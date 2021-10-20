U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·28 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, October 26, 2021, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire October 28, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business October 28, 2021.

TRADE DATES

October 26, 2021 - TO SETTLE - October 27, 2021
October 27, 2021 - TO SETTLE - October 28, 2021
October 28, 2021 - TO SETTLE - October 28, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

E-TECH RESOURCES INC. ("REE")
[Formerly Battery Road Capital Corp. ("BTRY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Stock Split, Name Change, Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction- Completed:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Battery Road Capital Corp. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") as described in its Information Circular dated September 15, 2021. The Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

Pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated October 10, 2020, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of E-Tech Kalapuse Mining (Pty.) Ltd ("E-Tech") (including without limitation the ordinary shares of E-Tech issued upon conversion of outstanding convertible debentures and accrued interest up to September 30, 2021) in consideration for 37,000,030 Post-Split common shares of the Company.

A total of 16,640,662 common shares and 1,400,000 warrants issued pursuant to the QT are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.

An additional 20,359,368 common shares issued pursuant to the QT are subject to seed share resale restrictions, of which:

  • 15,630,475 shares that will be gradually released over 36 months as to 10% immediately following the issuance of this bulletin, 15% 6 months from this bulletin, 15% 12 months from this bulletin, 15% 18 months from this bulletin, 15% 24 months from this bulletin, 15% 30 months from this bulletin and 15% 36 months from this bulletin; and

  • 4,728,893 shares that will be gradually released over 12 months as to 20% immediately following the issuance of this bulletin, 20% 3 months from this bulletin, 20% 6 months from this bulletin; 20% 9 months from this bulletin and 20% 12 months from this bulletin.

The resulting issuer is classified as an "All other metal ore mining" issuer (NAICS Number: 212299).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated September 15, 2021, available on SEDAR.

Reinstated for trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 2, 2020, the Company has now completed its Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 21, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Resulting Issuer (E-Tech Resources Inc.) (CUSIP: 26926A103).

Private Placement –Brokered:

On June 8, 2021, the Company completed a private placement of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-split basis in the Resulting Issuer. Each Subscription Receipt was exchanged for one Common Share of the resulting issuer.

Number of Securities: 20,000,000 Common Shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per Common Share

Number of placees: 61 placees

Insider / Pro group participation:

Name

Insider=Y / Pro Group=P

# of subscription receipts

Birchpoint Holdings Incorporated (Daniel Whittaker)

Y

800,000

Garry Stewart

Y

80,000

John St. Capital Inc. (James Megann) (1)

Y

24,960

Torrent Capital Ltd.

Y

1,290,000

(1) The securities were purchased by John St. Capital Inc. for the benefit of a third party individual.

Agent's fee:

Numus Capital Corp. received a cash fee of $350,000 and 1,400,000 non-transferable compensation warrants to purchase 1,400,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the QT.

Stock Split and Name Change

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on October 14, 2021, the Company's Common Shares were split on a 2 new for 1 old basis.

Following the QT, the Company has changed its name from "Battery Road Capital Corp." to "E-Tech Resources Inc." (the "Resulting Issuer").

Effective at the opening on Thursday, October 21, 2021, the Common Shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the Common Shares of Battery Road Capital Corp. will be delisted.

The Common Shares of the Resulting issuer will commence trading on a post-split basis at the opening on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Post-Split


Capitalization:

Unlimited number of Common Shares with no par value of which


82,971,530 Common Shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrowed Shares:

33,840,662 Common Shares and 1,400,000 warrant, of which 5,964,066 Common Shares and 140,000 warrants are released as at the date of this bulletin

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc., Montreal and Toronto

Trading Symbol:

REE (NEW)

CUSIP Number:

26926A103 (NEW)

Common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 14, 2021 were mailed additional certificates. The new certificates were mailed on October 18, 2021. The push-out method was used to effect the split.

