TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

ASHANTI SANKOFA INC. ("ASI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated July 21, 2021, effective at the open on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 the shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on August 10, 2021.

________________________________________

GREENFIRST FOREST PRODUCTS INC. ("GFP") ("GFP.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business, Delist – Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletins of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), dated July 6, 2021 and August 4, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Change of Business of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (the "Company") consisting of the arm's length acquisition of certain assets from Rayonier A.M. Canada G.P., Rayonier A.M. Canada Enterprises Inc. and Rayonier A.M. Canada Industries Inc., (collectively, the Seller, and each a wholly-owned subsidiary of NYSE-listed Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc.), by GreenFirst Forest Products (QC) Inc. (formerly 9437-6001 Quebec Inc.) (the "Acquisition Entity"), a subsidiary of the Company, for aggregate consideration of approximately US$215 million (including inventory) pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated April 10, 2021, as amended, between the Company, the Acquisition Entity and the Seller.

The purchase price was payable by the issuance of 28,684,433 common shares of the Company, the issuance of a chip offset credit note, in the amount of C$7.9 million (which may be set off against amounts owing to the Company for chip purchases equally over the next five years) and the payment of approximately $193,453,139 in cash consideration, which cash consideration was paid, in part, through a debt facility made available to the Acquisition Entity and, in part, from the proceeds of the Company's Rights Offering, which closed on July 30, 2021.

Effective August 30, 2021, the Company is classified as a ''forestry" company with the following capitalization:

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which 177,572,273 common shares are issued and outstanding and 100,000,000 preferred shares without par value, of which none are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: None



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: GFP (no change)



CUSIP Number: 39526A100 (no change)



Company Contact: Michael Liggett, Chief Financial Officer



Company Address: 1800-510 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC

V6B 0M3



Company Phone Number: Michael Liggett



Company Email Address: mliggett@ogeecorp.com

Delist – Subscription Receipts

Effective at market open on September 1, 2021, the subscription receipts of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). This action results from the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions pertaining to the Company's Rights Offering.

The trading of the subscription receipts was halted before market open on August 30, 2021 and there will be no further trading of the subscription receipts on the Exchange, as they will be converted into common shares of the Company.

The subscription receipts are governed by the terms and conditions of the Subscription Receipt Agreement dated July 2, 2021. The subscription receipts were issued pursuant to the Company's Rights Offering Prospectus dated July 2, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Rights Offering Prospectus filed on the Company's SEDAR profile and the Company's news releases dated August 3, 2021 and August 30, 2021.

_______________________________________

PREMIER DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("PDH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders June 30, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Fifty (50) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the common shares of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis . The Company is classified as an 'Insurance and Investments' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,710,681 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PDH (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 74051Q204 (new)

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, under the symbol "SDE".

As a result, of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "SDE" on TSX Venture Exchange after August 31, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated August 16, 2021:

Number of Securities: 13,112,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share



Warrants: 13,112,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 13,112,500 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.11 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Gernacoit Inc. (Germain Benoit) Y 625,000





Finder's Fee: None



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 27, 2021.

ATW TECH INC. (« ATW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 30 août 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 16 août 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 13 112 500 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,08 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 13 112 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 13 112 500 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,11 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 16 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Gernacoit Inc. (Germain Benoit) Y 625 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 27 août 2021.

________________________________________

ALTURA ENERGY INC. ("ATU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:01 a.m. PST, August 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALTURA ENERGY INC. ("ATU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an equipment purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 7, 2021, as amended as of March 30, 2021, between Cryptostar Corp. (the "Company") and Tonglian Technology Limited (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a combination of GPU and ASIC cryptocurrency miners from the Vendor in exchange for 5,927,151 units at a deemed price of $0.24 per unit. Each unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.36 per share for a period of 18 months. Additionally, a finder's fee of 355,629 units (issued on the same terms) is payable to Chen Peifeng in connection with the Agreement.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated March 8, 2021, March 30, 2021 and August 24, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY MINING INC. ("AUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:28 a.m. PST, August 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY MINING INC. ("AUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at a.m. PST, , trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MANTARO SILVER CORP. ("MSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing, a Purchase Agreement dated August 25, 2021, between Angela Paola Arellano Alquipa-Castro (the "Vendor") and San Jose Silver Corp Peru S.A.C. (the "Purchaser") and Mantaro Silver Corp. (the "Company"); whereby the Purchaser agrees to acquire a 100% interest in four concessions adjacent to and/or in the vicinity of the Santas Gloria Silver property from the Vendor. The Purchaser is a subsidiary of the Company. Consideration payable to the Vendor is an aggregate of US$50,000 cash and 500,000 common shares of the Company.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 15, 2021.

________________________________________

NIPPON DRAGON RESOURCES INC. ("NIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:12 a.m. PST, August 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated August 05, 2021 (the "Agreement") between NowVertical Group Inc. (the "Company"), the Company's subsidiary - NowVertical Canada, Inc. (the "Subco") and an arm's length sole shareholder (the "Vendor") of Integra Data and Analytic Solutions Corp. (the "Target"), an Alberta, Canada-based company engaged in providing data and analytics services. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Subco acquired from the Vendor all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Target.

As consideration, the Subco paid the Vendor USD$150,000 in cash, assumed $330,464 of the Target's debt (satisfied at closing) and the Company issued 555,556 subordinate voting shares on closing. Additionally, based on certain performance targets, the Company will make additional earn-out payments to the Vendor of up to USD$3,035,000, payable in cash or subordinate shares, over a 5 year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 05, 2021 and August 27, 2021.

________________________________________

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $75,000.

For more details, please see the Company's news release issued August 5, 2021.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 706,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 3, 2021 and August 25, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the First Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,615,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,307,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,307,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Octavian Capital Corp. (Michael Williams) Y 600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1.500,000 [2 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $3,870 cash payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $3,500 cash payable.

PI Financial Corp. $1,750 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

SYLLA GOLD CORP. ("SYG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 11:16 a.m. PST, August 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending review of fundamental change by listing exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

