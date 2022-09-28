TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD. ("CEQ")
[Formerly SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 8, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 29, 2022, the common shares of Criterium Energy Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Softrock Minerals Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Natural Gas' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
Escrow:
Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
CEQ (new)
CUSIP Number:
226747 10 3 (new)
________________________________________
KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 15, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 29, 2022, the common shares of Kiaro Holdings Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Consumer Products - Biotechnology/Pharmaceuticals' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
Escrow
294,655 shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
KO (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
49374K 60 5 (new)
________________________________________
URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.0125
Payable Date: October 17, 2022
Record Date: September 30, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2022
________________________________________
22/09/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BLACK MOUNTAIN GOLD USA CORP. ("BMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CLOVER LEAF CAPITAL CORP. ("CLVR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, Sept. 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 26, 2022:
Number of Shares:
2,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
19 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$14,280
N/A
71,400 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on September 26, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") designed to encourage the exercise of 9,618,322 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price $0.05 per common share for a two year period from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received one (1) additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share until September 9, 2023 (collectively, the "Incentive Warrants").
The Early Exercise Period commenced on August 26, 2022 and expired on September 9, 2022.
In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 7,499,570 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $374,978.50 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 7,499,570 common shares and 7,499,570 Incentive Warrants as follows:
Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 7,499,570 common shares
Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.05 per common share
Incentive Warrants:
7,499,570 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,499,570 common shares
Incentive Warrant Exercise Price:
at a price of $0.05 per common share until September 9, 2023
Number of Placees:
19 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
250,000
All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.05 per common share for a two year period from the date of issuance in accordance with their terms.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 26, 2022 and September 13, 2022.
________________________________________
GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension & Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
9,053,800
Current Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 27, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 27, 2024
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.095 or
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.15
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.075
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,253,800 shares with 9,253,800 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 30, 2019. Of the 9,253,800 warrants originally issued, 200,000 have already been exercised by the holder(s) thereof.
________________________________________
MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the amended terms of the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Cape Spencer Property (the "Property"). To acquire the Property, Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") is now required to pay a total of $350,000 (payable in cash and/or consideration shares) and $145,000 in milestone payments (payable in cash and/or consideration shares) based on certain exploration activities until August 9, 2025. The maximum number of shares issuable by the Company with respect to the potential share consideration payment is 3,331,159 shares. All share issuances will be based on the greater of $0.05 per share or the 20-day volume weighted average price on the date a payment is due.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 19, 2021 and September 15, 2022.
_______________________________________
PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
9,350,400
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
October 5, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
October 5, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,480,000 flow-through shares and 6,870,400 non-flow-through shares with an aggregate of 9,350,400 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 6, 2020.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 19, 2022.
________________________________________
ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 13, 2022, between the arm's length party (the "Optionor") and Rover Metals Corp. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed for a staged acquisition of up to a 90-per-cent ownership interest in the Indian Mountain Lake VMS (volcanic massive sulphide) project, located in Northwest Territories, Canada.
As a consideration, Company must issue 3,500,000 shares, incur $ 2,000,000 in exploration expenditures over 2 years, and pay up to $2,007,000 in staged cash payments to the Optionor. Optionor is also granted a 2% net smelter return royalty as well as a 2% net smelter royalty on a 2 km area of interest surrounding the claims.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 14, 2022, and September 22, 2022.
_____________________________________
SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 221,266 shares at a deemed price of $0.30 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 1, 2022.
Number of Service Providers: 1
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. ("SFT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the aggregate issuance of 1,786,324 common shares in the capital of the Company issued at a deemed price of $0.04 per common share to settle several severance payment obligations payable to the current management team in accordance with the terms of the definitive reorganization and investment agreement dated July 12, 2022.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 12, 2022, September 26, 2022 and the Company's management information circular dated August 5, 2022 that is available in SEDAR.
________________________________________
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 22, 2022:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.35 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
30 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
2,400,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
0
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$10,167.00
76,800
58,734
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on September 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension & Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
Total number of Warrants
3,224,600 total
# of Warrants:
800,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 13, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 12, 2024
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.25
# of Warrants:
2,424,600
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 13, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 12, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.25
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 800,000 non-flow-through units and 2,424,600 flow-through units. Each Unit consists of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 14, 2021.
___________________________________________
XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 06, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
8,580,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 28, 2022 and September 29, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 28, 2023 and September 29, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,580,000 shares with 8,580,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 06, 2020.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 22, 2022.
________________________________________
