks that fall into this category can be challenging, to say the least. According to the analysts, one strategy is to take a step back and look at the bi

  • Why Appian Tumbled 15% in July

    Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell by 15.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news. The sell-off may have come as investors pulled back some of their optimism about the company from the previous month when they drove Appian's share price up more than 50%. Investors have, generally speaking, sold off some high-growth technology stocks earlier this year, after pouring into the sector in 2020.

  • Why Redfin Was Sinking on Friday Despite Q2 Beats

    Investors were leaving Redfin's (NASDAQ: RDFN) house at the end of the week. On Friday, the prominent online real estate company posted its latest set of quarterly figures, and the stock promptly traded down. On a year-over-year basis in its second quarter, Redfin managed to more than double its revenue to $471 million.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Market Recap: Friday, August 6

    Stocks rose to record levels on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger-than-expected rebound in employment last month. Dana Peterson - The Conference Board Chief Economist and Mitch Roschelle, Macro Trends Advisors LLC Founding Partner joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss