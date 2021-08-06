U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·16 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FINDEV INC. ("FDI")
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
BULLETIN TYPE: Revised Ex-dividend date / Ex-distribution Date
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021

The Canadian Government has recently passed Bill C-5 thereby creating a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to be observed on September 30, 2021. This will be a statutory holiday for employees in the federal government and federally regulated workplaces.

The Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange will be open for trading on this day, however it is considered a non-settlement day and all regular dividends with record date on September 30, 2021 and October 1, 2021 will be affected as follows:

DIVIDEND RECORD DATE

EX-DIVIDEND DATE



September 30, 2021

September 28, 2021



October 1, 2021

September 29, 2021

FINDEV INC. (Symbol: FDI): Further to the dividend bulletin which was issued on May 25, 2021, the ex-dividend date has been revised to September 28, 2021 from September 29, 2021. All other dividend information remains the same: Payable date is October 15, 2021.

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST (Symbol: FCD.UN): Further to the dividend bulletin which was issued on May 25, 2021 the ex-distribution date has been revised to September 28, 2021 from September 29, 2021. All other distribution information remains the same: Payable date is October 15, 2021.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on August 4, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)

HSI

2

H-Source Holdings Ltd.

Annual audited financial statements for the
year.

2020/12/31




Interim financial report for the period.

2021/03/31




Management's discussion and analysis for
the periods.

2020/12/31 &
2021/03/31




Certification of annual and interim filings for
the periods.

2020/12/31 &

2021/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

XIANA MINING INC. ("XIA")
BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION – CEASE TRADE ORDER
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 4, 2021, the issuer name should have read as follows:

XIANA MINING INC.

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

21/08/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:59 a.m. PST, August 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION ("ADY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, August 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 15, 2020 between Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company"), and non-arm's length party - IsoEnergy Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in a uranium project property: Mountain Lake uranium project ("the Property"), a property located in Nunavut, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the option grant, the Company has agreed to pay the Vendor an aggregate of CDN$20,000 in cash and an initial issuance of 900,000 common shares.

Further, in order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an additional consideration of CDN$1,000,000, payable in cash or shares of the Company. The option is exercisable for a period of two (2) years. Additionally, on exercise of the option, the Company may have to make additional contingent payments for an aggregate amount of CDN$1,845,000 to the Vendor, payable in cash or shares of the Company, subject to the satisfaction of certain milestones.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 16, 2020, October 01, 2020, June 29, 2021 and August 04, 2021.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, August 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced :

Number of Shares:

2,900,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.50 per share



Warrants:

2,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,900,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.75 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




2176423 Ontario Ltd.

Y

2,900,000

Finder's Fee:

Research Capital Corporation $87,000 cash and 174,000 broker warrants payable. Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one unit with the same terms as the offering for $0.50 per unit for a period of 3 years following the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 12, 2021:

Number of Shares:

5,562,240 flow-through common shares and 9,588,363 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per flow-through common share


$0.22 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants:

7,575,302 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,575,302 non-flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.33 for a period of 2 years



Number of Placees:

42 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Robin Dunbar

Y

17,240

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [8 placees]

P

1,485,454

Finder's Fee:

An aggregate of $200,470.80 in cash, and 821,940 finder's warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., and Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share. 654,322 finder's warrants expire on May 28, 2023 and have an exercise price of $0.22 per common share and 167,618 finder's warrants expire on June 8, 2023 and have an exercise price of $0.25 per common share.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated June 1, 2021 and June 8, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

HOPEFIELD VENTURES INC. ("HVI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to the bulletin dated August 3, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business August 4, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The Company has completed its initial public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on August 5, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company from the initial public offering are $2,500,000 (25,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2021:

Number of Shares:

10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.15 per common share



Warrants:

10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 until March 31, 2024



Number of Placees:

14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

Number of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[2 Placees]

P

2,708,334

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 30, 2021 and May 12, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MASIVO SILVER CORP. ("MASS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated May 14, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Masivo Silver Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in 65 unpatented mineral claims and one patented mineral claim (collectively, the "Property"), located in Elko county, Nevada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of US$450,000, issuing 8,000,000 common shares and 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants, exercisable at $0.15 for a two year period, and by incurring US$1,000,000 of cumulative exploration expenditures over a four-year period.

The Property is also subject to a 2% NSR royalty, of which up to 1% may be purchased by the Company at $500,000 for each 0.5% NSR until the commencement of commercial production.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 26, 2021.

_______________________________________

NANOTECH SECURITY CORP. ("NTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, August 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NANOTECH SECURITY CORP. ("NTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXE INNOVATIONS INC. ("NEXE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,000 shares at a deemed price of $1.02, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated July 30, 2019.

Please refer to the Company's news release of July 27, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC. ("NCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 40,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,000,000.

Number of Creditors:

25 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

2729252 Ontario Inc.

Y

$750,000

$0.05

15,000,000

(Ashraf Zaghloul & Kristine Lewis)





Ahmed Ashraf Zaghloul

Y

$125,000

$0.05

2,500,000

Kristine Lewis

Y

$125,000

$0.05

2,500,000

Syed Zeeshan Hasnain

Y

$4,500

$0.05

90,000

Warrants

None




The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PANORAMA CAPITAL CORP. ("PANO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Claim Option to Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 6, 2021, as amended on July 22, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has the right to acquire 100% interest in 125 map-designated claims in 4 blocks (Belcourt North, South, Central and West blocks), located in the Barraute, Carpentier, Courville and Fiedmont townships in the Abitibi region (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property for $15,000 cash payment and issuance of 1,050,000 common shares and 350,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months. Additionally, the Vendor will retain 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty, 1% of which the Company has a right to buy for $1,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2021 and July 27, 2021.

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2020:

Number of Shares:

7,307,542 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share



Number of Placees:

3 placees



Finder's Fee:

Ada C. Silva receives 146,151 shares


Pablo Alberto Secada Elguera receives $13,153.58


Walter Erik Woolcott Rakosy receives $13,153.58

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 16, 2021.

________________________________________

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated June 7, 2021:

Number of Securities:

5,384,614 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.13 per common share



Warrants:

2,692,307 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,692,307 shares



Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.20 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees:

37 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Isabelle Proulx

Y

30,770

Michel Boily

Y

23,077

Jacinthe Baril

Y

75,000

Aggregate ProGroup (1 subscriber)

P

200,000

Finder's Fee:

Two finders received a cash commission totaling $25,048 and 78,338 common share purchase warrants to purchase 78,338 common shares at a price of $0.20 per common share until June 11, 2024

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 11, 2021 and August 3, 2021.

STELMINE CANADA LTD. (« STH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 5 août 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 7 juin 2021:

Nombre d'actions :

5 384 614 actions ordinaires



Prix :

0,13 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription :

2 692 307 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 692 307 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,20 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs :

37 souscripteurs

Partipation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

Isabelle Proulx

Y

30 770

Michel Boily

Y

23 077

Jacinthe Baril

Y

75 000

Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur)

P

200 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 25 048 $ et 78 338 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 78 338 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,20 $ par action ordinaires jusqu'au 11 juin 2024

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 11 juin 2021 et 3 août 2021.

________________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to:

An Assignment of Rights and Purchase and Sale Agreement dated July 20, 2021 between Minera Canam, S.A. de C.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vizsla Silver Corp., and Minera Rio Panuco, S.A.de C.V., pursuant to which the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in the Panuco Property located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, can be accelerated and exercised in full through the payment of $13,144,500 and the issuance of common shares with a value of $15,240,000 which will result in the issuance of 6,245,902 shares.

A binding option exercise notice dated July 20, 2021 from Minera Canam, S.A. de C.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vizsla Silver Corp., to Silverstone Resources, S.A. de C.V., pursuant to which the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in the Copala Property located in Sinaloa State, Mexico can be accelerated and exercised in full through the payment of $12,201,160 and the issuance of common shares with a value of $12,201,160 which will result in the issuance of 5,000,475 shares.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c8347.html

