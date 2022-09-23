U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·18 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")
[formerly  ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on August 8, 2022, and the Company's directors' resolution passed on September 21, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows: ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, September 26, 2022, the common shares of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Elemental Royalties Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as an 'investment' company.

 

Capitalization:  

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


147,955,216

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

NIL

shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

ELE

(unchanged)

CUSIP Number:  

28619K109

(new)

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
 
Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125
Payable Date: October 31, 2022
Record Date:  September 29, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2022

________________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share:  $0.06
Payable Date: October 14, 2022
Record Date:  September 30, 2022
Ex-dividend Date:  September 28, 2022

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
 
Dividend per common share:  $0.0171
Payable Date:  October 31, 2022
Record Date: September 29, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2022

________________________________________

STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP. ("SUU")
[formerly, Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. ("SUU.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change; Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all claims to the Gas Hills-Beaver Rim Uranium Project (the "Transaction"). The Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

Pursuant to an arm's length share purchase agreement dated January 14, 2022, the Company acquired all claims to the Gas Hills-Beaver Rim Uranium Project for consideration of 750,000 common shares and US$25,000 in cash.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Name Change

In conjunction with the above, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective Monday, September 26, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Pursuant to director's resolution passed on June 15, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows:
STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Monday, September 26, 2022, the common shares of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange; the common shares of Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. will be delisted; and the trading symbol for the Company will change from SUU.H to SUU. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

 

Capitalization:  

unlimited

shares with no par value of which


23,235,268

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil

shares subject to escrow

Trading Symbol:

SUU (same with the .H removed)

CUSIP Number:  

86308P102 (new)

Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

 

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 22, 2022.

________________________________

22/09/22  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CARBEEZA INC. ("AUTO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:39 a.m. PST, September 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

__________________________________

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:55 a.m. PST, September 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, September 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. (''FMN'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:  

9,925,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 12, 2022

New Exercise Date of Warrants:

April 12, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$ 0.11

 

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,925,000. Common Shares with 9,925,000 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 9,925,000 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 04, 2022.

________________________________________

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 5, 2022.

 

Number of Shares:

5,328,944 flow-through shares


362,500 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.43 per flow-through share


$0.40 per non-flow-through share



Warrants:

2,664,472 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,664,472 common shares pursuant to the flow-through offering.


181,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 181,250 common shares pursuant to the non-flow-through offering.



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.55 for a two-year period for the warrants pursuant to the flow-through offering.


$0.55 for a two-year period for the warrants pursuant to the non-flow-through offering.



Number of Placees:

12 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$126,960.05

N/A

295,255 Warrants

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.43 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on July 26, 2022, and September 20, 2022, confirming the closings of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 15, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

5,684,440 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.36 per share



Warrants:  

5,684,440 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,684,440  shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.54 for a one-year period




$0.80 in the second year



Number of Placees:

19 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A 

N/A

N/A

 

The Company issued a news release on September 15, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDBANK MINING CORPORATION ("GLB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2022 and June 10, 2022:

 

Flow-Through




Number of Shares:

6,428,569 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share



Warrants:

6,428,569 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,428,569 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.095 for a five year period



Non-Flow-Through




Number of Shares:

23,571,431 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share



Warrants:  

23,571,431 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,571,431 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.095 for a five year period



Number of Placees:

14 placees



 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

5

18,428,572

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A




 

The Company issued a news release on September 20, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

HALCONES PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("HPM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 19, 2022:

 

Number of Units:

640,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per Unit



Warrants:  

640,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 640,000 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the common shares of the Company trading on the Exchange is greater than or equal to $0.65 for 10 consecutive trading days after four months and one day from the closing date. In the event of acceleration, the Company may accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced Warrant terms.



Warrant Exercise Price:  

$0.55 for a two-year period from the closing date of the offering



Number of Placees:

6 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:  

None



Finder's Fee:  

$15,360 cash and 51,200 Finder's Warrants payable to an arm's length finder.

