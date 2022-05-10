U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·16 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2022 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

AMO

2

Altan Rio Minerals
Limited

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

2021/12/31

AAT

2

ATI Airtest
Technologies Inc.

Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.

2021/12/31

BMR

2

Battery Mineral
Resources Corp.

Certification of annual filings for the year.

2021/12/31

CVM

2

CVR Medical Corp.



TNA

2

Evergreen Gaming
Corporation



ICAU

2

Intercontinental Gold
and Metals Ltd.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 6, 2022 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

ENTG

ENTG.WT.A

ENTG.DB

ENTG.WT

1

Entourage Health Corp.

Audited annual financial statements for the year.

2021/12/31

FGC

2

Frontline Gold Corporation

Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.

2021/12/31

MIMI

1

Mimi's Rock Corp.

Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.


PRSN

1

Personas Social Incorporated



SGA

2

Samco Gold Limited



FLWR

1

The Flowr Corporation



TSD

2

Tsodilo Resources Limited



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on May 6, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending(Y/M/D)

CHS

2

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year.

2021/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 6, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol


Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

CLI.H

NEX

Clearford Water Systems Inc.

Audited annual financial statements for the year.

2021/12/31




Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.

2021/12/31




Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.


Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol


Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

VRD.H

NEX

VIRIDIS HOLDINGS CORP.

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

2021/12/31




Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.

2021/12/31




Certification of annual filings for the year.

2021/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

22/05/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Temporary Relief Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 5, 2022 and April 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,240,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.035 per share

Warrants: 16,240,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,240,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Martyn Element Y 1,142,857

Anthony Balme Y 1,460,000

Carter Capital (Anthony Balme) Y 720,000

Panopus Plc (Phillip Thomas) Y 1,714,286

Kiki Smith Y 400,000

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $766.50

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 6, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("APM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:14 a.m. PST, May 09, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("APM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, May 09, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 4, 2022:

Number of Units: 4,458,333 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.12 per share

Warrants: 4,458,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,458,333 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the offering, subject to an acceleration clause.

Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Units

Delayne Weeks Y 833,333

Steven Cochrane Y 83,333

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release May 4, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ARCWEST EXPLORATION INC. ("AWX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Portable Assessment Credit Purchase Agreement dated April 28, 2022 between the Company and Geofine Exploration Consultants Ltd. (Iris Molloy and Janine Calder) whereby the Company has acquire $2,732,415 in British Columbia Portable Assessment Credits. Consideration is $37,500 and 451,807 common shares.

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, May 09, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 09, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 11, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $1,680,000. Each convertible debenture note consist of $1,000 principal amount ("Principal") convertible into common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a conversion price of $1.60

Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at a price per share equal to $1.60 of principal until maturity.

Maturity date: 24 months from April 21, 2022

Detachable Warrants: Each of the 525,840 warrants will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $1.60 over a two-year period.

Interest rate: 10% per annum

Number of Placees: 53 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Securities

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 15 convertible debenture notes

and 4,695 detachable warrants

[1 placee]

Finder's Fee:
$6,580 and 4,113 finder's warrants payable to Aligned Capital Partners Inc.
$110,950 and 69,344 finder's warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
Each finder's warrant may be exercised at $1.60 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 14 and 21, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FRANCHISE GLOBAL HEALTH INC. ("FGH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, May 09, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FREDONIA MINING INC. ("FRED")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2022 and April 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 22,606,779 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.18 per Unit

Warrants: 22,606,779 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,606,779 common shares

Warrant Price: $0.28 exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance

Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y / ProGroup= P Number of Units

Ali-Hossein Mahdavi Y 277,778

Estanislao Auriemma Y 277,778

Michael Doolan Y 140,000

Waldo Perez Y 555,556

Ricardo Auriemma Y 277,778

Finder's Fees: $17,507 cash commission was paid to Paradigm Capital Inc., which was distributed to the Selling Group (Haywood Securities Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, CIBC, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Scotia Capital Inc. and Questrade, Inc.). In lieu of cash, Paradigm Capital Inc. was paid 1,485,213 Compensation Units and 1,582,475 Compensation Warrants (non-transferable). Each Compensation Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for $0.28 for a period of five years from the date of issuance. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable for $0.18 per share, expiring the day before the two year anniversary of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on April 27, 2022.

__________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the amendment replacement of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture $324,404 (originally 2 debentures totaling $250,000)

Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.095 and $0.12

Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.05 in the first year and at $0.10 in the second year

Original Maturity Date(s): September 29, 2017 and October 28, 2017

Amended Maturity Date: May 9, 2024

Original Warrant Terms: Each warrant had a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitled the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants were exercisable at the price of $0.12 and $0.15.

Amended Warrant Terms: 6,488,080 warrants issuable upon conversion, each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance, and be exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.0625.

Original Interest Rate: 10%

Amended Interest Rate: 12%

The convertible debenture/s were issued pursuant to a private placement which were originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 29, 2016, and November 1, 2016.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 28, 2022.

________________________________________

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. ("JNH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:01 a.m. PST, May 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. ("JNH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, May 09, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAGNUM GOLDCORP INC. ("MGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a five year period

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

Waterfront Capital Partners Inc. Y 500,000
(Douglas Mason)

Kennedy Hill Financial Group Inc. Y 1,000,000
(Daniel Evans)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release ON May 3, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

SONORO GOLD CORP. ("SGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:52 a.m. PST, May 09, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SONORO GOLD CORP. ("SGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 28, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $5,500,000 (the "Principal")

Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.335 per share of the Principal outstanding less a closing fees of $165,000

Maturity date: May 4, 2024 - 24 months from the date of closing

Interest rate: 10% per annum. Interest may be paid in cash or in shares with separate Exchange approval.

Warrants: 15,925,373 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,925,373 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months expiring on May 4, 2024

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated May 4, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VIVA GOLD CORP. ("VAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 28, 2022 and May 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 35,966,666 shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per share

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares

RAB Capital
(William Philip Seymour Richards) Y 5,000,000

Dundee Resources Limited
(Jonathan Goodman) Y 18,300,000

Finder's Fee: $134,760 cash payable to Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/09/c8617.html

