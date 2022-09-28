U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,650.75
    -10.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,132.00
    -71.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,295.25
    -38.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,663.90
    -4.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.91
    -0.59 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.30
    -3.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.27
    -0.07 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9563
    -0.0035 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5640
    -0.2270 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,980.23
    -805.80 (-4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.97
    -24.16 (-5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,281.86
    -290.01 (-1.09%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·12 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD. ("CEQ")
[Formerly SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 8, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 29, 2022, the common shares of Criterium Energy Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Softrock Minerals Ltd. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Natural Gas' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited  shares with no par value of which
181,136,911  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil  shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

CEQ                     (new)

CUSIP Number:

226747 10 3          (new)

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 15, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 29, 2022, the common shares of Kiaro Holdings Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Consumer Products - Biotechnology/Pharmaceuticals' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited   shares with no par value of which
26,816,055   shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

294,655   shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

KO                   (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

49374K 60 5      (new)

________________________________________

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share:  $0.0125
Payable Date:  October 17, 2022
Record Date:  September 30, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2022

________________________________________

22/09/27  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLACK MOUNTAIN GOLD USA CORP. ("BMG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLOVER LEAF CAPITAL CORP. ("CLVR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at 4:50  a.m. PST, Sept. 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 26, 2022:

Number of Shares:

2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share



Warrants:

2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$14,280

N/A

71,400 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 26, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") designed to encourage the exercise of 9,618,322 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price $0.05 per common share for a two year period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received one (1) additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share until September 9, 2023 (collectively, the "Incentive Warrants").

The Early Exercise Period commenced on August 26, 2022 and expired on September 9, 2022.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 7,499,570 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $374,978.50 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 7,499,570 common shares and 7,499,570 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants:  7,499,570 common shares

Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants):    $0.05 per common share

Incentive Warrants:

7,499,570 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,499,570 common shares



Incentive Warrant Exercise Price:

at a price of $0.05 per common share until September 9, 2023



Number of Placees:

19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

250,000









All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.05 per common share for a two year period from the date of issuance in accordance with their terms.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 26, 2022 and September 13, 2022.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM") 
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension & Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

9,053,800

Current Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 27, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 27, 2024   

Forced Exercise Provision:

If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.095 or  
greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.15

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.075


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,253,800 shares with 9,253,800 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 30, 2019. Of the 9,253,800 warrants originally issued, 200,000 have already been exercised by the holder(s) thereof.

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the amended terms of the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Cape Spencer Property (the "Property"). To acquire the Property, Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") is now required to pay a total of $350,000 (payable in cash and/or consideration shares) and $145,000 in milestone payments (payable in cash and/or consideration shares) based on certain exploration activities until August 9, 2025. The maximum number of shares issuable by the Company with respect to the potential share consideration payment is 3,331,159 shares. All share issuances will be based on the greater of $0.05 per share or the 20-day volume weighted average price on the date a payment is due.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 19, 2021 and September 15, 2022.

_______________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC.  ("PJX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

9,350,400

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 5, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 5, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.20


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,480,000 flow-through shares and 6,870,400 non-flow-through shares with an aggregate of 9,350,400 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 6, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 19, 2022.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 13, 2022, between the arm's length party (the "Optionor") and Rover Metals Corp.  ("the Company").  Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed for a staged acquisition of up to a 90-per-cent ownership interest in the Indian Mountain Lake VMS (volcanic massive sulphide) project, located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

As a consideration, Company must issue 3,500,000 shares, incur $ 2,000,000 in exploration expenditures over 2 years, and pay up to $2,007,000 in staged cash payments to the Optionor. Optionor is also granted a 2% net smelter return royalty as well as a 2% net smelter royalty on a 2 km area of interest surrounding the claims.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 14, 2022, and September 22, 2022.

_____________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 221,266 shares at a deemed price of $0.30 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 1, 2022.

Number of Service Providers:    1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the aggregate issuance of 1,786,324 common shares in the capital of the Company issued at a deemed price of $0.04 per common share to settle several severance payment obligations payable to the current management team in accordance with the terms of the definitive reorganization and investment agreement dated July 12, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 12, 2022, September 26, 2022 and the Company's management information circular dated August 5, 2022 that is available in SEDAR.

________________________________________

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 22, 2022:

Number of Shares:

10,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share

Warrants:

10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 for a two year period

Number of Placees:

30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

2,400,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

0

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$10,167.00

76,800

58,734


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension & Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company                                     

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

Total number of Warrants

3,224,600 total



# of Warrants:

800,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 13, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 12, 2024

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:                    


New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.25



# of Warrants:

2,424,600

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 13, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 12, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.25


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 800,000 non-flow-through units and 2,424,600 flow-through units. Each Unit consists of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 14, 2021.

___________________________________________

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 06, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

8,580,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 28, 2022 and September 29, 2022  

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 28, 2023 and September 29, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.15


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,580,000 shares with 8,580,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 06, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 22, 2022.

________________________________________

