TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HIGHBURY PROJECTS INC. ("HPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Monday, February 13, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company's shares will be listed on the NEO Exchange under the trading symbol HPI at start of trading February 14, 2023. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated February 10, 2023.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted while the Company remains listed on TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: March 13, 2023

Record Date: February 24, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: February 23, 2023

________________________________________

PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2022, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

SCALING CAPITAL 1 CORP. ("SKAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated February 8, 2023, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Story continues

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

23/02/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:46 a.m. PST, Feb.10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 8, 2023, the effective date the warrants commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange should have been at the opening Friday, February 10, 2023, not Thursday.

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 639,203 common shares at an approximate deemed price of $0.24 per common share to settle accrued interest for $153,408.78, in connection to an unsecured convertible debenture loan.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party

Involvement: 1 $153,408.78 $0.24 639,203











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:38 p.m. PST, Feb. 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 10, 2023 shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, Feb. 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:56 a.m. PST, Feb.10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SCALING CAPITAL 1 CORP. ("SKAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, Feb. 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. ("SAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2022 and December 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,433,333 Units. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.03 per Unit



Warrants: 20,433,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,433,333 Common Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 20 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil











Finder's Fee: Nil















The Company issued a news release on February 7, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/10/c6281.html