Company Contact:

Elbert Loois, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address:

Suite 2001, 1969 Upper Water Street, Halifax, NS, B3J 3R7

Company Phone Number:

(902) 334-1949

Company Fax Number:

(902) 491-4281

Company Email Address:

contact@etech-resources.com

Company Website:

https://etech-resources.com

_____________________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a board resolution passed September 23, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 21, 2021, the shares of will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

unlimited shares with no par value of which


16,580,151 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

VISN (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

09076N 20 8 (new)

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.025
Payable Date: November 15, 2021
Record Date: October 29, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: October 28, 2021

____________________________

SMITHE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMTH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated August 25, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective August 27, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 Class A Common shares (the "common shares") at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date:

At the opening Thursday, October 21, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.




The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Thursday, October 21, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

unlimited common shares with no par value of which


7,400,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares:

2,400,000 common shares



Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:

SMTH.P

CUSIP Number:

83222R 10 8

Agent:

Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants:

500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for two years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 25, 2021.

Company Contact:

Andrew Lau

Company Address:

Suite 1201 – 1166 Alberni Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3Z3

Company Phone Number:

604-722-9633

Company Email Address:

andrewlau@evariscapital.com

________________________________________

VALENCIA CAPITAL INC. ("VAL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 21, 2021, the securities of Valencia Capital Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated December 17, 2020, a news release was issued on August 30, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.08
Payable Date: November 15, 2021
Record Date: November 01, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: October 29, 2021

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

GOOD GAMER ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("GOOD")
[formerly Credent Capital Corp. ("CDT.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change and Consolidation; Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture; Shares for Debt; Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Credent Capital Corp.'s ("Credent" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated September 28, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Thursday, October 21, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated January 28, 2021, as amended, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Good Gamer Corp. ("Good Gamer") through the issuance of 40,414,088 Credent shares; warrants to acquire an additional 12,543,801 Credent shares; and options to acquire an additional 4,190,000 Credent shares to the securityholders of Good Gamer.

The Company also issued 1,000,000 Credent shares and warrants to acquire 1,000,000 Credent shares to a finder under the QT.

For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated September 28, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's news release dated October 18, 2021.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Name Change and Consolidation

In conjunction with the above, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective Thursday, October 21, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated October 14, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 (old) for 1 (new) basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from "Credent Capital Corp." to "Good Gamer Entertainment Inc."

Effective at the opening Thursday, October 21, 2021, the common shares of Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Credent Capital Corp. will be delisted. Good Gamer is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization:

unlimited shares with no par value of which


42,476,088 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

20,940,758 shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

GOOD (new)

CUSIP Number:

382113108 (new)

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 212,000 shares to settle outstanding debt of $84,800.

Number of Creditors:

1(one) Creditor








Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Y










Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares

American Resource

Y

$84,800

$0.40

212,000

Management Consultants Inc.





Reinstated for Trading

Effective at market open on Thursday, October 21, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

Company Contact:

Charlo Barbosa

Company Address:

764 – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1L3

Company Phone Number:

888-337-5889

Company Fax Number:

N/A

Company Email Address:

info@GoodGamer.gg

________________________________

EUROTIN INC. ("LIM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the common shares of Eurotin Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company and as approved by the majority of minority shareholders on June 03, 2021.

________________________________________

21/10/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANKH CAPITAL INC. ("ANKH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Benton Resources Inc. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a participation agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 12, 2021 between the Company and Sokomon Minerals Corp. ("Sokoman").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company can acquire a 50% interest in the Lewis Property and the G2B Property over a three year-period by (i) issuing such number of Company shares to Sokoman (up to a maximum of 511,364 Company shares) that have an equivalent value of 175,000 Sokoman shares and (ii) paying $35,000.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Sokoman can acquire a 50% interest in the Rogers/Larry's Pond Property and the Kepenkeck/Keats Property over a three year-period by (i) issuing such number of Sokoman shares to the Company (up to a maximum of 205,334 Sokoman shares) that have an equivalent value of 600,000 Company shares and (ii) paying $65,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 20, 2021, July 13, 2021 and October 15, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release whenever shares are issued.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 25, 2021 and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on September 23, 2021 the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 27,777,777 common shares at a price of $0.54 per right were issued.