                                               

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 until August 22, 2024.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 22, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 23, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

11,764,705 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.085 per share



Warrants:

11,764,705 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,764,705 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.21 for a two-year period, subject to accelerated expiry





Number of Placees:

14 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

2,345,884

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

NA

N/A

 

The Company issued a news release on September 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 7, 2022:

 

Convertible Debenture

£500,000 (CDN$757,650) in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures.



Conversion Price:

Convertible into 1,851,851 common shares of the Company at 27 pence (CDN$0.4091) per share of principal outstanding.



Maturity Date:

The earlier of:


(i)   June 30, 2024;


(ii)   the date that a party unaffiliated with the Company acquires, directly or Indirectly, a right to obtain more than 50% of the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi;


(iii)  the date of any agreement reached with any party such that upon the investment by such party, it will be entitled to acquire greater than 50% of the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi; and


(iv)  the date that any party acquires more than 50% of the shares of the Company.



Interest rate:

5% per annum, compounded annually.



Number of Placees:

1 placee



Finder's Fee:

N/A

 

The Company issued a news release on September 7, 2022 regarding closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:35 p.m. PST, September 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Claim Option to Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 22, 2022, as amended on September 14, 2022, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Basserode Lithium and Fournière Lithium properties located in the emerging Cadillac-Pontiac lithium camp in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, southwest of Val d'Or, Quebec. (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property for $35,000 cash payment and issuance of 1,000,000 common shares and 500,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at a price no less than $0.07 per share. Issuance of share purchase warrants depends on the Company conducting a flow-through shares financing. Additionally, the Vendor will retain 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty, 1% of which the Company has a right to buy for $1,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 26, 2022 and September 21, 2022.

________________________________________

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a debt settlement agreement dated February 16, 2022 and a purchase and sale agreement dated January 27, 2022 (the "Agreements") between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company, will acquire 13.423% working interest in the Cuthbert, Luseland and Hearts Hill properties located in Saskatchewan and Alberta (collectively the "Property") for settled debt owed by the Vendor of approximately $1,700,000.  The Company will also acquire the remaining 14.577% working interest in the Property from the Vendor, for total consideration of $585,000, payable by $75,000 cash payment (paid in five equal payments of $15,000 over five months) and the issuance of $510,000 convertible debenture units ("Debenture Consideration").  The convertible debenture units are convertible at $0.05 during the first year and $0.10 during the second year, with 8% interest per annum and a maturity of two years from the date of issuance.  Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.075 for two years from the date of issuance, subject to the Company's right to accelerate the expiry date if the common shares of the Company trade at $0.30 for a period of 20 consecutive days.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated July 21, 2022 and September 21, 2022.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Short Form Prospectus:




# of Warrants:   

7,475,000

Current Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 31, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 31, 2023           

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$9.00 (unchanged)

                                                                       

These warrants were issued pursuant to a short form prospectus offering of 7,475,000 units which included 7,475,000 common share purchase warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 1, 2022, as corrected on March 9, 2022. The warrants may be subject to acceleration of the expiry date to a date 30 calendar days following notice to be provided to the holders of the warrants by the company in the event that the moving volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange over any period of 20 consecutive trading days' equals or exceeds $14.

________________________________________

THE WELL TOLD COMPANY INC. ("WLCO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 20, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

14,125,000 common shares



Purchase Price:  

$0.05 per common share



Warrants:  

14,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,125,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a period of two years



Number of Placees:

11 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

Number of Shares

Aggregate Insider Involvement
[1 Placee]

Y

1,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[2 Placees]

P

1,500,000

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VISCOUNT MINING CORP. ("VML")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:38 a.m. PST, September 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VISCOUNT MINING CORP. ("VML")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, September 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WHATCOM CAPITAL II CORP. ("WAT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:48 p.m. PST, September 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2021:

Number of Shares:

925,925 units



Purchase Price:

$0.27 per unit



Warrants:

925,925 share purchase warrants to purchase 925,925 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.45 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

1 placees



Finders Fees:

N/A

 

The Exchange acknowledges that this Private Placement is in accordance with the fifth tranche of a drawdown equity line of credit. The Company issued a news release on September 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c1024.html