Pursuant to the stand-by commitment agreement, 1,465,234 non-transferable bonus warrants were issued to the stand-by guarantor. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.77 for a five (5) year period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2021.

________________________________________

ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP ("ERA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated September 23, 2021:

Number of Securities:

58,293,700 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per common share



Warrants:

58,293,700 common share purchase warrants to purchase 58,293,700 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price:

$0.20 for 18 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees:

82 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Denis Choquette

Y

1,100,000

Aggregate ProGroup (9 placees)

Y

4,400,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated September 23, 2021, October 8, 2021 and October 14, 2021.

________________________________________

EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an agreement for the purchase and sale of shares dated August 20, 2021 between Sociedad Legal Minera California Una De La Sierra Pena Negra ("SLM California"), certain shareholders of SLM California (Leonel Polgatti Goycoolea et al.) and Minera Tercero SpA ("Tercero"), a Chilean company owned as to 50% by the Company and 50% by Altus Strategies PLC. Under the agreement, Tercero acquired 43 shares of SLM California and thereby indirectly acquired an effective 0.836% net smelter return royalty over the Caserones Copper-Molybdenum Mine in northern Chile, of which the Company acquired an effective 0.418% royalty. The Company paid a total of US$34,100,000 as consideration of the 0.418% royalty interest.

The Exchange has also accepted the terms of a credit agreement dated August 16, 2021 between the Company and Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP on behalf of a syndicate of lenders (the "Lenders") whereby the Lenders will provide a loan facility of US$44 million. The credit facility will mature on July 31, 2022, bear interest at a rate of 7% per annum, be subject to an original issue discount equal to 4.61364% of the amount advanced and be secured over the assets of the Company and certain subsidiaries. In connection with the entering into of the credit agreement, the Company issued 450,730 shares to the Lenders.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 17, 2021, August 23, 2021 and September 3, 2021.

________________________________________

ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 17, 2021:

Number of Shares:

7,263,263 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").




Purchase Price:

$0.075 per Unit




Warrants:

7,263,263 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,263,263 shares




Warrant Price:

$0.10 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance




Forced Exercised Provision:

During the Warrant Exercise Period, in the event the Common Shares of the Company close on the Exchange at a price equal to or greater than $0.15 for more than 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to give written notice to the holder requiring the holder to exercise the Warrant, in whole or in part, within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of the notice from the Company. Any portion of the Warrant remaining unexercised after the expiration of the 30-day period will be cancelled.




Number of Placees:

25 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider= Y /
ProGroup= P

Number of Units

[Aggregate ProGroup]

P

600,000

1 placee






Finders' Fees:

$21,600 cash commission payable to PI Financial Corp


$6,000 cash commission payable to Lion Park Capital Corp

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 24, 2021.

__________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mining Claims Earn-in Agreement dated May 21, 2021, as amended by First Amendment to Mining Claims Earn-in Agreement dated August 25, 2021 (collectively, the "Agreements"), between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company

has acquired an option to earn up to a 75% interest in 31 mining claims, located to the east of its existing Iron Creek Project, Idaho, USA (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreements, in order to earn 51% of the Property, the Company has agreed to make a $50,000 cash payment and issue 200,000 common shares on closing, incur USD$1,500,000 in exploration expenses over three-year period on the Property and pay USD$100,000 in cash by the third anniversary of acquisition closing day. In order to earn additional 24% interest, the Company must incur another USD$1,500,000 in exploration expenses by fifth anniversary of the acquisition closing day and pay USD$150,000 in cash.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 25, 2021.

________________________________________

Fission 3.0 Corp. ("FUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 7, 2021 and September 8, 2021:

Number of Shares:

24,690,038 common shares
20,113,619 flow-through shares
10,769,232 charity flow-through shares




Purchase Price:

$0.13 per common share
$0.145 per flow-through share
$0.174 per charity flow-through share




Warrants:

27,786,443 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,786,443 shares




Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a two-year period





Number of Placees:

69 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Devinder Randhawa

Y

961,539




Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $450,850.46 cash and 3,106,853 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.13 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2021:

Convertible Debenture

US$1,500,000 less a closing fee of US$75,000



Conversion Price:

Convertible into shares at a price per share equal to CAD$0.21 of principal outstanding until maturity.



Maturity date:

24 months



Detachable Warrants:

The investor received 4,270,591 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share for 24 months with an exercise price of CAD$0.21.



Interest rate:

Pre-paid interest of US$187,500 will accrue monthly at a rate of US$7,812.50 per month.



Number of Placees:

1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC. ("LBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 30, 2021:

Number of Shares:

7,048,889 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.08 per share



Warrants:

3,524,445 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,524,445 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

15 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 14, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NOBEL RESOURCES CORP. ("NBLC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 24, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") whereby the Company has the option to acquire up to a 100% interest of the La Salvadora project located in Chile (the "Project").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate USD$4,500,000 purchase price can be satisfied via cash. The Vendor will retain a Net Smelter Return Royalty (NSR) of 2% in respect of the Project. The Company will have the right to buy back 1.5% of the NSR for USD$2,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2021.

________________________________________

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2021:

Number of Shares:

655,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.80 per share



Warrants:

327,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 327,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.25 for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees:

2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Agreement of Purchase and Sale dated August 12, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party to the Company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired an industrial real estate property - located at 720 Tapscott Road, Toronto, ON.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the CDN$3,600,000 purchase price was satisfied by a cash payment of CDN$3,500,000 and the issuance of 61,552 common shares of the Company at a deemed aggregate consideration of CDN$100,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 12, 2021 and October 14, 2021.

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 5, 5021:

Number of Shares:

3,307,619 shares





Purchase Price:

$1.05 per share





Warrants:

1,653,809 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,653,809 shares




Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.36 for an eighteen-month period




Number of Placees:

1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Anglogold Ashanti International Exploration



Holdings Ltd.

Y

3,307,619

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 15, 2021.

______________________________________

RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,050,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 30, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 30, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.17

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,050,000 shares with 10,050,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 30, 2019.

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a non Arm's-Length Participation and Joint Venture Agreement dated August 12, 2021 between Sokoman Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton"), whereby

  1. the Company may acquire 50% of the Keats/Kepenkeck Property and 50% of the Rogers/Larry's Pond Property over a three-year period by the issuance of up to 205,333 commons shares and cash payments of $65,000 to Benton.

  2. Benton may acquire 50% of the Lewis Property and 50% of the G2B Gold Property over a three-year period by the issuance of up to 511,364 Benton's shares and cash payments of $35,000 to the Company.

________________________________________

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 15, 2021:

Number of Shares:

25,000,000 shares





Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share





Number of Placees:

31 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Pumpkin Mining Corporation (Michael Timmins)

Y

1,000,000

David Fischer

Y

150,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee)

P

250,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:46 a.m. PST, October 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TENAZ ENERGY CORP. ("TNZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 30, 2021:

Number of Shares:

27,778,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.




Purchase Price:

$0.18 per Unit




Warrants:

27,778,888 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,778,000 common shares




Warrant Price:

$0.18 exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance




Forced Exercised Provision:

One-third of the Warrants will vest and become exercisable upon the 20-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the common shares equalling or exceeding $0.25 cents per common share, an additional one-third upon the market price equalling or exceeding 31.5 cents per common share, and a final one-third upon the market price equalling or exceeding 36 cents per common share.




Number of Placees:

31 Placees








Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider= Y /
ProGroup= P

Number of Units

Anthony Marino

Y

9,200,000

Michael Kaluza

Y

2,223,000

Bradley Bennett

Y

1,780,000

Jonathan Balkwill

Y

1,190,000

John Chambers

Y

1,112,000

Mark Rollins

Y

695,000

Marty Proctor

Y

1,112,000

Anna Alderson

Y

195,000

Jennifer Russel-Houston

Y

1,112,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 22, 2021.

__________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, October 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, October 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VOICE MOBILITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. ("VMY.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

